3 Reasons Why You Should Buy MercadoLibre Now

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is the Latin American Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), with huge growth potential like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Presently MELI is operating in 18 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela and Peru, all non-mature markets that could experience some major growth.

Investors should seriously consider investing in MercadoLibre for three main reasons. First, the company's recent earnings report shows great growth and pleasantly surprised analysts and investors. Second, MELI has seen amazing growth, with a 1-year return of 113.45% compared to the S&P 500s return of 17.6%. The company has multiple catalysts for future growth. Finally, MercadoLibre operates in Latin America, a region with massive economic growth potential. As the markets mature, MELI will skyrocket.

Statistics, via Stockflare.com. (Look at all that green!)

Amazing present and future growth, Positive momentum

MercadoLibre doesn't only operate in the e-commerce segment. The company has three main businesses; MercadoLibre.com, MercadoPago, MercadoEnvios and MercadoShops. Since the company's founding in 1999, they have entered these following sectors with the following businesses/acquisitions/ventures.

E-Commerce - MercadoLibre

E-Payments - MercadoPago [Like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)] and MercadoSocios (Affiliate Marketing)

Website Design - MercadoShops

Shipping - MercadoEnvios, Axado

Real Estate - VMK

The company has grown into a large-cap stock with over $11B in market capitalization, and employs 4,400 people. They operate in over 18 countries. According to Morningstar.com, MELI outperforms its industry and the S&P 500 on almost every data value. 1-Year return is 105.84% and 5-year return is 30.36%.

Trailing Total Returns (MELI)

MercadoLibre also has massive potential for future growth. "Through our online commerce platform and related services, we provide our users with robust online commerce and payments tools that not only contribute to the development of a large and growing e-commerce community in Latin America (a region with a population of over 605 million people and one of the fastest-growing Internet penetration rates in the world), but also foster entrepreneurship and social mobility," states the company's IR page. As seen in reason three, MELI operates in territories with fast growing economies and internet users.

F.A.S.T Graph's Projected Growth Into 2019

Due to this past growth and potential future growth, as well as a stellar Q1 earnings report, MELI stock has positive momentum. Stock value has risen over 24% in the past month (up $56.64).

Q1 earnings report tops expectations

Recent Q1 earnings, released May 4th, 2017 topped even the most expectant investor and analyst estimates. Revenue grew 74% to $273.9 million - much better than the 57% growth rate that most investors had expected. Net income jumped by 60% to $48.5 million, and the resulting earnings of $1.10 per share put to shame the consensus forecast for just $0.79 per share on the bottom line.

On MercadoLibre.com, the company sold 53.2 million items, up by nearly 40% from year-ago levels. Gross merchandise volume gained 31% to $2.33 billion Unique buyer counts grew by around 20%, and registered user counts climbed to 182.2 million.

Other sectors of the business saw good growth as well. The MercadoEnvios service saw a 60% boost in items shipped (27.3 million items), with shipment volumes in Mexico more than tripling from year-ago levels. The MercadoPago service also grew. Total payment volume jumped higher by nearly 90% to $2.60 billion, with a 60% rise in payment transactions to 44.1 million. Penetration rates for MercadoPago grew by more than 20 percentage points to 77%.

On the release of the earnings MELI saw a growth $38.65, or 16% in one day. CFO Pedro Arnt was happy with this great growth. "We've kicked off the year with a strong first quarter," Arnt said, "sustaining the momentum from 2016, which was one of the best years in history for us."

Market growth, growing economies

What directly contributes to MELIs growth is where it does business. The company provides an e-commerce, payment and shipping platform to one of the fastest growing internet user demographics in the world: Latin America. They are present in 18 Latin American countries including: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela and Peru. Based on unique visitors and pageviews we are market leaders in each of the major countries where they are present.

According to this article by GSMA.org, "The number of people across Latin America using their mobile devices to access the internet is set to grow by 50 per cent by the end of the decade, according to a new GSMA study. It is forecast that 150 million new mobile internet subscribers will be added in the region by 2020, bringing the total to 450 million and driving economic growth, innovation and digital inclusion."

Per country, MercadoLibre states this in its Q1 report:

In Venezuela, the increase in our net revenues is mainly due to higher average selling prices posted by sellers during the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 , which we do not control. The increase in average selling prices in Venezuela is a consequence of: the high inflation rate; a shortage of products and changes in the mix of categories of the items sold in our Marketplace.

In Brazil, the increase in local currency growth is mainly a consequence of an increase of our Brazilian Marketplace volume, our shipped items volume and increases in our MercadoPago transactions.

In the case of Argentina, the increase in our net revenues is due to an increase in the Argentine successful items volume, shipped items volume and increases in our MercadoPago transactions.

In Mexico, the increase in local currency growth is a consequence of an increase of our Mexican Marketplace volume and increases in our MercadoPago transactions.

Source: MercadoLibre

As for GDP growth, WorldBank.org stated that, "LAC [Latin America and Caribbean] is expected to expand by 1.2% in 2017, followed by 2.1% in 2018. Argentina and Brazil are coming out of recession, Mexico will keep growing, and Central America and the Caribbean will grow faster.

Comparison With Other Major E-Retailers

MercadoLibre is very comparable to BABA. They are similar business, operating in growing markets with great upside potential. In addition, the companies have monopolies of the e-commerce and payments sectors in the territories where they operate. Like BABA, MELI doesn't only just operate in e-commerce. The company has proprietary payment and shipping businesses as well. MercadoLibre and Alibaba both are similar in business model, they just operate in different territories.

The company is also similar to AMZN in business structure, but nowhere as large or mature. Some analysts/investors speculate that AMZN could acquire MELI as an easy expansion into Latin America, but it is very unlikely in the coming years. Amazon was trading at MELI prices ($200-300) during 2011, and had a market cap of around $50-70B then. Like MELI, they took advantage of a demographic that needed E-Commerce and eventually became a monopoly in the sector.

One thing that is very interesting when comparing these three companies is trading volume. Alibaba comes in at the highest at around 13 million, then Amazon at around 2 million and finally MercadoLibre at around 275,000. Alibaba has the highest volume because of its low price (around $130), high growth potential and good news coverage. Amazon also has good growth and news coverage, but trades at around $900 and some investors are deterred because of this. Amazon is a well known buy and hold. Then, there's MELI. The company has a small trading value compared the other two retailers, and part of the reason could be that it is still relatively unknown. The SA analysis section definitely shows this; there are barely any recent articles about this stock here. For me, that is an opportunity - buy before other investors invest, raising the price.

Possible risks

As with any business, there are risks. Though Latin American economies are projected to grow, the region has a history of economic instability. MELIs business is directly impacted by the economy. If it begins to recess, the company is sure to post lower earnings than if the economy were to grow. This is probably also a contributing factor to the low trading volume.

A good example of these risks is the recent Brazilian political scandal. "Less than 10 months into President Michel Temer's administration, Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported late Wednesday that Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe. Brazil's top court opened a probe on Temer, Bloomberg reported in early Thursday afternoon trade, citing GloboNews," states CNBC.com.

The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF, a good indicator of the Brazilian market, plunged nearly 18% on the opening bell, posting its worst day since 2008. MELI was affected by this as well, falling around 10%. Earlier that week, the stock was trading at a high of around $290, it dropped to a low of $250, and is now at $270.

For investors who did not have a position in MELI before this news, this a great opportunity to buy some stock at a discount, but investors with previous positions are down around 5% now.

Conclusion

MercadoLibre, the Latin American Amazon, is a great stock to invest in for three main reasons. One, the company has amazing present and future growth, positive momentum, and massive returns. Two, the recent Q1 report (and many previous reports) shows major growth in revenues and market penetration. Finally, the company operates in growing markets. As Latin American economies grow, so will the company. In addition, the company is similar to BABA (a fast-growing Chinese retailer) and AMZN (an international retailer with 620% stock growth in the past seven years). While there are some risks, the potential rewards are much better, and investors should buy MELI now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, MELI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.