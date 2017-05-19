Aditya Birla Nuvo's (ADYBY) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd. (OTC:ADYBY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 19, 2017 7:30 AM ET

Pinky Mehta - CFO, Aditya Birla Nuvo

Ajay Srinivasan - CEO, Aditya Birla Financial Services

Rishabh Parekh - Sunidhi Securities

Giriraj Daga - KM Visaria

TD Agarwal - Dymon Asia

Gunjan Prithyani - JPMorgan

Pritesh Chheda - Lucky Investment

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Aditya Birla Nuvo Q4 FY17 Earning Conference Call. This call will begin with a brief discussion by the Company's management on the quarter's earnings performance, followed by a question-and-answer session. With us, we have Ms. Pinky Mehta, CFO Aditya Birla Nuvo, along with the senior management team.

Pinky Mehta

Thank you. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Aditya Birla Nuvo, I welcome all the participants to this earning call. With me, I have Mr. Ajay Srinivasan, CEO of Aditya Birla Financial Services, and the senior management team from the Financial Services Business. The press release, investor presentations and results have all been uploaded by on the Company's website, and I'm sure you had a chance to go through the same. I will briefly take you through the key highlights of the quarterly results and then request Ajay to take you through the Financial Service business performance followed by Q&A session. Before moving to the business-wise highlights, I would like to share the status of the merger scheme announced in the previous call.

The shareholders of ABNL at the meeting held on April 10, 2017 have approved the scheme with requisite majority. We thank all the shareholders for approving the scheme. This is a win-win for both the sets of shareholders and we are confident that the merger will create great value by bringing together the strong balance sheet of Grasim and the high growth potentials of ABNL businesses. The shareholders of both the companies will get to participate in the structural growth story of the financial service business while sharing the strong returns generated by the other market leadership businesses. Listing of Financial Service business will further unlock the value for the shareholders. The scheme is now subject to the final sanction from the NCLT, the BSE and NSE and expected to be effective during Q2 of FY18.

Now moving on to the business-wise highlights. Aditya Birla Financial Services has created a significant presence in the sector. It ranks among top five fund managers in India with the combined AUM of $38 billion. Its revenue and earnings before tax have registered strong 23% and 35% year-on-year growth. This is after considering the losses of new business, MyUniverse, Health Insurance, which are in the investment phase. AUM registered a strong 34% growth year-on-year to reach the $38 billion. Lending book including housing finance reached $6 billion registering year-on-year growth of 40%.

I'll request Ajay to take you through the businesses in detail afterwards. In the telecom business, the industry witnessed an unprecedented disruption in the second half of FY '17, mainly due to the free voice and mobile data promotions by the new entrant in the sector. Consequently, the per unit voice and data realization for all the mobile operators has sharply declined putting pressures on their financials. With the new entrant starting to charge for its service, albeit very slowly, the sector is expected to return to the growth in the next financial year. And in this challenging environment, Idea remains committed to building its world class mobile broadband service pan-India.

Idea is targeting to launch its 3G and 4G service by end of May, 2017 across all 22 telecom service areas. The increased competition intensely coupled with the expansion cost has led to pressure on earnings and cash profit generation. Now let me talk you through the performance of all the divisions of Aditya Birla Group. During the year, the combined revenue of divisions stood at INR4,974 crores was lower by 12% year-on-year due to pass through of reductions in natural gas price in Agri business, coupled with lower volumes in Textile and Insulator business. The combined EBITDA at INR591 crores de-grew by 24% on year-on-year mainly due to declining profitability in the Textile and the Insulator business constrained by sluggish demand. However, this does not impact expansion plans of doubling the linen yarn capacity to 6,200 tons per annum as we used to import roughly 60% of our yarn requirement.

We are just replacing imports with the manufactured yarn, which will enhance margins and it is important to sustain our market and cost leadership in the industry. We have started commercial production from the capacity expanded in first phase in March 2017 and balance capacity should be operational in Q2 of FY'18. Despite planned shutdown of 25 days starting from 17th March, 2017, Urea profitability has improved year-on-year while the agro input trading segment was impacted due to poor monsoon and demonetization. EBITDA of Indian Rayon was flat. The VFY capacity expansion by 750 tons per annum was completed in March, 2017, is now operational.

Let me take you through new ventures and their progress. The solar business is setting up three projects in the Karnataka, totaling to 60 megawatts capacities at the CapEx of about INR310 crores. Two plants has already commissioned in May, 2017 and the third plant is target to be commissioned in June-July 2017. In case of the Payment Bank venture, we have already received the license from RBI in April, 2017 and is planning to commence its operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2017/2018, furnished with permission.

Moving to the consolidated earnings, please note that in case of Idea Cellular, Birla Sun Life Asset Management, Solar, Payment Bank business; only net profit has been consolidated based on equity accounting method as per Ind AS. The consolidated revenue grew by 9% year-on-year mainly driven by financial service business. Financial services grew 23% year-on-year driven by NBFC, Life Insurance, Asset Management and Housing Finance business. However, revenue from manufacturing divisions de-grew by 12% for the reasons I've already explained to you. The consolidated EBITDA surged by 28% to INR3,926 crores. The growth has been well contributed by financial services business while manufacturing divisions were impacted due to muted demand.

Earnings before tax and exceptional items before including the share of profit in joint ventures and associates have grown by 22% to INR1,228 crores in FY'17. However, with Idea Cellular reporting its first ever loss since its listing, ABNL's share in Idea's net profit has reduced year-on-year INR727 crores. Hence, consolidated net profit of ABNL has de-grown year-on-year. When we come to the standalone balance sheet, during the year the standalone net debt has been reduced by INR1,500 crores, led by proceeds from stake sale in BSLI and fertilizers, receipt of fertilizer subsidy. As a result, the standalone net debt to EBITDA has reduced to 3.2 times as on March 31, 2017. CapEx guidance for FY'18 stands at INR200 crores for divisions, including INR60 crores for ongoing VFY and Linen Yarn expansions.

With this, I hand over the call to Ajay. Thank you.

Ajay Srinivasan

Thank you, Pinky. Let me give you a little bit of introduction into the performance of the Financial Services business before we take questions from you. At Aditya Birla Financial Services, we believe we've created a well-diversified portfolio of attractive businesses, each with scale or building scale in its own right. We are, as you said in the presentation, amongst the Top 5 players in our large established businesses, whether the NBFC, Life Insurance or Asset Management. But for us, growth is as important as growth is a quality of the growth. And I just highlight three points there to make that point. First on just risk management, we've scaled up our NBFC business by about 10 times since 2012 and yet our NPAs are amongst the lowest in the industry, in fact probably the lowest in the industry. We are also keen to expand the market because we believe the market is significantly underpenetrated. And in the mutual fund business, for instance, we're leading from the front when it comes to expanding market through investor education and we won, in fact, several awards in terms of our investor education initiatives. And the third point really is around product performance, generating superior returns for our investors is very key for us, and we won several awards both in equity, and in the fixed income space in our fund management business. So these three really point to the fact that other than growth, the quality of growth is important to us.

We believe today we're one of the few players in the industry with a portfolio that allows us to meet almost any customer need from birth to death. We're also distinguished, I believe, as an integrated player, which gives us a significant competitive advantage because this allows us to share best practices, derive synergy and especially provide our talent pool an opportunity to grow through cross-functional experience. I think partly as a result of this, we've been adjudged among the best three financial services players to work for as per the Great Place to Work institute. Pinky has already mentioned, we've had good growth in our AUM, which grew 34% year-on-year to touch about INR250,000 crores. In fact over the last five years, we've grown at a compound average growth rate at 23% per annum. Our consolidated lending book, as Pinky mentioned, was just under INR40,000 crores, about INR38,800 crores, growing year-on-year by about 40%. In fact, in the last five years, this portfolio has grown about 61% year-on-year. Our revenue and earnings before tax have registered strong growth, both 23% and 35% year-on-year, and this is after, as Pinky mentioned, the losses of some of the newer businesses we're setting up, which we believe will create value for us over the period of time in the future.

Just a couple of comments on our individual businesses; our NBFC business continues to grow ahead of market. Our gross NPA 0.47% there is amongst the lowest amongst the Top 5 NBFCs operating in similar lines of business, and this is by the way on a 120 dpd basis as compared to 0.63% last year, which was on a 150 dpd basis. We believe that ABFL that diversification is a key risk management strategy, and therefore we continue to diversify our product offerings, our geographical presence and the customer segments in which we operate. Recently, we've added unsecured loans and digital lending to our portfolio, both of these have now kick-started and starting to show some traction in early days. We believe these segments will be the acquisition engine of retail customers going forward. ABFL also reported a healthy average return on equity of about 15.8% last year. Our life insurance business, Birla Sun Life Insurance, posted a 35% growth in individual new business premium last year, in fact, now with new banca tie-ups with HDFC Bank, with DBS Bank, and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, we believe we'll see continued momentum in the non-agency channel as well. Quality of growth has been a very important focus for us in Birla Sun Life Insurance and persistency has improved significantly on the back of a number of measures that we've taken in this business. In our Asset Management business, Birla Sun Life Asset Management has been outperforming the industry and consistently gaining market share, our total AUM market share in fact has improved last year to an all-time high of 10.7%. Our equity AUM in fact has also expanded by 57% year-on-year, compared to a 40% industry growth. So clearly you can see, we are adding market share in high margin assets.

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd more than doubled its loan book last year to end the year with INR4,136 crores. The housing finance business turned profitable within seven quarters of operations, which I think is quite a creditable feat to achieve. Our insurance broking business is ranked fifth in its industry, continues to outperform the industry, and has improved its market share to 2%. Our Health Insurance business launched its operations with a differentiated business model in November last year. We've underwritten gross premium of INR54 crores, covering more than 2 lakh lives across both group and retail. We've also activated multi-channel distribution within three months of launch, tying up with banks like HDFC Bank, DCB, Ratnakar Bank and Deutsche Bank.

We've also in the Health Insurance business tied up with 1,600 plus hospitals across 120 cities. Our broking business has improved year-on-year focusing on digital initiatives to build a technology-driven advisory platform. We believe this business is going to get more and more digital in the years to come. And finally talking about MyUniverse, which is the number one online personal finance management portal; this is now a multi-product transaction platform offering insurance, personal loans, mutual funds, credit card, all of this online to the customers that we bring online.

So having said all of that, I'm happy to stop and take any questions that you may have.

We'll take the first question from the line of Rishabh Parekh from Sunidhi Securities. Please go ahead.

Rishabh Parekh

Hi, I have two questions, one is in this quarter what was our share of Idea losses?

Pinky Mehta

For the full year, it was INR727 crores. And what is your second question?

Rishabh Parekh

My second question is, what would be the embedded value of our Life Insurance business.

Pinky Mehta

Ajay.

Ajay Srinivasan

We disclose our embedded value in July. So in the last disclosure is INR3,250 crores, that was as of March, 2016. So July, we'll disclose this year's embedded value.

Pinky Mehta

And INR75 crores is our share of 23%.

We'll take the next question from the line of Giriraj Daga from KM Visaria. Please go ahead.

Giriraj Daga

Just one question, like when you look at Aditya Birla Finance on a sequential basis, there has been dip in the profitability. Can you please let me know what was the particular reason for the same? Aditya Birla Finance on a sequential Quarter Three we had a earning before tax of INR233 crores, it has gone down to INR200 crores on quarter-on-quarter.

Ajay Srinivasan

So in Q3, we had one time gain, okay, which was basically the tax benefit because of the merger of wealth business. Obviously, that didn't accrue in Q4, it was one time in Q3.

Giriraj Daga

The tax benefit, how much was the one-time gain?

Ajay Srinivasan

It was close to INR45 crores.

Giriraj Daga

Okay. And any growth target for the business overall you would like to give, vertical wise? Any growth guidance?

Ajay Srinivasan

I don't think we would like to talk about the futuristic but it would be suffice to say that all the businesses, they are faring well be it post de-mon or otherwise in normal course of business, I think all the businesses are doing pretty well.

We take the next question from the line of TD Agarwal from Dymon Asia, please go ahead.

TD Agarwal

If you could help me understand the impact of moving from 150 dpd to 120 dpd, and what's the impact fully in this quarter or - that would be good?

Ajay Srinivasan

Which quarter would be this?

TD Agarwal

You went from 150 days to 120 days, right?

Ajay Srinivasan

So the full year is actually 120 dpd. So the reduction in NPA that we're showing you is after moving to 120 dpd for the full year.

TD Agarwal

Okay. So you didn't…

Ajay Srinivasan

So last year was 150, this year is 120.

TD Agarwal

Yes, but you would have moved in a particular quarter, right?

Ajay Srinivasan

The end of the year?

TD Agarwal

So this quarter you moved to 120?

Ajay Srinivasan

No, beginning of the year. So the whole year is…

TD Agarwal

Beginning of the year, so it's the June quarter itself you had the impact, understood. And did you have any impact from demonetization?

Ajay Srinivasan

No, actually, we didn't. We were, obviously, watching it very closely right through the period, but we didn't see any impact on demonetization.

TD Agarwal

The reason I asked this question is, looks like Q2 was a PBT of INR222 crores, Q3 was about INR233 crores, so Q4 was slightly lower. You mentioned Q3 was because you had INR40 crores of gain.

Ajay Srinivasan

That's at the PAT level, not the PBT level.

TD Agarwal

Okay. So is there anything else, which would have…

Ajay Srinivasan

So partly the startup of some of our newer businesses, I think we are setting up digital lending businesses, as I mentioned to you. I think some of those expenses, obviously, are in the numbers that you see.

TD Agarwal

Understood. And on the timeline for the merger, I mean you mentioned most of these approvals are in place, what should we think of - I think the earlier guidance was around September. Is that still on?

Pinky Mehta

So let me tell you that we are in the last leg of -- in the sense that we are awaiting the NCLT approval; then it will go again to the BSE, NSE. So I think we'll be able to complete -- by Q2 of FY'18, we'll be able to complete that, and afterwards the listing of ABFSL.

We'll take the next question from the line of Pratiksha from Motilal Oswal Securities. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually, ma'am, I wanted to just ask that what will be the implication regarding the merger, which is going to happen of Idea and Vodafone. So any update on that, how it will be impacted to our company ma'am?

Pinky Mehta

See, the thing that we are shareholders and Idea is a listed company. So I would appreciate if you can go and speak directly to the management. They will be able to give you the true picture because this merger is subject to all the regulatory approvals i.e. NCLT DoT. I think they'll be able to give you the fair idea of what stage it has reached.

We'll take the next question from the line of Gunjan Prithyani from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Gunjan Prithyani

Two questions. Firstly on the NBFC business, could you just share the -- give us some sense on how you're looking at this business from next three to four year perspective as to what is the kind of growth you guys are targeting and how should be loan mix change because when I'm looking at your history from F'12 to F'17, clearly the yields have been coming off and NIMs have also been coming down. So is in any way the mix changing going towards lesser riskier assets or any sense on that?

Ajay Srinivasan

I think firstly, I'm not sure there is that much of a reduction in the in the NIMs in the period you're talking about. But let me explain to you what we've done so far and some sense of where we are heading. So I think when we recently started out, we were largely a capital market lending based NBFC, that was a history when we started out and then we added - subsequently added lines in our first phase of development, which is probably somewhere half way through last year, we were largely ding secured loans. So bulk of our loans were secured, whether against property or against other assets, financial assets, physical assets, so host of assets. I think, middle of last year we took a call saying, we wanted to start exploring both the unsecured space as well as starting to look at some parts of the retail market that makes sense to us, just given the better quality information available today to be able to take credit calls. So we started this whole area of personal loans as well as business unsecured loans, and that business is now starting to grow. And we started the digital lending peer business, which is end-to-end digital, which allows us to reach - without having brick and mortar, we can reach different customer segments that we choose, including at some stage the retail customer base. So our views are if you look forward, I think the growth engines are going to be a mix of three and I'm talking broadly of lending, I'm not only talking about our NBFC, because I think housing finance will be a growth engine as well for us. So housing finance, the SME lending piece, the corporate lending piece and retail, I think, will be the four areas that you'll see significant growth going forward.

Gunjan Prithyani

Okay, and the NIM should broadly stay in this range, assuming there is no pressure on the funding cost?

Pinky Mehta

So just to add to what Ajay said, the reduction in NIM from FY12 has been broadly because in FY12, like Ajay said, we were in mono-line business and which was in the short-end of the tenure, funded completely through short-term money and that's where the NIMs were much higher, but otherwise the range is - the current range is quite a stable range and we expect the same to continue.

Gunjan Prithyani

Okay. And on the gross NPAs, now it's commendable that despite growing at this rate, we haven't seen any increase there, but is it also that this book is fairly nascent at the moment and you know when it matures there is any risk of asset quality issues cropping up then, any sense on that?

Ajay Srinivasan

I know we've been on this part now for five years, so I'm not sure what you would look at as a cycle and, you know, lot of our loans have duration of one year, two year, three year, four year. So we've been through several cycles, we've been through some economic ups and downs, we've been through demonetization. I'm not sure what else will be required to suggest that the book is not tested.

Gunjan Prithyani

Okay, fair enough. And this last question from merger to demerger, so you mentioned that the merger would conclude by Q2 of FY18, and thereafter how long would it take for the demerger to happen?

Pinky Mehta

See the merger and the listing of ABFSL both will be completed by Q2 of FY18.

Gunjan Prithyani

Okay, both will get concluded.

Pinky Mehta

Yes.

Gunjan Prithyani

Alright, thank you so much.

We take the next question from the line of Pritesh Chheda from Lucky Investment, please go ahead.

Pritesh Chheda

Sir, if you could give us the profits of the --

Excuse me, Mr. Chheda, I am sorry to interrupt, but requesting you to please speak a bit louder, your voice is not audible.

Pritesh Chheda

Is it audible now?

Operator

Yes, it is. Thank you.

Pritesh Chheda

Sir, I'm looking at the presentation, there's a EBT number, which is given on asset management business, is it okay if you could give us the profit number on the asset management business?

Ajay Srinivasan

When you say profit, you mean profit after tax?

Pritesh Chheda

Yes, profit after tax. And what is the profit after tax for NBFC business?

Ajay Srinivasan

So NBFC is INR588 crores and the AMC will be about 33% tax, so INR260 crores.

Pinky Mehta

It is in the presentation. If you look at the back slides, which gives you the flavor of each and every business, and it gives you what is the revenue, what is the net profit, what is the net profit after tax.

Pritesh Chheda

And my second question is on the new operating businesses, there is this EBT number of minus INR154 crores, and I'm just looking -- and it seems that the housing finance is the biggest piece in this.

Ajay Srinivasan

No, it isn't.

Pritesh Chheda

It isn't?

Ajay Srinivasan

No.

Pritesh Chheda

So the loss generated here is on account of?

Ajay Srinivasan

Health insurance, health insurance will be about INR80 odd crores in that.

Pinky Mehta

Yes.

Ajay Srinivasan

And MyUniverse lost about INR50 odd crores last year.

Pinky Mehta

Housing is about INR15 crores.

Pritesh Chheda

And housing is --

Ajay Srinivasan

About INR15 crores.

We take the next question from the line of Rishabh Parekh from Sunidhi Securities.

Rishabh Parekh

I just had two questions. One is, Ajay, any plan to further granularize your loan book in terms of expanding your retail presence, what would your target be to have as a percentage of loan book for your NBFC that would be constituted by the retail segment?

Ajay Srinivasan

So we don't have a target in terms of retail to institutional. But like I mentioned, I think there is a clear program on to actually reduce ticket sizes by starting to include more retail transactions. So whether it is doing more retail transactions in unsecured space, doing more retail -- we are doing affordable housing, for instance, which will reduce the ticket size in our housing finance business or looking to do consumer durable financing at some stage through our NBFC, each of these ultimately will reduce the ticket size. Our approach is really to look at reducing ticket size rather than getting a mix of retail and wholesale.

Rishabh Parekh

And my second question is you do LAP from both your NBFC and your housing finance space?

Ajay Srinivasan

Yes, that's the common industry practice, so housing finance is typically retail LAP and you are allowed to book that in the housing finance company, and we do LAP from our NBFC as well.

Operator

Pinky Mehta

Thanks everyone for participating in this earning call. Thank you, have a good day.

