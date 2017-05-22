Cocoa's Low Could Stand For A Long Time

Things looked pretty bleak in the cocoa market when the price traded to lows of $1756 per ton on April 20. A correction to $1900 per ton followed the lowest price in a decade on the nearby July ICE futures contract. Cocoa then fell back to $1772 in early May, and it looked like the commodity that is the primary ingredient in chocolate was heading for another test or perhaps a break to a new, lower low.

In an article that I wrote for Seeking Alpha on May 1, Cocoa Producers Are Crying In Their Hot Chocolate- Consumers Could Follow, I wrote that the lower price was likely to hurt the economies of the two West African nations that depend on the price of cocoa for cash flow. When I wrote the piece, I had no idea that lower cocoa price would impact the Ivory Coast, the world's leading producer of cocoa beans, so fast. I thought it would take time for the bear market to filter through and impact economic conditions in West Africa but it seems that the lowest price since 2007 has become an issue with immediate ramifications.

A rally from the lowest price in a decade

Increasing global demand for chocolate confectionery products, particularly from China, led the price to move from $1898 in December 2011 to highs of $3422 in December 2015. The price remained above $2669 per ton until October 2016. Growing supplies of cocoa beans weighed on the price of the commodity at a time when the center of the physical cocoa market underwent a significant change. London is the traditional hub for international cocoa trading, and the Brexit referendum caused the British pound to fall precipitously starting in late June 2016 which added additional selling to the cocoa market. Reports that grindings declined during the final three months of last year was a signal of weaker demand on a year-on-year basis, and the price of cocoa fell to the lowest price in a decade. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, ICE cocoa futures tumbled to the lowest price in a decade when the July futures contract reached a low of $1756 per ton. As of May 19, the price was trading at the $2028 level $272 above the lows and a sign that cocoa may have made a significant low in April. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in ICE cocoa futures have been rising steadily. The chances are that increased hedging by consumers and selling from trend-following shorts has caused the technical metric to increase. At the same time, a momentum indicator, the slow stochastic, has crossed to the upside on the monthly chart in oversold territory which is supportive of more future gains as the commodity recovers from decade lows. Perhaps one of the most bullish things the cocoa market has going for it these days is that over 60% of the world annual supply of beans comes from two West African countries that depend on the commodity for survival.

The world's dominant producers

The two nations that are responsible for the lion's share of cocoa production in the world are the Ivory Coast and Ghana. The Ivory Coast is the leading producer, and in many ways, the economy of the nation relies on cocoa revenue for survival. In the world of oil production, countries like Saudi Arabia, the other Gulf States, Venezuela and other members of OPEC have seen their economies rise and fall with the price of petroleum. The two West African nations are in a similar position when it comes to the world of chocolate. Over recent weeks, not much has changed in the supply and demand equation for cocoa, but the fortunes of these two countries have seen a sharp decline in revenues from their annual production as the price of cocoa has moved to the lowest level in ten years. In my recent article, I explained how declining revenues could have a devastating effect on the producer economies. In the Ivory Coast, it has led to a deterioration of economic conditions which has, in turn, caused a political uprising.

The Ivory Coast is a political mess

Last week, a military revolt in the Ivory Coast over pay caused soldiers to fire into the air and block access roads to cities. The country's second largest city, Bouake, became paralyzed. Unrest in the commercial capital, Abidjan, followed a recent speech by President Ouattara. In January, the government pledged to pay bonuses to soldiers that backed the current President over former leader Laurent Gbagbo but so far they have received less than half of the promised payment amount. In April, the government revised the budget for 2017 because of lower income, from cocoa sales.

The political mess in the Ivory Coast is an example of how the decline in the price of cocoa will impact the nation and its neighbor Ghana if prices remain at a depressed level or make another new low. Military uprisings could threaten cocoa producing regions of the countries and may make it impossible to transport the crops to ports for export to points around the globe. The Ivory Coast became a political mess last week, and that should serve as a reminder that the lower price has ramifications beyond less producer revenues and lower prices for the consumers of the world.

The cases for break below support or above resistance

Cocoa is now in a precarious position when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of the agricultural commodity. On the bullish side, political issues in the Ivory Coast and Ghana could cause a continuation of the price rebound if military or other political events threaten production or logistical routes. At the same time, the price had declined to a decade low which likely caused demand to increase. At under $2200 cocoa looks cheap compared to where the price had been over recent years. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, technical resistance stands at $2187 per ton, the late March highs. Cocoa needs to trade above the $2200 per ton level to break the pattern of lower highs, and a period of price consolidation would likely benefit the soft commodity. Other bullish considerations at this time are that momentum has turned to the upside on the monthly, weekly, and daily charts. The daily slow stochastic continues to present a positive trend, but the metric has moved into an overbought condition given the recent bounce from lows below the $1800 per ton level.

On the bearish side of the cocoa coin, supplies this year are sufficient to meet global demand, and grindings continue to be soft, a sign of slack demand. Support for cocoa stands at $1756, the lowest price since March 2007.

The events in the Ivory Coast last week were significant, and while the government seems to have arranged for a short-term solution involving paying the military, I believe they may have triggered a reason for buying behavior by the world's major chocolate manufacturers.

Cocoa may have seen the lows of a long time

Availability is the primary concern for companies like Hershey (NYSE:HSY), M&M Mars, Cadbury Schweppes, and the many other consumers who depend on cocoa supplies for their consumer products. It is possible that fears of civil and political insurrection in the Ivory Coast and Ghana could fuel a more aggressive buying or hedging program by many of these companies to lock in prices for future supplies. It is likely that the increase in open interest as prices slid to lows could be the result of hedging at attractive prices by the dominant consumers around the globe.

Cocoa needs to consolidate above $2000 per ton and put in a new high above the $2200 level to stabilize and break the pattern of lower highs and lower lows that have been in place since the summer of 2016 when the price fell below technical support at $2731. July cocoa futures closed on Friday, May 19 at $2028 per ton. I believe that $1756 will stand as the lows for 2017 and maybe even 2018 but cocoa will have to prove itself over the coming days, weeks, and months. A trading range that holds the $2000 per ton level will be a good start for the commodity that chocoholics around the world depend on for their daily fix.

