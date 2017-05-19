Does IBM Belong In The Sand In Shoes DGI Portfolio?

I’ll be using the guidelines I wrote in my second article to evaluate the position and compare it to four other companies in the same sector.

An in-depth look at Big Blue

As I've stated before, one of the reasons I wanted to start writing for Seeking Alpha is the community of readers is amazing and I wanted help in cleaning up my portfolio and selecting great stocks to get me to my goals. I received a comment on my first article regarding Mr. Warren Buffett's recent announcement that he has sold over a third of his stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM). The reader was concerned that IBM might not be the best place to have my money, and I am open to that possibility.

So with that in mind I will put my newly minted guidelines, detailed here, to work evaluating IBM vs. several other tech names, namely Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). First, four of these companies pay a quarterly dividend and they have at least a 5 year history of raising them annually, with AAPL being the newest at just 5 years while IBM has been doing so for 22. See David Fish's work for more info.

All of the numbers you are about to see were taken from or derived from numbers I found on the Marketwatch website. I did some of my own calculations, but it was using their data. I believe my calculations are correct and I have no reason to believe any numbers on the website I used are incorrect, but I make no guarantees and urge everyone to do their own homework.

Guideline #1 - Increasing Revenue Per Share

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR Ranking AAPL 23.85 26.37 30.09 40.22 39.16 10.4% 1 MSFT 8.78 9.27 10.45 11.37 10.68 4.0% 2 YHOO 4.19 4.46 4.66 5.29 5.45 5.4% 4 CSCO 8.58 9.12 9.01 9.64 9.75 2.6% 3 IBM 91.68 90.25 92.79 83.52 83.65 -1.8% 5

When we first look at these numbers, Yahoo! is the only company whose Revenue/Share number increases each year. Due to their share re-purchase program their Rev/Share has gone up 30% from 2012 to 2016 (a 5.4% CAGR). However their revenue has gone from $4.99B in 2012 to $5.18B in 2016, a mere 3.8% growth in five years. Contrast that to Apple, which has seen their Rev/Share increase not only 64% in five years, but their revenue has also increased 37% going from $156B in 2012 to $214B in 2016.

IBM is the only company where 2016 revenues are actually lower than 2012 revenues, both in real terms and on a per share basis. This can partly be explained by some divestitures (primarily their Microelectronics and Server businesses), but clearly the other four have a better revenue growth picture. If I had to rank these stocks 1-5 based on not just the raw CAGR but some of the reasons behind the numbers, I would probably go AAPL, MSFT, CSCO, YHOO, IBM.

Guideline #2 - Increasing Book Value Per Share

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 CAGR Ranking AAPL 23.85 26.37 30.09 40.22 39.16 10.4% 1 MSFT 7.90 9.42 10.82 9.79 9.08 2.8% 4 YHOO 12.24 12.45 39.22 30.92 32.69 21.7% 5 CSCO 9.55 11.09 10.83 11.71 12.59 5.7% 3 IBM 16.54 20.91 11.87 14.57 19.10 2.9% 2

IBM actually has a good looking BV/Share picture the past three years, but what happened in 2014? What happened is IBM made a large remeasurement of their retirement liabilities. This does not happen every year and it is hard to get a read on IBM's true BV/Share number. Still, they have managed to grow their BV/Share nicely since 2014.

In 2014 Yahoo! sold their remaining holdings of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), resulting in a huge increase in their assets as well as a slightly smaller but also huge increase in their liabilities (specifically deferred tax liability). This one-time event skews their number similar to IBM. The 21.7% CAGR number is impressive, but not repeatable.

Apple's BV/Share looks extremely solid and Cisco seems to have the most steady but rising number. I'm actually a little surprised at Microsoft.

Ranking these would have to be AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, YHOO.

Guideline #3 - Quality Rating

Value Line Safety Financial Strength Ranking AAPL 2 A++ 4 MSFT 1 A++ 1 YHOO 3 A 5 CSCO 1 A++ 1 IBM 1 A++ 1

Not much to say here. MSFT, CSCO, and IBM are tied for first, while AAPL comes in fourth, though a Value Line Safety rank of "2" is still Above Average. YHOO is by far the worst stock of the five using these metrics, though a "3" is average and Financial Strength of "A" is 3rd best out of nine rankings, which is not that scary. Still, if we're looking for quality, it is MSFT, CSCO, and IBM at the top.

Guideline #4 - Cash & Total Debt

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Ranking AAPL 50% 49% 21% 24% 35% 4 MSFT 115% 121% 104% 100% 93% 2 YHOO 167% 93% 35% 37% 41% 3 CSCO 120% 120% 107% 112% 113% 1 IBM 11% 11% 8% 9% 9% 5

I calculate this by dividing "Cash & Short Term Investments" by "Total Liabilities". IBM is by far the most highly leveraged of the five companies, and it's not getting any prettier. Their cash (and equivalents) has gone from $11.1B in 2012 to $8.5B in 2016. That wouldn't be so bad - let's face it, $8.5B is a ton of cash - but total liabilities is close to flat. $100B in 2012 vs. $99B in 2016.

By contrast, Cisco's cash hoard has been growing each year from $48.7B in 2012 to $65.8B at the end of FY2016. Their debt has been growing at about the same rate, but (if it were this easy) they could take their Short Term assets and pay off all of their liabilities. Of course it doesn't quite work like that, but that kind of liquidity is good to see. AAPL, YHOO, and MSFT all have ratios well within my range also. But I will rank them least leveraged to most - IBM gets fifth place, CSCO first.

Guideline #5 - FCF and Payout Ratio

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Ranking AAPL FCF 42.6B 45.5B 50.1B 70.0B 53.1B 1 Payout Ratio 5.9% 23.2% 22.2% 16.5% 22.9% MSFT FCF 29.3B 24.6B 26.8B 23.1B 25.0B 4 Payout Ratio 21.8% 30.3% 33.2% 42.7% 44.1% YHOO FCF (787.1M) .9B .5B (2.9B) 1.0B 5 Payout Ratio - - - - - CSCO FCF 10.4B 11.7B 11.1B 11.3B 12.4B 2 Payout Ratio 14.5% 28.2% 34.0% 36.1% 38.2% IBM FCF 15.5B 13.9B 13.1B 13.4B 13.4B 3 Payout Ratio 24.3% 29.3% 32.5% 36.5% 39.3%

Up until now I have looked at YHOO for purposes of comparison strictly. I would never consider this stock for a Dividend Growth Portfolio simply because they do not pay a dividend! I know that might not be fair, but having a dividend is kind of a key component to having "Dividend Growth". Even if YHOO did pay a dividend, the frightening FCF picture shown above would probably knock them out of consideration here.

ALL of the other tech giants have payout ratios below 50%, so I am not concerned about their short term ability to pay their dividends or to raise them for that matter. And all five of them are generating literally billions of dollars in Free Cash Flow. However, a little closer inspection shows us that IBM's payout ratio has increased every year while their FCF generation, while impressive, is relatively flat. Also it is worth noting that while their 5 year Dividend Growth Rate is 13.7% (thank you David Fish), their most recent increase from $1.40/share to $1.50/share represents "only" a 7% increase. Last year it was 7.7% from $1.30 to $1.40 per share. That being said, I am not turned off by any of the payout ratios or DGRs. I do like CSCO's combination of good yield (3.4%) and impressive DGRs the past few years (consistently over 10%).

Since all of the stocks that pay dividends have them well covered, I will simply rank the stocks in order of lowest Payout Ratio at the top. AAPL, CSCO, IBM, MSFT. YHOO obviously gets a fifth place.

Guideline #6 - Common Shares Outstanding

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 AAPL 6.54 B 6.48 B 6.09 B 5.75 B 5.47 B MSFT 8.40 B 8.38 B 8.30 B 8.18 B 7.93 B YHOO 1.19 B 1.05 B .99 B .94 B .95 B CSCO 5.37 B 5.33 B 5.23 B 5.10 B 5.05 B IBM 1.14 B 1.09 B 1.00 B .98 B .96 B

Every one of these five companies has share buyback programs (though YHOO's seems to have stalled), which I think might be quite common among Dividend Growth stocks, and I may drop this from future consideration. This makes me happy.

Bottom Line:

At this point in time, excluding dividends, I have a small loss in my IBM position. However, that does not matter in the least. The question is would I buy IBM today at the price it is currently trading at? Probably not. If I had to choose between these five companies I think I would choose CSCO or maybe AAPL based on strictly these metrics and not reading the annual reports or any other homework I have done or will do. But for this exercise, assigning 5 points for first place, 4 points for 2nd, three for 3rd, etc. I come up with the following rankings based on the first five guidelines:

Final Rankings 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total AAPL 3 2 19 MSFT 1 2 2 17 YHOO 1 1 3 8 CSCO 2 1 2 20 IBM 1 1 1 2 14

One last piece of the puzzle. Let's look at the current dividend and the dividend growth rates for IBM and the two finalists:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 AAPL Qtrly Div 0.38 0.44 0.47 0.52 0.57 Growth Rate 15.1% 7.9% 10.6% 9.6% CSCO Qtrly Div 0.17 0.19 0.21 0.26 0.29 Growth Rate 11.8% 10.5% 23.8% 11.5% IBM Qtrly Div 0.95 1.1 1.3 1.4 1.5 Growth Rate 15.8% 18.2% 7.7% 7.1%

It appears IBM's dividend growth rate has slowed, and given that their dividend is consuming a larger and larger percentage of their flat to declining FCF, this makes sense. AAPL and CSCO both have strong and growing cash flow streams, and looking at the past five years, we might assume that they can continue to grow their dividends at around a 10% annual rate for some time. Certainly I would expect both of them to do better than 7%.

However, as I type this, AAPL has a dividend yield of 1.62%, while CSCO sports a 3.39% yield and IBM a 3.96% yield. So if in the course of my further research I don't find anything that scares me about CSCO, I may consider switching out of my IBM position for CSCO. However, I have not really found anything in the course of writing this article that makes me concerned about owning IBM, certainly not in the short term. And even with CSCO growing their dividend faster than IBM, it will take years for me to realize a higher quarterly dividend payment by trading IBM for CSCO. So I turn to you, fellow investors. Please share with me your thoughts in the comments section. What would you do?

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.