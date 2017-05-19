Imperial Oil: Levered Exposure To Oil Prices At A Fair Price

Given non-compelling valuation and risks, I do not hold the equity outright. However, I believe that call options may provide favorable risk-reward characteristics given their leverage to crude oil prices.

In the current commodity price environment, IMO's common shares are likely fairly valued $22 to $32 per share; there is significant uncertainty in that estimate.

The upstream business segment, by far the largest in terms of capital investment, is heavily exposed to Canadian oil sands projects which are marginal in the current commodity prices enviroment.

Imperial Oil Corp is a rationally integrated enterprise -- assessing any given business segment in isolation ignore synergies which are especially important during the lower half of the commodities cycle.

This article is the second installment of Drilling for Value. This series' intent is to uncover instances of probable mis-pricings which are conducive to long and/or short investment theses. But if nothing else, I intend to report when no inefficiencies are apparent.

This simple seeming endeavor has proven itself to be more troublesome than I had originally imagined since oil prices began to tank as of late 2014. I found that markets were more efficient and resilient than I had originally perceived.

A more thorough introduction to the series as well as technical gouge on valuation methodologies are contained within the series' first installment on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE). The main thrust of it is that I have learned to eschew reserve-based estimates as proxies for fair value, instead opting for an independent methodology. S&P Capital IQ's white paper, Drilling for Alpha, demonstrates the inutility of reserve-based proxies of fair value as a means of anticipating future equity returns.

Summary of Investment Thesis

I assess the fair value of Imperial Oil's (NYSEMKT:IMO) common stock to be in the range of $22 to $32 per share, with a point estimate of about $29, assuming that the present fair value of WTI is $50 per barrel. At the current market price of $29 per share, the common shares are well within their fair value range. Yet, this estimate is particularly sensitive to even a slight change in commodity prices, suggesting that common shares are a levered bet on commodity prices. Although I do not believe that the common stock is a necessarily bargain at current prices, I believe that long-dated call options could provide a significantly more favorable risk-reward profile.

The wide margin of error in the estimate of IMO's fair value is attributable to low netbacks. IMO's oil sands operations are quintessentially "marginal". With WTI at $50 per barrel, per barrel upstream operating netbacks are in the range of $2.50 to $3.25, meaning that a small change in either commodity prices and/or price inputs can be expected to exert a disproportionately large change in cash flows. Furthermore, the rather meager netback does not offset the maintenance capital spending of $85,000-$120,000 boe/d, implying upstream cash flows will remain negative at constant production rates and at current commodities prices. The temptation to extrapolate on marginal production and globally efficient oil prices is almost irresistible.

The firm's well-integrated downstream footprint more than compensates for this spending shortfall, though -- a testament to the benefits of rational vertical integration. The net effect of integration allows IMO's upstream operations to sell at advantaged prices while purchasing inputs, such a diluent, also at advantaged prices. A complimentary view is that because Imperial's refineries can purchase cost-advantaged feeds from upstream operations, downstream margins are abnormally and sustainably inflated. For well-integrated companies like Imperial, I believe it's an error to consider the value of any given business segment in isolation, especially during the lower half of the commodity price cycle.

That said, the stock's estimated fair value is extremely dependent on factors largely outside of the firm's control. Should upstream cost structures continue to improve and/or should commodities prices recover, the stock should enjoy disproportionate upside. The downside, however, kicks in fairly quickly. All things held equal, I believe that IMO bleeds equity should WTI drop much below $50 per barrel.

For this reason, I do not have a long position in the equity outright. This risk-reward profile of common shares outright is neutral at best. Although the company has significant upside gearing, and may be decent speculation to those who are bullish on crude prices and/or WTI-WCS spreads, I am a devout agnostic with regard to commodity price forecasts.

Yet, I do currently have a position in long-dated calls. The company's prospects are an almost binary outcome on commodities prices, which suggests that long-dated call options likely possess similar downside risks as the equity but with much greater leverage on the upside. The downsides risks of such a position are a likely loss of principal.

Business Overview

Figure 1: Imperial's Scope of Operations

Image source: Imperial Oil Corp. Corporate Overview - Winter-Spring 2017. pg. 5.

Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The firm operates as an integrated oil company based out of Calgary, Canada. The firm reports in three segments: upstream, downstream, and chemicals. The company also has a significant midstream and retail footprints. Imperial's core strategy is to develop, operate, and integrate large-base, long-lived petroleum resources. Assessing any of the business segments in isolation ignores the synergies provided by vertical integration.

Oil Sands in Focus

Figure 2: Imperial Upstream Footprint

Image source: Imperial Oil Corp. Corporate Overview - Winter-Spring 2017. pp. 15-16.

Imperial's upstream operations are heavily weighted in oil sands and heavy oil upgrading projects. In 2016, the firm grossed 386 mboe/d in upstream production. Interests include a 71% working interest (WI) in Kearl oil sands, 100% WI in Cold Lake oil sands, and a 25% equity stake in the Syncrude upgrading project. Aspen, located north of Fort McMurray is expected to become the company's next major growth platform. Imperial has submitted an operating permit to the Alberta regulators. First production from Aspen is expected to earlier than 2020. Neither Kearl nor Aspen have booked any proved reserves as of FY 2016.

In the current commodity price environment, the firm's upstream footprint can be described as marginal, yet it provides significant gearing to commodity price upside if oil prices or differential improve. Assuming WCS-WTI spreads remain elevated to around C$13 per barrel, and WTI spot prices remain near the $50 per barrel handle, I believe that company's all-in realized selling price of around $31.25 per Boe will results operating netbacks of $2.00 to $4.50 per barrel. WTI averaged $46.25 per barrel in 2016, during which the company eked out $1.33 per Boe netbacks.

Although Imperial's upstream operations might be marginal in the current price environment, oil sands extraction has benefited disproportionately from efficiency gains during the recent downturn versus off-shore and on-shore conventional extraction.

Unlike with tight oil and gas (i.e., shale) -- where decline rates kick in very quickly and service provider margins are sensitive to business activity -- efficiency gains in oil sands are likely to persist and compound throughout the cycle. Imperial is likely to be at the forefront of the technological curve; the company spends heavily in R&D (C$195 in 2016), and also benefits from its relationship with technology leader, Exxon Mobil. For example, Imperial's upstream operations are expected benefit from efficiency gains in solvent technologies which are further expected to increase recover, lower transportation costs, and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) intensities going forward. For low-margin, high-volume operations, a small improvement in cost savings often determines the difference between the winners and losers.

Figure 3: Solvent Technologies



Image source: Imperial Oil Corp. Corporate Overview - Winter-Spring 2017. pp. 15-16.

Midstream and Downstream Integration

I am fully committed to the idea that rational integration within a commodity value chain provides an enormous competitive advantage. Simply put, there are more ways for integrated business model to succeed, whereas non-integrated companies must focus ruthlessly on cost in order to create value throughout the cycle. The ability to cut out the middle-man creates more profit opportunities which respond differently to changes in the underlying economic environment. Still, it is possible for a company to be irrationally integrated (i.e., through diversified operations provide no synergies and/or detract from core competency/focus). A previous SA article, provides more color on this view.

To that end, I believe that Imperial is a marvelously well-integrated enterprise.

The company's midstream exposure helps the upstream achieve more competitive differentials, and connects its refining and chemical operations with retail channels. The company owns and operates natural gas liquids and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, owns and operates the Edmonton Rail Terminal (210 mboe/d capacity), and has interests in the capital stock of one crude oil and two products pipeline companies. The company also engages in volume commitments with third-party logistics providers.

The importance of integrated midstream operations is especially relevant to oil sand operations. In order to move crude to refineries, operators blend bitumen with natural gas condensates (or other very light hydrocarbons). The resultant product, known as "dilbit" (diluent + bitumen), trades as a heavy oil equivalent. The planned buildout of a diluent recovery unit at the Strathcona refinery is expected to enhance the company's ability to source cost-advantaged diluents, thereby providing a significant competitive edge versus non-integrated operators.

Imperial's downstream operations consist of three refineries, one chemical plant, and about 1,700 affiliated Esso retail outlets. According to Oil & Gas Journal 2016 refining survey, its refineries have a combined nameplate crude distillation capacity of about 421,500 boe/d, with an aggregate Nelson Complexity of 9.57. In terms typical North American complexity, these refiners rank about average. With the exception of the Sarnia chemical complex, these downstream asset are fine-tuned to maximize throughputs of fuels, notably destined for Mobil and Esso retail outlets.

In 2016, the refineries ran at a combined 86% utilization rate, which is well below the three-average of about 90%. In the 2016 10-k, management attributed the decrease in throughput to turnarounds. In spite of this, the downstream and chemicals division produced record earnings; C$3,833 MM (~$2875 MM USD) EBITDA in 2016.

Cyclically strong downstream earnings conform to the narrative that Imperial's downstream and chemical segment source 100% cost-advantaged feeds. Notably, the company's average downstream throughput of around 380 barrels per day is commensurate with the company's barrel equivalent production volumes. As evidenced by the operating results, the ability to buy and sell commodity inputs at advantaged prices translates into an enormous competitive advantage, especially during the lower half of the commodities price cycle in which higher refining profits blunt the impact. Also notable is that the company's refineries are beneficially located between upstream operations and the major population centers.

Figure 4: Imperial Downstream and Chemical Portfolio



Image source: Imperial Oil Corp. Corporate Overview - Winter-Spring 2017. pg. 48.

Imperial markets most of its petroleum products under the Esso and Mobil brands through approximately 1,700 Esso retail service stations. The company divested itself of company-owned retail outlets for C$2.8 Bn in 2016, but maintains the branded wholesaler model where independent owners agree to operate retail sites in alignment with Esso brand standards. The divestiture was likely motivated by the present-day tendency for the market to value parts more than the whole. If so, such a decision is likely to have ceded a long-term pricing advantage for short-term gain.

Upstream Valuation

My independent evaluation of the company's upstream assets indicates that -- at $50 per barrel WTI -- aggregated estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) of developed and undeveloped reservoirs is in the range of 7.1 Bn to 8.8 Bn barrels of oil equivalent, with an after-tax net present value of $15.3 to $32.3 Bn. The wide margin of error in this estimate of fair value is attributable to narrow operating margins and uncertain cost inputs. A small variance in pricing and/or cost inputs elicits a disproportionately large expected change in economic recovery and its net present value.

I believe that the company's proved reserve volume estimates and corresponding estimate of net present value disclosed in its 2016 10-k are neither representative of the firm's actual resource base nor its fair value. In 2016, the company booked just 1,382 MM Boe in proved reserves -- valued at just $2.06 Bn, according SEC's Standardized Measure (roughly equivalent to PV-10). Notably, the company's Kearl oil sands operation, even though it has been a major growth platform, booked no proved reserves in 2016. However, according to the corporate presentation, the company internally books 6.1 Bn barrels of oil equivalent in proved+probable (2P) reserves, with an even larger recoverable resource base.

Figure 5: Imperial's Resource Base



Image source: Imperial Oil Corp. Corporate Overview - Winter-Spring 2017. pg. 28.

The following passage from page 82 of the 2016 10-k corroborates this position regarding SEC fair value estimates:

The company believes the standardized measure does not provide a reliable estimate of the company's expected future cash flows to be obtained from the development and production of its oil and gas properties or of the value of its proved oil and gas reserves.

Compounded subtleties further drive a wedge between disclosure and reality. The estimation and valuation of reserves is an immensely interesting and quite convoluted topic.

Yet it suffices at least that the cost-basis for upstream assets should provide a better representation of the assets' actual economic value, albeit at somewhat manipulated historical cost bases. My internally generated estimate of fair value aligns more closely with upstream net capitalized costs of $23.6 Bn as of 2016. Management's discussion and analysis corroborates this position. Successful efforts accounting rules compel management to impair an asset if/when its undiscounted cash flows are less than the asset group's carrying value. Yet, an internal "assessment indicated that Imperial's major asset groups have future undiscounted cash flow estimates exceeding carrying values" (see FASB's ASC 932-360 and ASC 360-10 for more information on impairment tests).

Note: my assessment of economic resource potential infers production volumes and fair values using decline curve analyses and economic limits. This discounted cash flow estimate was prepared under the continuous risk-neutral measure assuming WTI is fairly valued at $50 per barrel. In doing so, the point estimate captures both upside and downside risk dynamics due to commodity price variability.

[See attachment for a detailed breakout.]

Downstream and Chemicals Segments Valuation

Viewing Imperial's remaining asset as simply a means by which the company improves its price realizations and costs advantages greatly simplifies the analysis; much value-add is already realized in upstream reporting.

Based on the refineries' complexity-barrel ("equivalent distillation") capacity, regional crude differentials and crack spreads (i.e., margins), and capacity utilizations, I have upwardly revised the downstream and chemicals segments from a carrying value of $1,769 MM to a fair value of $3,540 MM. The 123% increase is actually quite modest due to the manner in which the assets are rationally vertically integrated. Had I considered abnormally high margin capture rates due to integrated upstream and retail operations, the fair value estimate would exceed $10 Bn. Indeed, applying a modest 4-5x multiple on the downstream and chemical segments' combined 2016 EBITDA of $2875 MM would yield much greater fair value estimates.

Considering the disparity, one might conclude that integration allows the downstream segment to purchases advantaged crude feeds at abnormally low prices without exerting a negative impact on upstream price realization. This is just another anecdote which I feel vindicates the view that integrated businesses should be assessed holistically.

Summary of Valuation

The following crib sheets and economic balance sheet summarize the economic reassessments. Certain assets and liabilities, such as those relating to tax liabilities and contingent liabilities, have been omitted in order to recognizing that some accounting entries are simply there to appease lawyers and tax collectors.

Figure 6: Economic Resource Report, side A



sources: multiple; author's estimates

Figure 7: Economic Resource Report, side A



sources: multiple; author's estimates

Table 1: Imperial Oil Corporation - Economic Book Value (2017Q1)



sources: multiple; author's estimates

Discussion

As I mentioned earlier, the temptation to abstract globally based on firm-specific analysis is tempting. If IMO's oil sands operations are generally representative of typical marginal global oil production, and netbacks are still slightly above break-even, then one can conclude that its cost structure is representative of globally efficient prices over the intermediate term. IMO existing supply cost is about $50 per barrel WTI; its sustaining cost is around $65 per barrel.

Wood Mackenzie's 2020 cost curve estimate corroborates that Imperial's upstream cost structure is typical of marginal production at $50 WTI. Production from oil sands is considered to be an important resource in meeting expected future demand, especially as legacy resources draw down. Notably, costs has come down significantly during the downturn due in part to lower cost inputs and operating efficiencies.

Figure 9: Wood Mackenzie's 10 Year Cost Curve for Pre-Final Investment Decision (FID) Projects

Source: Wood Mac1kenzie. 70% of pre-FID oil projects commercial at US$60/bbl.

Since oil is globally traded -- and is, for all intents, fungible -- commodity, global oil prices are fairly valued at the marginal barrel of oil production. The marginal barrel is the one which barely earns enough profit to motivate its owner to keep producing. To understand this, it is helpful to consider how if supply and demand are not matched, supply build ups and draw downs would lead to volatility, then arbitrage, and then a new equilibrium. The new equilibrium is determined by the last barrel of oil produced which is required to sate current demand. Any other price is too dangerous to quote for an extended period of time. Generally, any price which does not result in arbitrage can be considered efficient.

Importantly, though, assets with depleting resource bases may be efficiently priced in any range within the marginal cost of existing production and the all-in sustaining cost of replacing depleted reservoirs.

Figure 8: Petroleum Supply-Demand Equilibria

Source: author

Given modest depletion rates of its resources, companies like Imperial can underinvest for years on end without feeling the pinch of disequilibria. Generally, large petroleum projects take years to develop, and when they all come online at once, it can takes several years for the market to balance itself back to mid-cycle prices. Even project which lose money over their lifetimes often keep producing. As long as cash flows are positive going forward, producers will continue to produce. In fact, as we've seen over this past cycle, lower prices can even lead to more aggressive production in order to meet non-operating financial obligations. This in turn can even further exacerbate the severity of the cycle.

The current situation is actually quite sustainable for at least several years. In spite of the fact that oil discoveries are at 60-year lows, there is a lot of recoverable petroleum which recent technological advance and domain expertise have unlocked. Wildcatters tend to produce oil regardless of whether regulators decree that it was discovered yet. The EIA's June 2013 report, Technically Recoverable Shale Oil and Shale Gas Resources assess technically recoverable but undiscovered resource of 137 Shale Formations in 41 Countries Outside the United States. The key finding is the North American geology is not special. It's only a matter of time before thus expertise find roots elsewhere.

At some point though -- assuming all else is held constant -- higher prices may be needed to justify new investments. Production volumes tend to decrease over time unless they are continuously replaced. To the extent that Imperial is a good proxy for the market, oil prices must find an equilibrium which is higher than today's price

As always though, there are a multitude of externalities which complicate the calculus of efficient pricing. On one hand, further efficiency gains and technological breakthroughs could lower the full-cycle sustaining costs of present levels of production. On the other hand, cost inflation and potentially unfriendly regulation could raise the cost curve. There is also the "peak oil" component whereby resource depletion elevates the technical and cost intensities of future resource extraction. There is also the distinct possibility that demand shocks will decrease society's reliance on petroleum-based hydrocarbons. The importance of the complex tug-of-war between geology and technology is not lost to academic sources, even if they do fail to provide accurate models.

Finally, there is the possibility that Imperial is not a typical marginal producer and all this speculation is for naught.

All things considered, I have concluded that global oil prices are virtually indistinguishable from a random walk. I take as evidence all of academia's extensively documented failure to provide useful and/or predictive models. Hopefully, this adds some color to my earlier declaration of being a devout agnostic with regard to forecasts. In fact, overwhelming evidence shows that the most accurate commodity price forecast is the risk-neutral (i.e., "random walk") expectation.

Conclusion

IMO shares are trading around 52-week lows. However, unlike with CVE, I have no cause to believe that purchasing shares now is likely buying at peak pessimism. Whereas with IMO, the narrative was regarding the C$17.7 Bn acquisition, I do not know of any such event-driven impetus for a sell-off in IMO's shares. Moreover, I don't think the stock is necessarily under-valued and I view the company's valuation as essentially a risk play on commodities prices. For these reasons, I am not long the outright stock.

Figure 10: 12 Month Total Returns of CVE and IMO

IMO data by YCharts

Furthermore, short interest has also been increasing on both the NYSE and TSE, indicating that investors have been piling on bearish bets. While the combined days-to-cover on NYSE is abnormally high, inter-market arbitrageurs should keep the two exchanges in alignment. Still a short squeeze is possible in the event of a positive news story... namely, WTI oil prices breakout of their range to upside.

Figure 11: IMO's Market Footprint

IMO 30-Day Average Daily Volume data by YCharts

On the flip-side, US institutional investors have been net buyers of IMO, increasing their stake in the US shares by about 5% over the last quarter. All thing held equal, I cede an edge to short sellers as the "smarter money".

Though I am not bullish on the stock outright, I have recently opened a position in the 2017 November $30 calls. I believe that if oil prices do perk up, efficiencies gains attained during the downturn could translate into immense profitability going forward. This levered dynamic is favorable to options since traders tend to underprice event-based volatility. For example, the 2017 November $30 calls can presently can be purchased for about $1 to $1.30, representing an implied volatility of about 20-25%. Yet, the CBOE crude oil volatility index (OVX) discount 30% volatility. How can a thing which is exceedingly levered to oil prices have a volatility price which is lower than oil volatility?

Anyhow, should oil prices recover to $60 by November, I believe that the stock could easily trade up to $45 to $50 per share. In this somewhat likely outcome, the November calls will have returned 10-15x their initial principal.

The downside of such speculation are limited to initial capital invested. In this case, if oil prices remain stagnant, the most likely outcome of buying out-of-the-money call options is a total loss in principal. As always, prudent risk management is advisable.

