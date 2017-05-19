Exponent: Slow And Steady Wins The Race

Company Overview:

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) is a science and engineering consulting company that helps its clients solve a variety of issues across 90 different disciplines. The company has over 1,000 employees, almost half of whom have advanced degrees such as Ph.D., Sc.D., or M.D. Across the company's two reportable operating segments, 19 different practices are operated, as shown in the table below.

Engineering and Other Scientific Environmental and Health · Biomechanics · Biomedical Engineering · Buildings & Structures · Civil Engineering · Construction Consulting · Electrical Engineering & Computer Science · Engineering Management Consulting · Human Factors · Industrial Structures · Materials & Corrosion Engineering · Mechanical Engineering · Polymer Science & Materials Chemistry · Statistical & Data Sciences · Thermal Sciences · Vehicle Analysis · Chemical Regulation & Food Safety · Ecological & Biological Sciences · Environmental & Earth Sciences · Health Sciences

Services are provided by the company on either a fixed-price basis or on an hourly rate ranging from $170 to $750 per hour depending on the skills and experience of the consultant.

Financials:

The financials of this company, while slow growing, are strong and steady. Revenues have increased at a CAGR of 1.49% over the past five years, due largely to a steady increase in the number of billable hours. These revenue increases have positively impacted the bottom line, as basic EPS has increased every year over the past five years from $1.35 in 2012 to $1.79 in 2016. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment of the business was responsible for 78.8% of the company's total revenues in 2016, with the Environmental and Health segment accounting for the remainder.

As a result of the steady and consistent improvement of earnings over the years, shareholders have been rewarded with a stock price that has outperformed the S&P 500. Take a look at the chart from Yahoo Finance below:

In addition to the share price appreciation, Exponent, Inc. has also rewarded investors with a dividend. While the current yield of approximately 1.4% is nothing to get too excited over, it is something that makes the stock even more attractive to own.

Where I See Growth:

The simplicity and straightforwardness of the company's business model leads me to believe growth in the United States will continue as science and technology become increasingly complex in the modern world. The real growth potential, however, lies in expansion into foreign markets. Of the $315,076,000 in revenue the company recorded in 2016, only $33,853,000 (10.7%) was from foreign countries. In particular, countries like India and Nigeria, which are poised to experience massive growth and development throughout the rest of the century, offer great opportunities for the company to gain a foothold in.

Expansion into India will allow Exponent to benefit from the anticipated boom in healthcare services in the country. The healthcare sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% and reach an industry size of $280 billion by 2020. Not only will this increase the percentage of international revenue, but the portion of revenue that comes from the Environmental and Health segment, too.

(Source: IBEF)

As India's push to become a global hub for healthcare comes to be realized, the complexity of the industry there will only increase, providing ample opportunity for a consulting firm to thrive.

Oil revenues as a percentage of Nigeria's total budgetary revenues used to hover around 75%. However, in response to the collapse of oil prices over the course of recent years, the country has committed to diversifying its economy in order to prevent over-reliance on oil in the future. To do this, it has started investing heavily in its infrastructure. Capital expenditure increased by 223% in 2016 and represented 30% of the government's budget, compared to the 11% it represented in 2015. With the massive increases in infrastructure spending in Nigeria, an entrance into the market by Exponent would have a greatly positive impact on the company's Engineering and Other Scientific segment.

Risks:

Low Barriers to Entry: While the company's simple and straightforward business model has allowed it to steadily grow, it also allows for new competition to easily arise. Any new or preexisting consulting firm could easily expand into the same segments of business as Exponent and potentially steal market share.

Deregulation: Under the current White House administration, deregulation of certain industries has been a key promise. Reductions in the complexity of certain regulations could adversely impact the demand for the company's services.

Cyclicality: As a result of the nature of its business, Exponent is significantly susceptible to changes in economic growth/decline. Should the economy fall into recession, the company may be impacted to a greater degree than others.

Conclusion:

Exponent, Inc. has an extremely simply business model that has provided steady and consistent growth over the years. The price action of the stock has generated a return that has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years by a considerable amount. Looking forward, I expect the company to continue its steady growth in the US market and begin rapidly growing in foreign markets, thereby leading to further gains for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.