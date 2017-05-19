Gap: Yield Jump

Gap (NYSE:GPS) reported first quarter earnings that beat estimates, which at first sent shares up five percent, but that didn't hold for a very long time, and right now shares are trading down four percent. This sent the already high dividend even higher, which makes shares rather attractive for income seekers.

At a little above $22 per share Gap trades more than 25% below the 52 week high formed last November, but still well above its 52 week low. The share price currently is at a level where it has bottomed a couple of times over the last months, it seems possible that this could happen again.

Gap's revenues were unchanged over the last year, which isn't a good thing per se, but which isn't bad at all in today's retail environment either: Other retail / mall stocks such as Target (NYSE:TGT), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) or Macy's (NYSE:M) are battling declining revenues, the fact that Gap's sales were stable in an adverse environment is thus a good sign.

Things look even better when we take a closer look at revenues: Gap's comp sales were up by a whole 2%, which is a very strong showing in today's retail environment. As higher sales per store do usually not bring along higher operating expenses, these comp sales increases are very valuable, as they push margins higher and thus allow for outsized earnings growth. This was also visible in Gap's Q1 results:

Flat revenues and an operating margin increase of 90 base points (7.4% versus 6.5% in the previous year's quarter) allowed for a earnings growth rate of a whole 13% year on year. A retailer growing its net income by double digits is very rare today, especially when that company comes at a pretty low valuation, such as Gap:

The company's guidance sees Gap's earnings per share coming in between $1.95 and $2.05 -- at the midpoint this means Gap is trading at just eleven times this year's earnings. For a company with flat earnings (or even declining earnings) that might be appropriate, but since Gap is one of few retailers whose bottom line is growing this seems like an unreasonably low valuation.

With $1.6 billion in cash and long term debt totaling just $1.3 billion, Gap has a net cash position of $300 million, which allows the company to return a lot of cash to its owners. Gap has repurchased 4 million shares in the first quarter, which means an annualized share count decrease of roughly four percentage points -- if the company keeps this up, each share's portion of the company's (growing) bottom line will increase, which will push EPS growth and thus ultimately will lead to substantially higher share prices.

GPS Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Gap also returns cash to its owners via dividends, with the current dividend yield standing at 4.1%. Gap hasn't increased its dividend for a while, thus the company is not very interesting for dividend growth investors, but investors seeking a strong and reliable dividend yield could turn towards Gap. With full year earnings per share estimated at $2.00, and with the annual dividend standing at $0.92, Gap's payout ratio is a little less than 50%, which means the risk of a dividend cut is pretty low for the foreseeable future.

At more than twice the broad market's yield Gap's income generation potential is significant, thus those depending on income generation from their investments should take a look at the company.

GPS Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Despite the bull market we have seen for years, and with markets trading at all time highs, Gap's valuation isn't high at all, neither versus the market, nor versus how the company was valued in the past -- quite the contrary, its valuation has declined over the last few years. Especially the company's very strong cash generation (combined with a net cash position) makes Gap look like an attractive investment right here -- trading at 11 times this year's earnings, and with a free cash flow yield in the double digits (maybe Gap should use some of these cash flows to increase its dividend in order to attract new investors).

Takeaway

Gap's comps look strong, which is something we don't see very often these days. Earnings are growing, the company holds a net cash position, cash generation is very strong, and shareholder returns look good as well.

Overall Gap looks like a pretty solid investment trading at a discount price, which makes the company's shares attractive.

