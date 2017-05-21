Vipshop's Growth Is Overbullish

The full-suite of e-commerce, Internet financing and open logistics are not for everyone.

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is a dominant player in online discount retail. Based on e-commerce transaction value, VIPS is essentially the 3rd-largest player in China. Since its IPO in 2012, VIPS shares peaked at $30 in Apr. 2015, and it is currently trading at $13.5. Despite its relatively strong financial performance of profit-making within 18 consecutive quarters, the share price remained volatile in the past 12 months (as shown in the following chart).

Source: FactSet

VIPS is currently trading at 13.5x 2018E Adj. EPS. Consensus rating shows an average price target of $16.75, indicating 21% upside from current price. Consensus is bullish on its fast user growth, expansion to high ASP categories and margin expansion through in-house warehouse and logistics. However, I think VIPS' growth has been overestimated. Instead, I recommend to short VIPS, with 12~18 month Price Target of $10 (28% upside from current price). $10 represents 12x my estimated 2018E EPS of $0.83. My estimation of $0.83 is 17 cents lower than consensus, as I projected lower top line growth of 25% and 20% for 2017E and 2018E, as well as 40bps margin compression.

Business Overview:

Vipshop Holdings is the 3rd-largest e-commerce player by transaction value in China, right after TMall and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). VIPS specializes in flash sales that help domestic and international brands clear out unwanted inventory quickly and efficiently, selling point being "Deep discount, Premium brands."

As of December 31, 2016, VIPS had 52 million customers and offered products from 20,000 domestic and international brands, among which VIPS had exclusive rights to sell selected products from 2,282 brands.

VIPS maintains its own inventories and internal delivery teams. Different from other competitors, VIPS secures the right to return most unsold products to its brand partners. Only certain categories of products are not returnable, such as cosmetics and sporting goods, which accounted for less than 20% of sales in 2015.

Investment Thesis#1: VIPS growth is overbullish

VIPS' valuation pretty much relies on its growth. Its past revenue growth was over 100% in the early stage and then slowed down to 31% recently in Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016.

Source: Company presentation

Is VIPS' growth sustainable? On the one hand, let's look at the market.

In the entire B2C online retail market, Tmall.com ranked the first with 55.9%, JD.com and VIP.com ranked the second and third with 26.6% and 3.5%, respectively, and the competitive landscape basically remained stable in the online retail market.

Source: Analysys

If we only take the apparel category into account, VIPS ranks the 3rd, market share closing to JD.com.

Source: Analysys

The growth of the apparel market is also impressive, over 60% CAGR in the past three years.

Source: Analysys

While the above market analysis appears bullish, I wanted to point out one misperception of VIPS. VIPS is viewed as a distinct online retail player that is very much differentiated from other competitors. VIPS enjoys a huge addressable market and low penetration rate (55 million VIPS customers vs. 4,600 million global e-commerce users). As shown in VIP company presentation, the off-price retail market in China is nothing but VIPS. Nevertheless, I would argue although VIPS is the pure play, its competitors are doing exactly the same thing.

Unlike the retail market in US where top 20% retailers account for 24% market share, the China retail market is much more fragmented and the traditional retailers are all forced to turn to e-commerce. TMall and JD.com already became the places where traditional retailers clear up their inventories. As a result, I think VIPS, which claims online discount sales, is not able to truly differentiate itself from competitors.

Source: Company presentation

On the other hand, I would like to do a deeper analysis on VIPS. Below are the main drivers that investors expect to drive VIPS' growth. Let's take a critical view of each piece.

Demand for discounted retail

First and foremost, I would like to point out that VIPS is very much focusing (the edge of VIPS) on 2nd, 3rd tier brands and customers from 2nd, 3rd, 4th tier cities. In this particular market, I think growth will be relatively constrained for various factors.

Expansion to high ASP categories

VIPS is now transitioning from a dominant channel for a specialized market (flash sale for apparel and cosmetics) to a major channel for a broad market. According to VIPS' reports, "we added more sub categories to our existing portfolio and increased the daily average SKUs online by 161% to 1.7 million SKUs compared to the same period last year." High ASP categories are expected to drive growth. However, we could not be overbullish on a 3.5% market share, 3rd-largest player in a highly competitive e-commerce market. Through price comparison of selected products on VIPS and TMall & JD, VIPS is not significantly cheap, or not cheap at all. For example, VIPS introduced luxury brands Tory Burch and Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) in 2016. However, what could be VIPS' edge over TMall and JD? 1st-tier brands would obviously not face inventory pressures as much as 2nd, 3rd, 4th tier brands.

Millennial customers

According to VIPS' report, 90s customers (customers born in the 90s) accounted for over 50% of total customers, exceeding 80s and 70s, thanks to the celebrity endorsement by Jay Chou. However, the purchase value and frequency are both lower than 80s and 70s. Management is expecting this younger generation to become mainstream in 2-3 years and drive growth. However, I would argue, when 90s have higher and higher disposable income, would they likely pursue higher end brands?

Jay Chou & Vipshop, Source: Internet

Supply exclusivity

VIPS was founded as a unique exclusive flash sale model with a number of brands. However, it turned out to be very hard to gain exclusivity, and currently only 11% brands have exclusive contracts with VIPS. I think VIPS would not be able to gain a lot of exclusivity over TMall and JD.com, especially for 1st-tier brands.

Investment Thesis#2: The full-suite of e-commerce, Internet financing and open logistics are not for everyone

Reading the transcripts of VIPS' earnings conference calls, a lot of things sound very familiar. For example, VIPS announced the proposed spin-off of its Internet financing to attract external investors. VIPS has built in-house warehouse and logistics, and is planning to open the logistics services. VIPS is going to launch super VIP paid membership.

VIPS to me is so much like another JD.com, except the strikingly different scale. By end of Mar. 2017, VIPS' credit outstanding to customers is RMB 2.59 billion and credit outstanding to suppliers is RMB 746.1 million. The Internet financing of VIPS is still infant. The spin-off of JD Finance not only beautified financials for JD.com but also facilitated JD Finance to apply for more licenses. In contrast, the benefits of VIPS Internet Financing spin-off are fairly limited.

Moreover, if you look at VIPS' shareholder ownership, Tiger Equities, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) and Sequoia Capital all disappeared from the principal shareholder list in 2015 and 2016. JD would not have been able to invest heavily for years without capital support. Would VIPS really be able to grow a full-suite e-commerce, Internet financing and in-house logistics?

Source: Company filings

Conclusion: The e-commerce market in China is highly competitive, and the dominant players such as TMall and JD.com would never hesitate spending heavily to take market shares. As VIPS is transitioning from a specialized market to a broad market, VIPS would not have any edge over TMall and JD.com. As opposed to TMall and JD.com, VIPS' lack of scale (3.5% market share) is not likely to guarantee a sustainable growth. In my opinion, VIPS might have to pay heavily for its ambition in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.