Consumer Defensive Dogs, Vector And Basilagro, Gain 34% By May 2018 Per Lone Analysts

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Consumer Defensive stocks showed 2.51% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big dogs dominated the Consumer Defensive pack in May.

The Consumer Defensive sector consists of thirteen essential industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented twelve.

Tobacco firm VGR topped the May Consumer Defensive Sector gains list while a grocer, ADRNY was top dog by yield, as calculated 5/17/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1): Analysts Augur 4.4% To 34.4% Net Gains For Ten Consumer Defensive Dogs By May 2018

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Consumer Defensive dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted in the chart above). So, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Defensive dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

Vector Group (VGR) was projected to net $343.85 based on a target price estimate from one analyst plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% less than the market as a whole. [Note: Based on past-year performance in dividend dogcatcher portfolio marketplace research, VGR will not be able to earn the increased one-year price to fulfill the expectation of this one bold analyst.]

Brasilagro - Cia Bras (LND) was projected to net $340.90, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from a single analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole

B&G Foods (BGS) was projected to net $133.52, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 96% less than the market as a whole.

Target (TGT) was projected to net $108.27, based on target price estimates from twenty- eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) netted $87.97 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) was projected to net $60.97, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Estacio Participacoes (OTCQX:ECPCY) was projected to net $60.68, based on dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 137% more than the

C.P. Pokphand Co. (OTCPK:CPKPY) was projected to net $57.36, based on no mean target price estimate just the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY) was projected to net $54.73, based only on dividends , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) was projected to net $44.33, based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

An average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 12.93% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 73% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Defensive Dogs By Yield Covered 12 of 13 Sector Industries For May

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts May 17 verified by Yahoo Finance for fifty stocks from 12 of 13 sector Industries revealed the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 April Consumer Defensive Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (2) Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Dividend Consumer Defensive Stocks By Yield

Top ten Consumer Defensive dogs selected 5/17/17 showing top yields represented five of thirteen constituent industries.

Top yielding Consumer Defensive stock, Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) [1] was tops of two grocery store representatives. The other placed sixth, Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) [6].

The second place Consumer Defensive top dog by yield represented education and training firm, Estacio Participacoes (OTCQX:ECPCY) [2]. Another education and training firm placed ninth, Navitas (OTCPK:NVTZF) [9].

Third place was won by the best of three farm products firms, C.P. Pokphand Co. (OTCPK:CPKPY) [3] . Two other farm products firms placed fifth, and eighth, Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY) [5], and Brasilagro - Cia Bras (LND) [8].

Fourth place went to one of two top ten tobacco representatives, Vector Group (VGR) [4]. The other tobacco firm was Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBF) [10].

Finally in seventh place a lone beverages-soft drinks concern resided, Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAF) [7] to complete the top ten May Consumer Defensive dogs by yield.

Just eight more industries constitute the sector: (1) beverages-brewers; (2) beverages - wineries & distilleries; (3) confectioners; (4) discount stores; (5) food distribution; (6) household and personal products; (7) packaged goods; (8) pharmaceutical retailers.

Actionable Conclusions: (3) Five Consumer Defensive Dogs Showed 5.44% To 30.22% Upsides To May, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (4) A 2.76% Median Target Price Upside and (5) 7.22% Net Gain From 30 Consumer Defensive Upside Dogs Come May 2018

Consumer Defensive top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 17, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 2.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 3.14% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition for the Consumer Defensive top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 2.51% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Consumer Defensive Stocks To May 2018

Ten top Consumer Defensive dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Defensive dogs selected 5/17/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented just five of thirteen industries constituting the Consumer Defensive sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (6) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclical Dogs Delivering 10.79% Vs. (7) 11.07% Net Gains by All Ten by May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Consumer Defensive kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 2.51% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The seventh lowest priced Consumer Defensive top yield dog, Vector Group (VGR), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 34.39%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Defensive top yield dogs for May 17 were: C.P. Pokphand Co (OTCPK:CPKPY); Navitas (OTCPK:NVTZF); Brasilagro - Cia Bras (LND); Estacio Participacoes (OTCQX:ECPCY); Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY), with prices ranging from $2.00 to $7.06.

Five higher-priced Consumer Defensive dogs for April 10 were: Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY); Vector Group (VGR); Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY); Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF); Imperial Brands, (OTCQX:IMBBF), whose prices ranged from $17.97 to $47.81.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

