Just Stick With Altria

Altria will feel the pressure of continued decline in smoking rate, but the expansion of premium brands and innovation in smokeless tobacco will pay off.

According to a study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the global average daily smoking rate has been in a steady decline since 1990, but yet the total number of smokers is increasing with the growing population. Another interesting aspect of the global tobacco industry is an asymmetrical distribution of smoking rates, as the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 80% of total smokers live in low- to middle-income countries where tobacco consumption is still rising due to lenient anti-smoking regulations.

In comparison, the smoking rates are consistently falling in the developed countries. The average smoking rate among adults in the U.S. has declined to approximately 15%, which is considerably less than the global average of 20.4%. Despite that, the U.S.' largest tobacco company Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is still growing against all the odds. However, the question is can Altria continue its growth story?

Euromonitor forecasts that the global cigarette volume sales will decline at a CAGR of 0.5% by 2030, though drop rate could accelerate to 1.8% due to the widespread adaptation of plain packaging and increase in taxes on tobacco products. Altria will also feel the pressure as the introduction of stricter anti-smoking regulations in the U.S. could lead to a 2.5% compounded annual decline in volumes by 2020. For instance, a bill proposed in Pennsylvania, if passed, will remove exemptions from a whole bunch of places, including tobacco stores & cigar bars, casino floors, and private clubs. Furthermore, the expected enforcement of stricter standards for cigars and e-cigarettes will also push Altria to revisit its product strategy.

Source: Euromonitor

As the smoking rate among adults could decline to 12% by 2020, Altria is increasingly focusing on maximizing profitable growth rather than going against the market trends. A pack of premium cigarettes is selling for a whopping $14 in the New York. However, the national average of $6.5 per pack is still considerably lower than several developed economies, which gives Altria a great flexibility to implement its long-term pricing strategy. Furthermore, the International Tobacco Control Policy Evaluation Project estimates that consumption of premium tobacco brands stands at 20%, which means the expansion of innovative premium brands in smokeable and smokeless categories coupled with a discerning pricing strategy will support earnings growth.

Although Altria's first quarter 2017 performance fell short of market expectations, the recent price hike and a rather quick recovery of smokeless business will keep the company on track to achieve its 2017 earnings per share growth target of 7.5% - 9.5%.

The demand for smokeless tobacco in the U.S. has been consistently increasing since 2000, primarily due to comparatively lenient regulations, low taxes and a common perception that smokeless tobacco is less harmful than traditional cigarettes. Altria dominates the smokeless tobacco market with a category share of 53.5%, though it lost 0.7% share to Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) and others during the first quarter of 2017. However, I'm expecting a rather quick recovery of market share due to healthy demand for Skoal and Copenhagen, which is evident from the fact that Copenhagen recorded 31% sales growth during the first month of 2017.

According to Information Resource Inc. (IRI), smokeless tobacco products in the c-stores witnessed 5.86% sales growth during the 52-week period ending February 19, 2017. The smokeless tobacco market is expected to grow in a range of 3% to 6% over the long-term due to product innovation and intact demand.

Smokeless tobacco makes 13% of Altria's total operating income, though contribution has remained pretty stable over the past few years. Altria's leading market position, focus on innovation, and brand loyalty will play a critical role in taking advantage of significant growth potential in the highly profitable smokeless tobacco market. Altria is already getting a great response to the nationwide expansion of Dark Mint variant of its Copenhagen brand. Similarly, the availability of new fruit blended flavors of Skoal, such as apple, berry, and citrus, will further cement Altria's market position against the competition while generating incremental sales.

Another important development to watch is a shift in Altria's approach towards cigar business. Altria is hitting the right notes in the cigar market with the continued focus on Middleton brand, which recorded an impressive 12% volume sales growth due to improved distribution in the first quarter. The company is executing initiatives to maximize profit margins by focusing on premium machine rolled large cigars rather than trying to dominate the entire cigar industry.

A market research report shows that the U.S. cigar market has shown volatile growth over the past few years. The report forecasts that the overall cigar market will witness 9.5% decline in volumes by 2025. The market for small cigars will continue to shrink, but large cigar category will remain stable, which means rollout of new innovative flavors in the large cigar category will pay off over the long run. Moreover, as Altria has finally completed the alignment of Nat Sherman, the rollout of super-premium cigars on a broader scale will contribute towards the profit maximization of the company.

The e-cigarette industry continues to grow albeit some slowdown in the past couple of years. A market research report projects that size of the global e-cigarette industry will increase to $32 billion by 2021 with the U.S. remaining on the top. Altria is well behind the competition, but it seems the management is putting some efforts, including the expansion of MarkTen on a broader scale and roll out of three new flavors, to enhance its presence in the e-cigarette market. However, the management is more focused on building a commercialization plan for the release iQOS in the U.S., which makes sense as more than 2 million smokers have switched to Philip Morris International's (NYSE:PM) heat-not-burn tobacco brand iQOS in a short span of time. Thus, it is reasonable to expect that the release of iQOS in the U.S. will change the game for Altria given the fact that more than 5.5 million Americans currently use e-cigarettes.

According to Tobacco Free Portfolios, several financial institutions in seven countries have divested $4 billion worth of holdings in tobacco industry over the past one year. Tobacco Free Portfolios with the help of a whole bunch of financial institutions want other influential investors to join the uprising against the tobacco industry. Dr. Bronwyn King, chief executive of Tobacco Free Portfolios, thinks that divestment trend will accelerate going forward. However, tobacco companies are still long-term money-making investments, and the duty of fund managers is to serve the best interest of their customers. Thus, any considerable impact of those divestments is unlikely as far as tobacco investments continue to generate healthy returns. Nonetheless, it would be wise for individual investors to keep an eye on the institutional holdings in big tobacco.

Source: Yardeni

The market is valuing tobacco stocks at a forward price to earnings multiple of 21.7x, slightly higher than the consumer staple sector's multiple of 20.1x. In comparison, Altria is trading at a forward multiple of 21.4x and 19.7x based on consensus earnings per share estimates of $3.28 and $3.57 for 2017 and 2018, respectively. Altria seems reasonably priced at these valuation levels, and I would suggest holding the stock for the long-term gains as a steady pricing strategy, enhanced focus on the profitability of cigar business and continued innovation and expansion of premium smokeless tobacco will generate sustainable earnings and cash flow growth.

Source: Altria, Author's estimates

Altria's trailing dividend yield has dropped to 3.4% due to a 17% increase in share price over the past six months. Altria has boosted the annual dividends at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.6% over the past seven years, but the subdued first quarter performance has raised some concerns over Altria's ability to grow future dividends. However, in my opinion, the potential earnings growth, healthy cash flow stream, and stable debt level should allow the company to maintain a high-single-digit dividend growth in the coming years.

