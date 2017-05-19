MannKind: Afrezza Scripts Rise As Management Offers Investors A New Carrot

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors have had an interesting week. The company hosted its annual meeting Thursday, and while there was not much in the meeting to address the fundamental issues of the company, a new carrot was dangled in front of investors that introduces some interesting concepts.

According to MannKind a consumer does not necessarily need a prescription to buy insulin. This is absolutely true. Over-the-counter (OTC) insulin has been available for years.

MannKind, in concept, could work with One Drop monitoring and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to facilitate a direct to consumer market.

The price point of Afrezza, in concept, would drop, but middlemen would be cut out.

MannKind has at times tossed around the phrase that they want to be "the Uber of diabetes treatment." (Uber (Private:UBER) is a car ride service driven through apps and utilizing a fleet of contract drivers to fill the ride requests.) The idea of a more direct-to-consumer campaign would certainly be outside-the-box thinking. These types of concepts can be appealing to passionate longs, but those with less emotion invested are likely to look at these so-called solutions as an early stage wish list that is much longer term.

What we have here is another situation of assessing what is possible and then comparing it to what is probable. Possible vs. probable celebrates the idea of "anything is possible" and curbs it to the reality of what is probable. Depending on the stage of a company's growth, investors can be more or less likely to give more weight to one side of that equation or another. A number of years ago investors were quite willing to invest in the possibility of an inhaled insulin being a game changer in the market. These days, with over two years on the commercial market and limited traction, investors are more likely to lean toward putting or not putting investment dollars into this company based on what is probable.

Simply stated, MannKind has presented a dream to investors about an insulin that does not need doctors, and a direct to consumer campaign that serves an important medical need without all of the hassle.

Let's tackle this issue in a way that allows us to peak at what is possible and then assess the hurdles that may exist. By doing this we can boil this down to what is realistic.

OTC Insulin vs. OTC Afrezza

Insulin that is sold over OTC today has two main characteristics. It is older versions of insulin and it is well studied and understood. In other words, there is a lot of data supporting its use.

In the case of Afrezza, we are talking about human insulin that is bonded to carrier particles. Currently Afrezza has a black-box warning associated with the lungs. Afrezza is also not approved for pediatric use. Lastly, the amount of insulin absorbed with Afrezza is not as consistent as what we typically see in injected product. Simply stated, how you inhale could impact dose. Lastly, the FDA label for Afrezza requires a lung function test. If Afrezza was OTC, how would the lung function test be performed?

This brings us to making a determination based on what is possible vs. what is probable.

In my opinion, it is possible that Afrezza could be an OTC drug, but I do not see it as being probable anywhere in the near to mid-term future. In fact, I would venture to say that it would be many years before such a concept could garner even slightly increased odds of happening. It is a wonderful concept, but there is simply not enough data on Afrezza at this stage to make it a basis for an investment decision.

The other aspect of this that should be considered is cost. Insurance does not typically cover OTC medications and health decisions that happen without the care of a doctor. This essentially means that consumers would get Afrezza on a cash basis only. There is already difficulty for consumers paying for Afrezza vs. other treatments, so that issue would not be solved by simply taking the doctor out of the equation.

The bottom line is that it is my opinion that this concept is years away and requires serious shifts in how our regulatory bodies work. It is not something I would bet on at this stage, especially considering the cash situation at MannKind. Even Google with all of its billions would have a long wait in getting such an idea to fruition.

Script Sales and Cash Tracking

For the week ending May 12, 2017, script sales of Afrezza went over the 300 mark. That is a number that we have not heard often in the last 10 months since MannKind took full control of Afrezza. The number might make some investors crack a smile, but it is still very much below what we need to be seeing. That being said, the jump in scripts this week, and the tally is about the best we have seen. What is critical is continuing this trend for several weeks so that investors and potential investors can gain confidence in the traction. This week we have record total scripts, and record new scripts for Afrezza since MannKind re-launched.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis sales the higher sales week has helped. Afrezza sales in Q2 are trending at 14.49% better than at this same point in Q1. That is decent, but investors need to remember how poor Q1 sales were. If MannKind can turn the upward sales into a trend, there is hope for a decent increase in Q2 vs. Q1.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a year over year basis Afrezza sales are tracking 14.32% lower this year. That number is a vast improvement from several weeks ago, but is not yet where any investor can celebrate. The goal is growth, and thus any negative number is counter to the goal. MannKind is closing the gap, but simply not as quickly as needed.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

As I have long stated, many of the challenges MannKind faces relate to its cash situation. MannKind has had to endure operating on a very limited budget for quite some time. A lack of cash carries consequences across the board. It impacts marketing strategy, operations strategy, hiring, research and development, ability to subsidize, financing, and even the ability to make good deals. Simply stated, cash is king.

By my estimates MannKind now has about $33.7 million in cash, and $30.1 million in a credit facility. There is a substantial $10 million debt payment due in July, and the normal debt load the company already has. MannKind has enough cash and credit to get itself into Q3 of this year, but beyond that there are serious questions. Management has indicated that it will need at least $30 million to get to the end of 2017. I suspect the company will attempt a rights offering in the very near future.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In terms of projections, Afrezza sales have actually jumped above my projection line for the first time in a long time. Aggregate sales are still below my projections, but in general, the projections I outlined have been pretty accurate. As stated many times, I am projecting what I feel actual sales will be, and even meeting my projection would not be a reason for MannKind longs to celebrate. MannKind needs sales to be several times higher than my projection to get love from the street.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Technical Data

I have added a small technical update to this series, as I feel it provides value to readers that enjoy some technical analysis. I like to keep this simple. I track volume, support and resistance, and exponential moving averages.

After a lot of volume a week ago, this equity has settled down a bit. The volume as of the close on May 18 was lower than the 20 day average, and lower than the previous session. If there was substance to an upside move, it would tend to deliver higher volume. I like to look at the 20 day volume as a barometer of whether a potential move has any legs to it or not. In my opinion, MannKind has settled into a normal volume range and thus volatility will ease up slightly.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Support and resistance for MannKind still carries a decent range within which the equity can trade. There is not a lot of support below current prices and major resistance is presenting itself at $1.18. If there is no compelling positive news, then this equity could well begin to drift down. If there is bad news, this equity could dip quickly to well below $1 per share. With no news, this equity is likely to trade between $1.05 and $1.16 over the next week. Remember, news shifts things quickly, but understanding support and resistance can help you gauge the action.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The exponential moving averages are a bit more complex, but the simple basis is that successive averages being higher than the next is good, while the opposite is bad. MannKind gave of a near term bullish signal last week, and that condition remains this week. The signal last week was stronger, so investors should bear that in mind. In my opinion, a close above $1.18 over the next week could present a small run, while closes below $1.14 could erase any bullishness in the EMA chart.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The bottom line with MannKind remains to be a speculative battle of cash and time. MannKind has taken a good step in the right direction on cash control, and has now combined that with a decent step in scripts. The long term carrot that MannKind dangled is not something I would base an investment decision on at this point. If MannKind can solve the cash situation, then giving weight to long term projects such as that is possible, but it is simply very early to make that move. Active traders will play this equity as they have. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.