TrueCar Inc. Is Trading Near 52-Week High, Here's What You Should Know

Based on the stock price chart above, it is clear that TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares are in a solid upward trend. Shareholders and potential investors of TRUE may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment, and whether TRUE stock rates as a buy, hold or sell?

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the earnings expectations, peer analysis and valuation and fundamentals. That might help answer whether TRUE stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

Earnings Analysis - Solid earnings surprise

TRUE is an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company, which reported better-than-expected earnings for the consecutive straight quarter. It last posted its earnings for Q12017 on May 9th. The company reported EPS of negative $0.01 for the quarter, topping Street estimates of negative $0.02 by $0.01.

The company had revenue of $75 million for the quarter compared to the Street estimate of $73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted EPS of negative $0.07. Currently, analysts expect TRUE to generate revenue of $80 million and EPS of $0.00 in Q22017. TRUE has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.76 (CMP $17.54). The firm's market cap is $1.5 billion.

Consensus Estimates Analysis - Positive expectations

The company had revenue of $278 Million for the FY2016 (up 7% YoY). Currently, analysts expect the company to generate revenue of $326 million (up 17% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $371 million (up 14% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

"Because our core business is healthy again, we are ready to pursue a bigger and broader strategy," said Chip Perry, TrueCar's President and CEO. Perry continued, "in addition to our market-leading Inventory and Pricing Solution, we are moving upstream into the Research and Discovery phase of the car buying journey, as well as downstream into the Transaction phase. Our Research and Discovery solution will start with unique content built around our core competency in pricing."

Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of negative $0.02 in 2017 and 2018 EPS of $0.15. The analysts are expecting TRUE's long-term earnings to grow at an average annual rate of 53%

Management Guidance

Q22017:

Units - 235,000 to 240,000

Revenues - $79.0 million to $81.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA - $6.0 million to $7.0 million

FY2017:

Units - 950,000 to 960,000

Revenues - $322.0 million to $327.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA - $23.0 million to $26.0 million

Income Statement Analysis - Improving operational efficiency

Average monthly unique visitors increased 10% to 7.3 million in Q12017, up from 6.7 million in Q12016. Units were 217,656 in Q12017 (up 24%) from 174,982 in Q12016.

Over the past 5 years, operating income margin improved to negative 14.02% from negative 90.07%. This is primarily due to a decreasing trend in cost of revenue & SG&A. Also, net income margin improved from negative 93.25% to 15.03%. During the same period, interest expense decreased to 0.91% from 4.20%.

Improving operational efficiency also contributed to free cash flow. TTM free cash flow was negative $8 million, increasing by $31 million compared to FY2012.

Piotroski F Score - An accounting-based scoring system to check the fundamental quality of a stock.

The Piotroski score is a simple nine-point scoring system to determine the fundamental strength of the company. By focusing on the accounting, it looks at the business performance to determine the winners from the losers. Performance of this model improves when it is combined with stocks with low price to book values. The higher the score, the better. The score ranges can be interpreted as follows: 1-4 is a bad score. 5-6 is acceptable. 7-9 is great.

Market View - Positive

On May 18, 2017, TRUE's stock increased by 161% over the last 12 months. Of the analysts covering company, 4 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," 1 recommended it as a "Buy" and 2 recommended it as "Hold."

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend a Buy rating for TRUE based on the following factors:

1. TRUE has an earnings surprise history over the trailing five quarters, beating estimates all through and positive consensus estimates.

2.Improving key operating metrics like Units and Average monthly unique visitors.

3. Improving operational efficiency.

4. Positive market view.

