Applied Materials: Even Management Was Shocked By FQ2 Results

With the stock hanging around $30 about eight months ago, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) pulled back on stock buybacks. The semiconductor equipment company had already seen a big rally so the move seemed logical.

Now, the stock trades for nearly $45 providing a 50% gain for investors that kept the stock at $30. So why did the management team signal that the stock had peaked?

Like any concept, the net payout yield that combines the dividend yield with the net stock buyback yield is an imperfect science. The concept helps signal attractive stocks to own, but the outcome isn't always perfect.

In the case of Applied Materials, the company ramped up a massive stock buyback plan in 2015 when the stock dipped below $20. The timing was nearly perfect suggesting a pullback from aggressive repurchases on the rally to $30 was a warning sign for investors to take profits and run.

The company though just obliterated analyst estimates. Applied Materials reported an EPS of $0.79 that more than doubled the level from last FQ2. Maybe even more impressive, FQ3 guidance was upped to revenues of $3.68 billion and an EPS of $0.83 at the midpoint. The consensus EPS was down at only $0.69.

The question from investors has to be why management pulled back on buybacks if one could purchase shares far below the current price. Even worse, Applied Materials ramped up stock buybacks during the last quarter.

For the quarter, the semi equipment company returned $390 million to shareholders with $282 million for buybacks. The amount far exceeded the repurchases in the previous quarter of only $130 million when the stock was considerably lower.

As the below chart shows, Applied Materials logically adjusted the stock buyback based on the stock price until the last couple of quarters. Even the increased buyback in FQ2 was a blip with the market cap up at $47 billion now.

The odd part is that Applied Materials ended January with cash balances of $3.5 billion. Despite debt of $3.1 billion, the company clearly had the financial position to pull forward spending if the future results were going to justify and cause a massive stock rally.

One key concern is that in a cyclical and capital intensive sector, management was fearful of business being pulled forward. Loading up on share buybacks doesn't make sense if these revenue growth rates in excess of 40% don't continue into the future. Note that the existing targeted growth rate for FY18 is only 4%.

The key investor takeaway is that even management was caught off guard by the strength in demand. Adding to share buybacks at these levels doesn't add up after the stock has rallied 200% from the 2016 lows.

Consider the big rally a gift from the markets, but don't let all of your profits disappear.

