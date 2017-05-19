The Sky Is Falling... Again?

Concerns that we have passed the peak in the credit cycle and are headed to recession are wrong.

In a recent article - The Fat Lady Is Singing... What To Do About It - author Eric Basmajian lays out a convincing argument that we have hit the peak of the recent short-term credit cycle, heading towards recession. And, while I agree with many of Mr. Basmajian's portfolio recommendations - (GLD, TLT, SPY, SCHD, IEF) - I disagree with the premise that we are headed to recession. He accurately points out that lending standards have resulted in a pullback in bank lending, and recent comments from leading banks that demand remains subdued for debt. All of these points are true. However, it doesn't account for how technology is changing the way our economies grow, and it ignores the troubles faced by companies that struggle to find qualified workers.

Source: The Fat Lady Is Singing... What To Do About It

More Than One Game In Town

For the last several hundred years, capital has been the driver of both wealth and growth. Trying to start a business fifty years ago required equity, debt, or a combination of both. However, as technology becomes the driver, as companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and hundreds of other tech companies start from dorm rooms, access to cash becomes less necessary. To be sure, at some point capital does become a necessity, and Google wouldn't be what it is today without it, but it didn't have anywhere near the cash requirements of a Ford (NYSE:F) or a GM (NYSE:GM). Importantly small businesses are the drivers of growth, and lower capital requirements decrease the friction to starting a business

Small- and medium-sized companies (those employing fewer than 500 workers, including number of employees unknown) comprised 97.7 percent of all identified exporters and 97.1 percent of all identified importers (Source) Since 1995, small businesses have been responsible for creating two out of every three--or 64 percent-- of net new jobs in our country (Source) Technology continues to create more jobs that it destroys (Source)

Compounding the lack of required capital, companies are also struggling to find good employees.

Lack Of Human Capital

Underlying a slowing demand for credit is robust jobs growth. It seems contradictory at first glance, but it is entirely sensible. In the years after recession and expansion, the job market needs to soak up plenty of overcapacity in human capital. As growth continues, the available human capital starts to wane, quality starts to drop, and companies need to slow their hiring practices to maintain quality. We have been seeing this for almost a year now, and as unemployment continues to drop, we should finally see rising median household income that economists have been screaming about for ten years. Furthermore, better jobs and more 'flexible' employers should attract more people back to the workforce.

The Sky Is Falling

At this point, it is hard not to make a comparison to chicken little. The finance world simply runs from one crisis to the next. Smart money managers play the psychology of the market and make money in whatever the direction is. GDP growth continues to be strong both in the U.S. and in Europe - despite the often flawed understanding of it, and all signs point to rising salaries in the U.S. If salaries start to rise, spending should increase, and economic growth should carry on its merry way.

However, addressing the skills gap should be a priority. Growing salaries are great, but there comes the point where the economy falters due to a lack of qualified employees - it also doesn't address the continued discontent from employees of the old manufacturing world. Government policy and programs are starting to work toward that end, but the process will not be easy.

The U.S. must work to find innovative ways to expand its workforce and improve productivity. Public-private partnerships that train current and prospective workers are critical to improving the prosperity of American businesses, towns, cities and our nation. -Bloomberg Views

An Unreasonable Ask

Perhaps companies are asking for too much? Traditional companies are less willing than ever to train workers and are asking for ever more skills. FiveThirtyEight discusses this exact problem.

The manufacturing industry has become so specialized that companies are looking for hyperspecific skills that few outside workers could be expected to have. But companies have also become less likely to offer training for new hires. Companies, the authors write, "are unwilling or unable to solve their skill challenges through internal training, even for skills that are highly specific to a particular plant." - FiveThirtyEight

I might start sending like a free market nut, but again this seems something that will be solved by the free market. It's very likely companies have just become lazy, and exuberant in their ability to find candidates with hyper-specific skillsets. Eventually, this behavior needs to stop; companies need to increase salaries and start training. If they don't and it starts hitting the earnings numbers, then executives will be held to account.

Investor Takeaway

The new concerns regarding a peaking credit cycle don't reflect the current economic expansion we are seeing. Much of the world is starting to improve, and positive signs are apparent across the globe. As for the U.S. itself, the friction companies are having when hiring employees will increase wages, and years of unfilled positions will inevitably change recruiting tactics. Many companies in Europe and America are changing their practices to do just that - encourage learning, attract high potentials, and improve the workforce. It is time that manufacturing in the U.S. did the same. When it does, expect another boost to an already growing economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.