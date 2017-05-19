Buy The Dip In This Future Dividend Aristocrat

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is a leading off-price apparel retailer with a long operating history of success. Although the company sells inexpensive clothing, it is difficult to ever find the company trading cheaply. Therefore, I consider today's prices after the recent dip to be a good opportunity to initiate a long-term position.

TJX maintains a competitive advantage as an apparel retailer, similar to key competitor Ross Stores (NYSE:ROST) in the way that customers approach shopping in the stores. The treasure hunt aspect keeps bringing customers back to hunt for deals, which has been evidenced by an impressive history of comparable store sales growth. The company employs over 1,000 buyers across the world to source from over 18,000 vendors in order to stock its stores. The buyers manage to keep the inventory very fresh and in-line with the current trends, all while offering the brand-name merchandise at 20-60% off. For the most part, all of the inventory the company buys is intended to go on the shelves right away.

Source: Company Presentation

The company's operating history speaks for itself when looking at the history of comparable store sales growth. The last negative year was 1996, as TJX grew comps through both of the last two recessions. This illustrates the company's staying power very well.

The most recent quarterly results saw comps grow 1% over a strong 7% increase last year. This growth was driven by rising traffic, and earnings per share increased 8% YOY. Following the release, shares have sold off to their current level at around 11% off of highs, and right around the 52-week lows. Management has guided for 5-7% EPS growth this year, with 1-2% comp sales growth. Although this isn't looking like it will be a blowout year, TJX is outperforming most of retail where the story has been large sales declines. The way the stores operate insulates them much more from the e-commerce threat than most other retailers.

Source: HomeSense.com

A big growth avenue for the company going forward is its home furnishing stores. HomeGoods outperformed other areas of the company with a 3% comp gain over last year's strong 9% increase. The company plans to launch its HomeSense store concept later this year, and has high hopes that the concept will drive meaningful growth for the company. Senior EVP and CFO Scott Goldenberg on the recent earnings call:

When we look at the results clearly that would be pointing at something over the last few years, I think in terms of going forward that home is a driver for TJX. We as you pointed out home has been a little stronger than apparel especially when you run into weather time period like we just had, but regardless of that we had such consistent home performance across all of our home businesses and that’s not just in the free standing that’s in the full family stores as well, that we think its untapped potential going forward, which is why HomeSense the newly announced HomeSense brand which will come out toward the end of the summer is just something we are still excited about.

My first thought was that the HomeSense stores could cannibalize the HomeGoods concept that TJX operates, but management is confident that there is room for both stores. They stated on the call that there are enough differences between the two to give customers reason to visit both. TJX has managed to succeed with this in operating TJ Maxx stores right next to Marshall's, with both stores being successful for years, so I will give them the benefit of the doubt. More information can be expected in about 3 months on the next call.

Source: Company Presentation

Even without launching the HomeSense stores, the company believes it still has a strong store growth runway ahead of it. The plan is to open 250 new stores this year, and to expand significantly overseas in Europe and Australia over the coming years. The Trade Secret stores in Australia are being converted to TJ Maxx stores, which is expected to increase traffic and margins for those locations, as well. Projections place the existing concepts at being able to increase by nearly 1,800 before saturating existing marketplaces. This doesn't account for new concepts or geographies over the coming years.

TJX Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Although TJX spends significantly on growing its footprint, and also on renovating and remodeling existing stores, the company still generates solid free cash flow. The comp sales growth discussed above is heavily reliant on keeping older locations fresh through consistent remodels, so capex will likely remain near its levels going forward. Free cash flow more than covers long-term debt at this juncture, which is a good place to be, as well.

TJX has a strong dividend increase history at 21 consecutive years, as well. With continued earnings growth expectations going forward, a payout ratio of only 28%, and strong cash generation, I don't see any reason why TJX won't be a dividend aristocrat in 4 years. The dividend has been grown at an outstanding pace consistently, which could continue conceivably until the payout ratio comes up to a higher level.

A final potential boon for the company is the potential for tax reform. The company's expected tax rate this year is 37.9%, which could very easily benefit from reforms that would give a nice boost to profitability.

Looking at the long-term valuation chart above, TJX has historically traded for a premium P/E multiple of around 20X earnings. This price can be justified by many due to its strong operating history of earnings and dividend growth. $10,000 invested in the company in 1998 would be worth ~$340,000 today, with dividends reinvested. Shares are back down to long-term valuation for the first time since the early part of 2015, giving investors a chance to start a position.

Based on analyst earnings estimates and remaining at its long term valuation, an investment into TJX today would yield an annualized total return of around 11.5% going forward. I recently initiated a starting position in the company and plan to increase it over time. I see today's price as fair for this well-run future Dividend Aristocrat, and think it would make a solid choice for the growth-oriented long term investor.

