Market Sentiment Vs. Reality II

I extend the discussion by looking at the Russell 2000, which looks even more dangerous than the Wilshire 2000 indicator.

It has been two months since I wrote the initial version of "Market Sentiment Vs. Reality". When I wrote the first version of this article, back in the beginning of March, the S&P 500 managed to touch 2,400.98. That was also the first time in a while that the S&P 500 has moved by more than 1% in a day. I am writing this update, shortly after the S&P 500 declined by 1.82%, the most since September of 2016.

Original thesis: There is a continued divergence between the stock market and economic fundamentals which cannot last. Unless there are significant changes in the health of the economy, stocks will have to correct. Using estimates for GDP growth and inflation, we can estimate how far the S&P 500 (SPY) would have to drop in order for the market and economic reality to realign. When stocks begin to realign should relate to shifts in disposable income and sentiment about Trump's policies and his ability to implement them.

Economic Data

The initial estimates for GDP growth in the first quarter of 2017 came in at just 0.7%, a value far below the predicted growth rate. This is far below the values I used in the prior article to estimate a return to normalcy.

Incorporating Market Capitalization to GDP

Below is an updated graph showing the S&P 500's MCP since 1950. It, along with a full discussion can be found at "Market Cap to GDP: An Updated Look at the Buffett Valuation Indicator." To summarize, the ratio has had three major peaks since 1950. One of those is the current peak (or really double peak), the second was during leading up to the great recession, and the third was during the dot-com bubble.

In the first edition of this article, I explained how long it would take for market valuations to return to normal. This was used in part to show why "interest rates" are not enough to explain away current valuations. I have since written a bit more about interest rates and market valuations in "Does the Risk Free Rate of Return Imply Stocks are Not Overvalued? - Trading Politics."

Russell 2000

In one of the many discussions I have had on Seeking Alpha, someone mentioned the idea that a large portion of the excessive valuation in the S&P 500 came from the largest market cap entities.

What you didn't address is my point that some of the larger cap components are obscuring what's really going on in the economy, and WRT the significant volatility in the smaller components and sectors.

To see if this was true, I decided to look at the Russell 2000 (IWM), which is a collection of small cap stocks, comprising the bottom 2000 companies in the Russell 3000 index.

Below are two charts. The first chart is the Russell 2000 vs GDP. The second is a linearized version of that chart. The values for the R2K are averages for the quarter, rather than end of quarter values, and so there is a bit of smoothing.

It is pretty clear that there is a linear trend in the Russell 2000, as is the case with the Wilshire 5000, and so that is why I have chosen to produce a linearized chart, similar to the one produced by Jill Mislinski, in the linked article.

Even taking into account a linearization of the chart, the current valuation of the Russell 2000, when compared to GDP, is at its highest level since 1979. Therefore, the argument made on SA is not consistent with evidence.

In fact, the Russell 2000 data is even more concerning, as the Buffett Indicator and the modified version using the Wilshire 5000 show values below their peaks.

Takeaway

There are other factors beyond excessive valuation which must be taken into account when looking for direction. The extended risk appetite index that I use is still showing a fair amount of willingness to take on risk. But the incredibly high valuations are likely to significantly limit upside potential in the near future. We are therefore likely moving into a stock picker's market. See read about more on that topic, see "Stock Picking Is Dead! Long Live Stock Picking!."

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIXY,RWM,PSQ,DOG,SH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I current hold mostly counter cyclical positions.