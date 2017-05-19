Valeant: Et Tu Mylan?

What happens when the market finds out VRX is insolvent by $8B?

Valeant CEO Joe Papa

According to reports Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) just prevailed in challenging Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) patent covering ulcerative colitis ("UC") medicine, Apriso:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX -0.8%) is hovering over session lows on the news that Mylan (MYL +0.4%) has prevailed in challenging Valeant's U.S. Patent No. 8,865,688 covering UC med Apriso (mesalamine). The USPTO determined that claims 1 and 16 of the '688 patent are unpatentable. Valeant obtained the rights to Apriso via its acquisition of Salix Pharmaceuticals in April 2015.

In mid-morning trading VRX was down nearly 1% on the news.

The Situation

Valeant is reeling from a loss of exclusivity ("LOE") and generic competition in certain of its product lines. The company built its business by acquiring brands and subsequently cutting costs and raising drug prices of the target companies. While Valeant's revenue is in decline the company still has to service its $28 billion debt load now at over 9x run-rate EBITDA. Management recently restructured about $3 billion in debt, which bought itself some time to right the ship. However, I believe the company is merely kicking the can down the road.

Q1 revenue fell 11% Y/Y with U.S. Diversified (down 37%) and Salix (down 11%) falling the fastest.

Revenue from Apriso was $29 million, down 26% sequentially and 12% Y/Y. A challenge from Mylan would potentially cause the diminution in the brand to accelerate even faster.

Apriso was acquired as part of Valeant's Salix acquisition. Along with Bausch & Lomb, Salix was once considered the company's crown jewel. The market began to look at the entity differently after its rumored sale to Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF) (OTCPK:TKPYY) fell through in Q4 2016. The challenge for Valeant is convince investors that it can generate revenue from new brands to offset LOE and increased competition. Valeant is betting big on Siliq, its treatment for psoriasis; psoriasis is an $8 billion market that is expected to grow about 5% per year. However, Siliq is not expected to be introduced until the second half of this year.

For now, the company's revenue and EBITDA continues to decline. While Q1 revenue fell 12% sequentially, EBITDA was of 17% due to a loss of scale. Secondly, I estimate Valeant's sum-of-the parts at about $22 billion or 7.5x EBITDA; Salix was valued at 9.1x EBITDA, so any hit to Apriso or Salix could have an outsized impact on Valeant's sum-of-the parts.

The Hits Just Keep On Coming

The hits just keep on coming for Valeant. In Q4 2016 the FDA approved a generic version of Nitropress, the company's heart drug housed within U.S. Diversified. I understand that the generic version was not on the market in Q1. Its impact could be felt later on this year. Earlier this month Health Canada approved Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Virberzi, which treats irritable bowel syndrome. Previously the drug was marketed in the U.S. and Europe as a twice-daily oral treatment. Allergan could be casting a wider net to compete against Valeant's top-selling drug Xifaxan. Xifaxan's Q1 revenue was off 26% sequentially and 11% Y/Y. Valeant claims a loss of sales people and a loss of focus during its aborted Salix divestiture hurt Xifaxan sales. Whether Xifaxan can win back lost market share could drive the narrative for Q2.

Takeaway

Challenges to Valeant's drug portfolio keep coming. If a challenge to Apriso could send VRX down nearly 1% what will happen when the market focuses on Valeant's $8 billion insolvency? VRX remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.