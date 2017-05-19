You're Not Looking In The Right Places

When you see these spreads getting jittery, that's when people are liquidating core positions.

While everyone focuses squarely on S&P futs and the VIX for signs of trouble, those who really want to get a read on things should look deeper.

It's a lazy Friday, but I wanted to take a minute to pen something quick that might (or might not) be useful for anyone wondering where to look for signs of real (as opposed to transitory) trouble.

So obviously, the dip-buyers are out in force today. Want to see just how conditioned everyone has become to dive right back in after a selloff? Look no further than Brazil, where Thursday's circuit-breaker-tripping madness wasn't even enough to keep the "bargain" hunters away on Friday.

But for all the focus on US equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX), you should probably look a little deeper if you want to get an accurate read on how much angst there is out there.

Remember what I said last week about how suppressed volatility had created a veritable bonanza for credit traders? Here's a quick recap with the BofAML color and visual:

This artificial suppression of volatility has spilled over from equities into every other asset class. That dynamic creates opportunities for professionals. For instance, it has created what BofAML's Barnaby Martin this week called "a bonanza" for credit (NYSEARCA:LQD) traders: Now, what would you do if you were a pro in that situation and you had become convinced that volatility was never going to rise? Well, you'd sell protection (go long credit) on CDX and iTraxx, that's what you'd do. Here's BofAML: Liquidity and tight bid/offers in the CDS index market has been pivotal for a number of investors to use the CDS product as a risk allocation tool, rather than a hedging tool that has been traditionally used. Close to record low implied and realised vols across credit indices has been a bonanza for investors that have been using iTraxx Main as the "liquid" long in European credit (chart 2).

So I guess what I would suggest there is that if traders are using CDX and iTraxx as a means to express directional views rather than as a way to hedge, that means they're turning into core positions that won't come off as easily during a transitory risk-off move like we saw on Wednesday.

That, in turn, means it might be a good idea to watch those spreads because as former FX trader Richard Breslow wrote on Thursday, "their long-term moves have been just as momentous as other assets but with much less zigging and zagging to the theme of the day." Well, have a look:

As you can see by way of the comparison to the Brexit widening episode, Wednesday's risk-off move barely moved the needle. Here's Richard Breslow again (full note here):

Do what you have to do to manage your risk, but it's probably good to step away from interpreting the price action in terms of the most widely watched assets. Those that typically attract the greatest number of marginal speculators. The S&P e-mini future has just too much noise emanating from it at the moment. Especially as it gets knocked around at all hours You're better off watching some of the slower moving credit spread indexes to see how deeply these cuts are being perceived by real investors.

Incidentally, Citi was out with a similar assessment on Friday and I think it's definitely worth consideration. Here's an excerpt (full note here):

Strike a match and throw it to the ground. It burns out, nothing happens. Strike two. Nothing. Strike three - or four or however many - and suddenly one will like land on dry tinder and start a fire. In our view, the main reason markets suddenly responded was that the hitherto united Republican front was showing real signs of crumbling - and with it, prospects for the tax reforms that markets have so cherished took another hit. As you would expect, that prompted a stronger reaction in the US than in Europe (Figure 1). Notably, the reaction was also much stronger in implied volatility than it was in risk premia - i.e. VIX, V2X etc. reacted more than proportionately compared to iTraxx EUR and CDX IG (Figure 2). That suggests that central expectations haven't shifted enough to drive people out of their core positions, but they wanted to hedge some of the tail.

Again, same story. And do you know why investors might be reluctant to move out of those core positions in credit? Well, have a look at a chart the plots rolling central bank liquidity versus spreads:

Until that liquidity "put" goes away or until the market perceives that the threat of it being taken away is credible, you'd be a fool to move out of these positions and into hedges that effectively cost you a bunch of carry in an environment where every basis point counts.

So there you go - a little protip. Watch credit spreads. If you see them start blowing out, then people are liquidating.

