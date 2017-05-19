Tesla Will Face Massive Margin Pressure From Nissan's LEAF Replacement

The Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) LEAF is the best-selling electric car globally to date, ahead of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S. It is now a few short months away from being replaced, with Nissan sending out the first teaser picture (showing only the front headlamp assembly) of the all-new LEAF replacement: here.

We don't even know what it's going to be called - presumably LEAF 2.0? Some other completely different name? But it will be unveiled September 6 and will be available in dealerships in the U.S., Europe and Asia as early as the end of the fourth quarter of 2017: here.

The first-generation LEAF underwent several battery and other improvements since its first on-sale date of the fourth quarter of 2010, but it never received anywhere near the media circus publicity of Tesla. There are of course several reasons for this, but I'll point out three obvious ones:

The 2011-2017 Nissan LEAF was widely considered a severely ugly car. A few exceptions aside, Nissan's cars are considered to be some of the ugliest cars in the market, and the LEAF 1.0 was an exceptionally nasty-looking car. People referred to it as some species of bug, which they wanted to smash with a rolled-up newspaper. Nissan's CEO has had the Twitter charisma of watching paint dry. In English, what this means is that he cannot match the Twitter presence of Elon Musk or Donald Trump. When did Nissan's CEO get into a Twitter war with competitors? Answer: Never. If we have learned anything from the last four years, if you want to be successful as an automaker CEO, you need to play hardball with Elon Musk and Donald Trump on Twitter. Otherwise, your company's valuation will be in the dumps. Sad! This one is simple: Range. While the LEAF got a bump in range in late 2015 for the 2016 model year to 107 miles, that had little to no impact on demand. Why? Because it happened around the time for the countdown clock of the Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) Bolt EV to begin, and it has 238 miles of range in a body that is essentially the same size and shape as the LEAF - except the Bolt isn't ugly.

So how will any of these things change now, and how would it be relevant to Tesla's prospects?

First, the design. As you can see from the new headlights, we are talking about a whole new design. Nissan will most likely dribble out a few more details of this design between now and the September 6 unveil, and we will not know until then the full extent of the outcome. However, the first picture looks promising. As a minimum, the LEAF replacement - whatever it will be called (presumably LEAF 2.0) - should look dramatically better than its predecessor.

Second, the range. The new industry bogey is the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which has a 60 kWh battery and 238 miles of range for $37,495, minus dealer discounts (now running at 10%). Seeing as the Bolt has been in the market since December 2016, for Nissan to fail to match the Bolt one year later will frankly be pathetic.

At the October 2015 Tokyo Motor Show, Nissan showed the IDS concept car, which was widely believed to be a teaser concept for the LEAF 2.0. It had a 60 kWh battery, which would put it on par with the Bolt.

But will the initial production version of the LEAF 2.0 have this 60 kWh battery? We do not know. There are plenty of rumors that suggest that it will launch initially with a battery size somewhere between 36 kWh and 48 kWh, with a 60 kWh version to be available a year or so after the initial launch in the second half of 2017.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV already is selling at 10% below its list price, and Chevrolet dealers are offering $149 per month lease deals (plus tax, $1,000 net down, and 10,000 miles a year allowance). Therefore, if Nissan doesn't match GM's offer for a 60 kWh battery car with 238 miles of range, Nissan would have to price the LEAF 2.0 well below the Bolt EV.

Manufacturing: Well ahead of Tesla

Nissan makes the LEAF in three locations: Japan, Tennessee and the U.K. It will therefore be able to supply all regions very quickly with whatever the demand there will be. Tesla will be making the Model 3 only in California, and for the first time periods, it will be focused on making cars for the U.S. market because it needs to milk the up-to $7,500 per car U.S. federal tax credit before the time runs out (six quarters after you hit the first 200,000 units).

Yes, I know Tesla has suggested that Model 3 deliveries to Europe and other geographies may start as early as 2018, and maybe there will be a few token ones being put on the boat. But until the six-quarter phase-out of the U.S. Federal tax credit has been completed, it will be in Tesla's interest to send ALL of its Model 3 units produced to the local U.S. market.

Testing the car: The quiet Nissan

Unlike Tesla, which just in the last couple of months brought its production-intent cars onto the roads, Nissan has done what every automaker always does with its new cars: Spend more than a year, more like two or more years, and quietly testing its cars around the world using professional test drivers. This will ensure durability and quality.

No selling Beta-test cars to employees

Unlike Tesla, Nissan will also not engage in the shaky practice of selling test cars to employees, investors "and whatnot" (here), which raises an important question: Which company do you think will be the first to sell, say, 60,000 electric car units to non-employees - Nissan or Tesla? (LEAF 2.0 and Model 3 only, of course).

Precious few Tesla Model 3 customers outside employee, investor "and whatnot" ranks will take delivery of the Tesla Model 3 before 2017 draws to a close. Here's what seems increasingly clear: Tesla will not meet Elon Musk's statement about Model 3 quantities for 2017.

"So as a rough guess, I would say we would aim to produce 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3s in the second half of next year. That's my expectation right now. Yeah, so that's the thing." (Here)

Well, I guess that's not the thing after all!

Is there anyone who thinks that Tesla will manage to produce at least 100,000 Model 3 cars by the end of this year? Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) estimates a number closer to 2,000 (two thousand, no that's not a typo), and I think MS, while a little low, will be a lot closer to the truth than Elon Musk's 100,000 to 200,000 estimate - especially if you consider that sales of Beta-test cars to employees are not really "sales" in any conventional sense.

Debating the merits of the Tesla Model 3 vs. Nissan LEAF 2.0 is of course inherently very difficult, given that neither car has been made available for independent examination yet. It's a game of shadow boxing and Nissan has barely given a peek of the tiniest detail of the car's exterior yet while we at least know exactly what the Model 3 will look like on the outside - and to a large extent we have a sense of the interior as well.

The bottom line: Margin pressure

Tesla bulls seem to believe a combination of these things:

Competition to Tesla won't arrive. But if competition to Tesla does arrive, it won't matter because people don't want an electric car, they want a Tesla. Therefore, nothing could cause Tesla to discount its cars or otherwise face margin pressure.

This seems to be a most optimistic view of the real world. It's basically the view that Tesla will have a monopoly on whichever market segment it chooses to enter. If you believe that, then may the force be with you.

For the record, I believe the Tesla Model 3 will be a very good car. It looks great, will be fast (for those who care about 0-60 MPH times below 6, 5, 4 or 3 seconds), has an interesting/original interior and probably has fewer quality issues than the Model S and X - at least eventually. It will be a good product most likely.

However, only the most narrow-minded analyst thinks that only one car can be a good car and not realize that consumers will consider substitutes. Even established brands such as Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), Audi (OTCPK:VLKAY), Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Range Rover (NYSE:TTM), Lincoln (NYSE:F), Jeep (NYSE:FCAU) and Lexus (NYSE:TM) do not have unlimited power to charge whatever they want for their products. They are constrained by competition and most automakers rarely if ever achieve 10% net margins on a fully cost basis. Porsche and Audi would be a couple of exceptions, but they are rare.

The Nissan LEAF 2.0 may not be as exciting as the Tesla Model 3. Its CEO is not as savvy on Twitter as Elon Musk or Donald Trump. However, when the new LEAF finally is shown on September 6 and looks great, has a range of perhaps somewhere close to 200 miles, costs well under $30,000, and the headline lease offers may look like $99 per month some time in 2018, you don't think that will put pressure on Tesla's margins? Dream on.

Valuing Tesla: A back of the envelope

Let's for a moment leave aside that Tesla loses money on all of its existing products: Solar systems, stationary battery systems, Model S and Model X. That's approximately $1 billion per year in losses that we are not counting. Let's just focus on the Model 3.

Let's say that against all odds Tesla manages to deliver 200,000 units per year of the Model 3 at a $50,000 average price and a 6% net margin (positive margin is not going to happen, but bear with me), that's $10 billion in revenue and $600 million to the bottom line.

Then give Tesla the benefit of a 10x multiple on those earnings. That's $6 billion in value - or less than Tesla's "long-term debt and capital leases," which stood at $7.2 billion as of March 31. Total liabilities stood at $18.9 billion. When the equity value of the company is lower than the debt load, what do we call that?