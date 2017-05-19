Why Western Digital Will Win Its Shotgun Divorce With Toshiba

Since my last update over a month ago, things have gotten a lot worse for Toshiba and a lot better for Western Digital (NYSE:WDC). To be clear, I have always maintained that Western Digital is by and large, the favorite for Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) memory and this is looking increasingly the case.

What's New?

The legal dispute over whether the Toshiba memory sale requires Western Digital/ legacy Sandisk's approval turned ugly as Toshiba explicitly threatened to lock out WDC employees. Of course, it was all a bluff really and WDC successfully called it. After all the posturing, Toshiba finally decided not to block WDC employees from access to jointly operated NAND fabs according to the Keizai Shumbun. One could be forgiven for drawing a big sigh of relief though as Toshiba's retreat reduces the operational risk given WDC's decision to move for arbitration.

Hiroshige Seko, Japan's trade minister, also maintained that the government will not interfere in matter concerning private sector companies and noted the importance of a WDC and Toshiba cooperation. And who could blame him really? Toshiba has backed itself into a precarious position right now with little (if any) leverage. I highly doubt the Japanese government will stand by and watch Toshiba delisted though. Behind the scenes, The Innovation Network Corporation for Japan (INCJ), Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., (NYSE:KKR) and Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) are preparing to launch a bid in the second round of bidding (set for Friday, will probably be finalized later though). According to the Sankei Shimbun in late April, ¥100bn will be committed from the DBJ, several hundreds of billions of yen from the INCJ, and the bulk of the remainder from KKR. Most importantly though, WDC was reported to be set to commit a small amount. Since then, news reports have changed but a consortium looks to be in the works.

Earlier in the week (15th May), Toshiba announced an unaudited financial update with the following guidance - 1) the memory business should achieve 20% return on sales in FY16 and 2) memory expectation for FY17 is reduced by ~3% YoY. The early announcement was unprecedented but was triggered by its failure to complete the auditing process at this point. Toshiba aims to submit its securities report at the end of June working together with auditor PwC Aarata.

Most importantly though, Toshiba does not expect its contract with WDC/ legacy Sandisk to interfere with the bidding process (the second round of bidding deadline is set for 19 May). In the meantime, WDC's decision to move for arbitration stands.

Arbitration - An Expected Next Step

"Should no solution be agreed upon within thirty (30) days after submission of the matter to the Management Representatives with respect to the matters specified in ((NASDAQ:III)) above, such matter shall be submitted to arbitration in accordance with Section 2.5 of the Appendix A"

(Source: Flash Ventures Operating Agreement)

Given details in the Flash Ventures joint venture operating agreement (discussed earlier here), it should come as no surprise that the meeting between both parties' CEOs failed to resolve the companies' differences. Following WDC's decision to file a Request for Arbitration, Toshiba will have to respond over the next 30 days. Following which, the process of arbitration will begin. The process includes three arbitrators - one from WDC, one from Toshiba, and either an ICC nominated or agreed upon third arbitrator.

Here's what really swings it in WDC favor - arbitrations like this could take anywhere from 16-24 months to finalize - a process that would not only endanger Toshiba's listing status (recall the Toshiba's timeline of end-FY3/18 for solvency), but also its chances of staying afloat (bankruptcy or at the very least, a bailout, is a very real risk here).

Toshiba's Has Already Breached The Agreement

As if their hand wasn't bad enough already, Toshiba looks to have materially breached the JV agreements by sneakily transferring the JV interests to a newly created affiliate on April 1 ( "Toshiba Memory"), which it is now in the process of selling. The affiliate was created following Toshiba's attempts to obtain WDC's consent, which would seem to validate the merits of Western Digital's consent rights.

Going back to the JV agreement, SanDisk and Toshiba agreed to protect their interest in the joint ventures by prohibiting transfers without the consent of the other party. Toshiba's attempt to spin out its joint venture interest into an affiliate and then sell that affiliate is explicitly prohibited without SanDisk's consent. Toshiba cannot evade SanDisk's consent rights by transferring its JV interests to an Affiliate with or without SanDisk's consent and then effecting a purported change of control of that Affiliate.

"No Unitholder (nor any permitted transferees of any Unitholder) may transfer any interest in the Company, including any of such Unitholder's units, to any Person, except by a Change of Control; provided, that any unitholder may Transfer all of its interest in the Company, including all of its Units, to any one (1) of their respective Affiliates, with the prior written consent of every other Unitholder, which consent shall not be unreasonably withheld;"

(Source: Flash Ventures Agreement)

Here's how Toshiba attempted to circumvent the agreement - 1) it would spin off its JV interests to the newly formed affiliate, and 2) it would sell an interest in that affiliate to a third party. Effecting a purported change of control of that affiliate is really Toshiba's last ditch effort to get a better hand, but make no mistake, Toshiba has breached the agreement.

Toshiba has pointed the finger at WDC for similarly breaching the consent requirement in the Sandisk acquisition, but that differs materially from Toshiba memory as Sandisk was acquired in whole, with no change in JV interest.

If Toshiba does accept a bid without WDC's approval or involvement, WDC could file for an injunction against Toshiba to completely block the sale. Thus far, WDC/ legacy Sandisk has not given approval, citing insufficient disclosure of information on Toshiba Memory.

"The arbitration demand seeks among other things an order requiring Toshiba to unwind the transfer to Toshiba Memory, and injunctive relief preventing Toshiba from further breaching the Flash JV agreements by transferring its Flash JV interests, or any interest in an affiliate that holds its Flash JV interests, without SanDisk's consent."

(Source: The Register)

In the meantime, disruptions in Flash Ventures operations seem unlikely. Toshiba's decision to drop its threat to block WDC employee's access validates the fact that Toshiba holds the losing here - and they know it. Even if Toshiba disrupted operations, WDC still holds the right to 50% of the fab JV output. This sale will however, be a key needle mover for Toshiba and I don't expect them to go down without a fight. The magic number here is ¥2trn, which would 1) enable them to turn around their negative equity position, 2) forego the option of completely relinquishing the JV stake and 3) forego an additional capital increase to fund losses if its share of the unit was sold.

The Remaining Bidders

With round two of the bidding process underway (set to end on the 19th), a quick stocktake of the bidders still left standing is warranted. The main bidders seem to be 1) A KKR consortium. Along with the INCJ and the DBJ, this would be the ideal candidate from Toshiba and the Japanese government's point of view. Why? Because KKR's motive's would presumably be financial - typically, a private equity fund invests in a business with the aim of exiting after enhancing its enterprise value. If KKR exits through an IPO after a few years. Toshiba's memory business would then potentially remain in Japanese control over the longer-term (vs. a strategic player like WDC who would be in it for the long haul).

2) WDC. Western Digital's involvement has also been floated around but it seems uncertain if they will submit a standalone bid or join forces with the KKR consortium. If the WDC + PE option comes into play, this would likely be very accretive for the stock as not only will WDC be able to negotiate a lower valuation, it will not need to commit significant financial backing.

Other major candidates who remain in the race include 3) Hon Hai (OTC:HNHAF) + Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) + Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY), 4) Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) + Silver Lake Partners and 5) SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) + Bain Capital.

Stay Long WDC

It seems increasingly likely that not only will WDC be involved party in the purchase of Toshiba Memory, but it will also get it done at a discount. The Goldilocks scenario would be an exclusive and essentially uncompetitive bidding process which WDC will leverage into a favorable price for the asset. The announcement of a favorable transaction will be a near-term positive for the shares. This, coupled with its solid fundamentals (growth prospects of the NAND industry remain strong, much better than HDD), keeps me interested in the stock.

