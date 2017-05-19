Knoll Is A Great Company - But The Industry Is Just Too Tough

Other businesses can help, and valuation isn't obscene - but this simply looks like a case of fighting a tide that's just too strong.

It's tough to throw recent execution out over one quarter - but the clear trend in the office space industry as a whole is flat at best.

It says something about the sentiment toward office furniture industry that Knoll (NYSE:KNL) could avoid a sell-off after its Q1 report last month. Revenue declined almost 10% year-over-year; Office segment sales fell a startling 19.2%. And yet KNL stock shrugged off the report, even gaining in the following sessions before falling in concert with peers over the past few weeks.

To be sure, some level of disappointment had been priced in after a 14% plunge following Q4 earnings in February. As bad as the quarter was, sales weren't far off Street estimates (less than a point and a half in terms of revenue growth) and Knoll did a nice job of keeping margins reasonably intact. But overall the industry just looks too tough and too risky - and the valuation at KNL and peers isn't quite tempting enough to offset that problem.

Q1 Earnings

The quarter wasn't nearly as bad as it looked. For one, Q1 2016 was an abnormally strong year. CEO Andrew Cogan pointed out on the Q1 conference call that the prior-year period benefited from ~$20 million in large projects from the energy vertical, projects booked before the late 2015 O&G bust hit. A shipping slowdown due to a new ERP implementation took another ~$12 million off segment revenue. Year-over-year, Office segment sales declined $35.5 million; $32 million of that drop came from those two factors. Margins compressed 480 bps - but roughly half appears to have come from the shipping pause, assuming a 40% contribution margin as guided by Cogan on the call.

The specialty businesses performed reasonably well. The Studio segment grew revenue almost 11%, with last year's acquisition of DatesWeiser contributing a small but unspecified amount. Margins there were flat. The Coverings business - Knoll's highest-margin segment, and one struggling of late with demand in the Edelman line of aviation products - posted ~flat growth and a 7% decline in EBIT.

Again, a tough comparison amplified the declines - Cogan pointed out that while a 9% consolidated EBIT margin represented a 220 bps decline YOY, it actually was relatively in line with historical performance. Studio probably outperformed relative to expectations, and per the 10-Q, the weaker margin at Coverings was largely driven by mix away from Edelman and KnollTextiles - neither a surprise.

So there is an argument that Q1 doesn't really change the investment case - and with KNL back near $22, it's roughly priced in at this point anyhow. Cogan argued for a back-half rebound in the business, and the new Rockwell Unscripted launch potentially could drive mid- to high-single-digit growth in Office. Studio and Coverings are still performing in line with recent trends, and at 14x EPS KNL isn't expensive. But I still think there are too many concerns in Office to completely accept that argument.

The Two Big Problems

There's two problems that leave me to walk away from KNL at this point. The first is that large orders and ERP implementation aside, the Office business just doesn't look healthy, particularly in North America. The secular pressure isn't going anywhere, and recent industry-wide numbers aren't comforting:

source: Knoll May presentation

Those numbers look pretty good - particularly the late 2015 peak - but from a historical standpoint, they're not. The stock market is at all-time highs; unemployment is at 4%. CEO confidence has spiked, as the same presentation notes. This is a cyclical business that should be reasonably close to the end and the top of the cycle. But industry-wide growth remains meager - and the growth for the majors is even lower, as smaller independent manufacturers clearly have taken share over time.

It's just too tough to expect consistent revenue growth - and thus leverage in Office, which is the one segment that has a more fixed-cost model (and thus room to move margins significantly). Meanwhile, those margins already look reasonably strong - even looking at 2017 projections. Knoll has said it expects 50-100 bps of EBIT margin growth annually. But 2017 looks like a bit of a reset year on that front. EBIT margins last year were 11.7%; guidance on the Q1 call for SG&A to come in around 27% of 2017 revenue suggests a likely low-10% figure this year. Knoll expects 50 bps of SG&A leverage (at least at the moment) in 2018, which means reasonably investors can expect a return to 11.5-12% no earlier than 2019.

In other words, barring some sort of top-line acceleration, EPS is going to be in the current $1.60-$1.70 range likely in both 2017 and 2018. Any hopes of getting to $2 are pushed back probably to 2020, realistically. At that point, the macro and broad market cycles will be eleven years long.

Fundamentally, there's a case that downside is relatively limited at the moment, though KNL and other stocks have had 12-13x EPS multiples in the past which could move the stock toward $20. But even in a reasonably solid scenario going forward, I'm not sure how KNL gets back toward the high 20s without a noticeable change in end market demand. But, again, there's secular pressure on that demand, and it seems like any material upside here in the mid-term relies on a number of factors breaking Knoll's way - even if I trust management and the company to take advantage of those tailwinds should they come.

Valuation

At this point, it's simply very difficult to allocate capital to the space. A 14x multiple hardly assumes significant profit growth - but it does assume some growth, and at the least a stable market in Office and reasonably beneficial macro trends more broadly. Below $20, where the EPS/cash flow multiples get closer to zero-growth, there's a case to take a 3% dividend. Even at $22, however, it's too tough to make a compelling case.

Again, that's not necessarily a knock on the business. Q1 really wasn't that bad. There was little, if any, evidence in the report of Knoll losing share; rather, the comparison to a strong prior-year quarter and broader industry weakness caused much of the decline in that segment.

But that's kind of the point. I still think Knoll is best in breed among the four office furniture majors. It's outgrown long-time rival Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) over the past few years. HNI's (NYSE:HNI) Office business, which operates toward the lower end, has been declining. And Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) has suffered from a series of self-inflicted errors and quarterly misses. If I had to pick a stock in the space, I'd still choose KNL. And on a 3-year basis, anyway, Knoll remains the best performer in the space - and the only one to beat the S&P 500:

KNL data by YCharts

But I don't have to pick a stock in the space, and at this point the space just looks too tough. Competition from independent manufacturers is increasing; end demand is choppy at best. Steel prices have come down so far in Q2, but represent a threat to margin improvement should they rebound in the back half or in 2018. And much of the post-election optimism toward the space - a logical beneficiary of corporate tax reform - is dissipating amid current political turmoil.

It's just too tough a space, and while multiples are reasonable, they're not quite low enough given modest, if any, long-term growth prospects. Correlation among the four stocks, as seen above, means that any pair trade teases out risk and return. Knoll was my largest position at one point last year - but after the past few quarters, it's getting difficult to allocate any capital to the industry, even to what I believe is far and away its best player.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I likely will exit my position next week, but I may change my mind depending on trading and timing.