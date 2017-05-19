The Long Case For Vista Outdoor

I believe this next year will show the (1) resiliency in ammunition demand, (2) rebound in Outdoor Product segment sales, and (3) a strong bounce-back in FCF from working capital benefits.

52-Week High: $52.08

52-Week Low: $18.32

Net Debt (in millions): $1,103

Last 12 months EPS: $2.47

Last 12 months revenue (in millions): $2,580

Target Price: $40-46

$26.25 for Shooting Sports Segment (10x EBITDA, 12x FCF on ammo business. 7.5x on MSR business)

$28.75 for Outdoor Products segment (9x EBITDA or same multiple businesses acquired at to be conservative)

($15) Net Debt

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) - Long PT: $46 April 26th, 2017

A misunderstood high quality business suffering from investor skepticism and FCF cycle.

Opportunity

Vista Outdoor is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of firearm ammunition. After the Presidential election in November, sales in ammunition and firearms have softened, presenting a temporary period of uncertainty after record industry growth for the last eight years. This short-term correction offers an excellent entry point for investors. Typically, corrections in the ammunition market take 12-24 months to play out, due to the political nature of the slowdown, exacerbated by retailer inventory mismanagement and not a secular change in consumer habits: I expect this correction to happen faster than investors expect. On its 3Q call in February 2017, management guided negative low -20% organic sales decline in 4Q and wrote off $449m of goodwill, putting the worst behind us. I believe the company will generate at least $345m in EBITDA vs. the street @ ~$300m. Consolidated Vista Outdoor will return to trading at 10x EBITDA or $46 per share and upside of +139%.

At the very least, the company is worth $40 on a SOTP basis. Long term, the company is targeting revenue growth of +6-8% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 16-18%.

Catalyst

Vista Outdoor is currently riding out a perfect storm of lower cash conversion due to working capital being tied up in the channel, heightened uncertainty of what normalized ammunition sales look like, and worries over leverage on the business and tripping covenants. I believe this next year will show

resiliency in ammunition demand, a rebound in Outdoor Product segment sales, and a strong bounce-back in FCF from working capital benefits that will be used to pay down debt.

Background

Vista Outdoor spun off from Alliant Techsystems, in February 2015, at $35 a share. The company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of firearm ammunition as well as an owner of multiple outdoor product brands such as Bushnell, Camel Pak, and Bell/Giro bicyclical Helmets. In FY16, Domestic Consumers made up around 72% of sales, International customers 15%, and Law Enforcement/Military 13%. The Shooting Sports segment comprises 56% of TTM revenue, while the faster growing Outdoor Product segment is 44% of TTM revenue.

Since the spin-off, the strategy has been to optimize the ammunition business while growing the Outdoor Product segments through acquisitions and benefiting from synergies. The company has been very successful in the former, and not so great with the latter.

Shooting Sports

The Shooting Sports segment consists primarily of ammunition brands such as Federal Premium, Blazer, and CCI, which are around 86% of segment sales, with the remainder comprised of Savage Arms, a Modern Sporting Rifle (AR-15) manufacturer. VSTO primarily competes with Remington and Winchester in the ammunition business and Mossberg, Ruger, Remington Arms, and Smith & Wesson in the Savage Arms rifle business. Additionally, the ammunition business has #1 market share in all its major categories.

Ammunition sales, similar to firearms, have seen a massive rise since President Obama's election. The industry is both defensive and counter-cyclical, with both consolidation and pricing power. Ammunition revenue grew +43.4% in FY14 after the Sandy Hook shooting and nearly doubled since 2009. Vista Outdoor, along with gun manufactures, have benefited from increased sales and expanded margins on the back of fixed cost leverage of manufacturing businesses. The anticipated election of Hilary Clinton was supposed to lead to one of the largest firearm/ammunition surges in the last few year. Trump's victory changed that overnight.

Instead of sales surging, ammunition sales have fallen off after the election, plagued by increased discounting in the channel as retailers adjust to move the heightened inventory.

Estimating Normalized Ammunition Sales

Method #1: According to NSSF, the U.S. added +17m new shooters from 2009 to 2014. If we run-rate this to the end of 2016, the U.S. has added 22.6m new shooters since 2009. According to the NSSF, in 2011, the average target shooter spent $58 per year in ammunition and handgun owners had a 73% target shooting participation rate in 2011. This alone would have added $957m in additional retail ammunition sales. Assuming VSTO gets 50% market share on this incremental increase, and wholesale selling prices are 50% of retail, then this influx of participants will have added $240m in additional revenue for VSTO. Additionally, the mix of firearms manufactured in the U.S. has shifted from 37% Pistols/Revolvers under President Bush to 49% under President Obama.

Handgun target shooters often use significantly more ammunition at the range than long-gun participants, giving us added reassurance these assumptions are conservative. Adding that to VSTO's FY11 ammunition revenue gets us to $943.5m in revenue in normalized ammunition revenue.

Method #2: Average CY13/14/15 to capture the middle of the new increase in firearm participants. This method yields normalized $957m in ammunition sales for VSTO.

Method #3: Listen to management. There has never been a peak to trough decline in ammunition sales more than -20%. Assuming FY16 ammunition revenue of $1.2bn is peak, applying a -20% pullback yields normalized sales of $960m. The issue so far is with inventory in the channel vs. a complete lack of consumer demand. Additionally, Olin, which owns Winchester Ammunition, only expects inventory destocking to continue into 2Q.

Method #4: Talk to the industry. I contacted several firearm distributors, who point out that besides the overstocking just before the election, ammunition sales did not have the same surge firearms did in 2016. Many gun owners have already stocked up on ammunition and did not feel the need to hoard in the same way as buying new guns. It is more likely 2016 is a more "normalized" year from consumer demand perspective than from an industry inventory perspective.

It is most likely not a coincidence all three of these methods and industry checks point to the normalized base of ammunition sales for VSTO at around $960m.

Shooting Sports Gross Margins

Investors are worried what normalized margins will look like in Shooting Sports. In FY12, segment gross margins were only 16.6%, a far cry lower the peak at 26.9% in FY14 and 26.8% in FY16. What many investors don't grasp is that year suffered write-offs, lowering margins. Management has indicated gross margins in the segment will not dip below the low to mid 20%s through this next cycle, but let's double check.

In 2006, the ammunition business under ATK had 10% EBIT margins, assuming 12% for SG&A spending, as well as a few hundred bps of benefit from capex benefits spent on efficiency and fixed cost leverage, sustainable mid-20%s gross margins seem very reasonable. The company has already begun placing employees on furloughs and conducting layoffs in an effort to rationalize variable labor costs.

In the future, as cheaper, less competitive, foreign suppliers exit the space, there comes an opportunity for VSTO to begin to raise ammunition prices again and create a virtuous oligopoly among the major U.S. ammunition manufacturers.

Shooting Sports Valuation

With $960m in sales, EBITDA margins of 13%, capex needs of only $20m, and FCF of $104m, the ammunition business could trade at 12x FCF or 10x EBITDA for a value of $1.25bn or $21.50 per share. (conservative multiple given defense counter- cyclical nature of this business and strong market share). Additionally, assuming Savage Arms is worth 1.5x sales of $185 or 7.5x EBITDA (similar multiples to AOBC), the Savage Arms portion is worth $4.75 per share and the entire Shooting Sports segment is worth $26.25 per share.

Outdoor Products

The Outdoor Products segment has grown rapidly through acquisitions since ATK bought Bushnell & Savage Arms in 2013. Over the last four years, Vista Outdoor has spent $2.2bn on acquisitions (current EV is $2.2bn), at a weighted avg. multiple of 8.8x EBITDA to buy $254m of EBITDA dollars. These acquisitions are included in VSTO's Outdoor Products segment except for Savage Arms, which makes Modern Sporting Rifles and is included in the Shooting Sports segment.

I would argue a few of these acquisitions were poorly diligence, and in certain cases Vista Outdoor over paid for their purchases. Many investors have been skeptical of their disclosures around their acquisitions, but with a little digging, we can drill into the real numbers.

Worst Offender: CamelBak was purchased from Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) in August 2015 for $412.5m, with the VSTO expecting $37.5m in EBITDA on $160 in sales for CY15. Looking back through CamelBak's historical financials, we can see it did $96.5m in sales YTD until it was sold to VSTO. VSTO disclosed in its 3Q17 10-Q, YTD sales for both CamelBak and Jimmy Stykes contributed 65.6m to revenue. Either Jimmy Stykes didn't generate a single dollar of revenue from July 2015 to December 2015, or CamelBak immediately fell below expectations.

The ammunition business is not the only portion of VSTO undergoing a slowdown due to the election. Just under 50% of Outdoor Products is shooting sports related accessories. Much of the consolidated -20-25% organic declines in 4Q17 are related to the not just the decline in ammunition sales but also firearm accessories such as rifle scopes, cleaning kits, etc. I expect this downtrend will follow the same destocking as the ammunition but also contribute to positive working capital benefits going forwards as inventory is worked down.

Outdoor Products Valuation

With $1,240m in sales, EBITDA margins of 15%; the Outdoor Products business could trade at 9x EBITDA, the same multiple paid originally, or $28.75 per share. I think this is conservative given management still believes they can grow organic sales +6-8% and consolidated EBITDA margins to 16-18% over the long-term.

Management

CEO Mark DeYoung has managed the ammunition business since 2002. On February 13th, he purchased $416k worth of shares at $20.80, his first purchase since joining both ATK and VSTO. His long-term performance incentives are based upon 35% sales goals, 30% target ROIC, and 35% TSR, heavily aligning his interests with shareholders.

I expect working capital to reduce significantly, driving strong FCF generation in FY18. We can see DSOs have jumped significantly in 2017 and should normalize along with Inventory Days as well. Olin, owner of Winchester with -42% less ammunition sales than VSTO, expects to benefit from $25m from ammunition inventory work downs, leading me to believe my working capital benefits are conservative. The same working capital phenomenon happened in 2015 when ammunition sales dropped -6.8%. With these benefits, VSTO can pay down $200m of debt, reducing its pro forma leverage ratio to 2.90x on $300m of EBITDA. (covenants trip @3.5x)

From the last three 10-Qs, we can back into pro forma TTM EBITDA, including those from acquisitions. Peak TTM EBITDA occurred in 2Q17 (includes all acquisitions) at $375.1m, and sell-side analysts have the company doing those numbers again over the next five years.

Additionally, you could put a 10x EBITDA multiple on consolidated FY19 results, leading to a share price of $46. Common target valuation pre-election.

Risks

1. Ammunition sales revert to mid-2000s levels, causing consolidated EBITDA to drop to below $250m

2. Organic sales in Outdoor Products begin to significantly decline, creating further impairments

3. Lake City contract negotiations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.