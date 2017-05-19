Digital Realty: A Steady Dividend Grower At Good Value

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is REIT providing data center space and services to its customers. With the current dividend, its history of increasing that dividend, and what its profits growth should support in growing that dividend, DLR is a buy at current market prices.

What did I think last time?

I have written a couple of articles on DLR; the latest was on March 13th. DLR has been a favorite stock, and it is one of my larger positions. I discovered it thanks to Brad Thomas, and since my first purchase I have made many more, especially during the period some years back when the share price was depressed due to some questions about whether or not it was accounting for all the maintenance CAPEX it really needed. My biggest regret is that I didn’t buy even more shares during that period. At the time of the last article, I judged the stock a buy even though it was a few dollars above my buy price. I thought DLR’s long term delivery of reliable and growing dividends were worth the risk of paying a few dollars in premium. Given that the stock is now trading more than 10% higher, I think that that price did in fact represent a good opportunity.

What new information do we have now?

Since I last wrote on DLR, the company has released its Q1 2017 results. FFO came in at $1.52 a share, beating expectations by 6 cents. Revenue fell short of expectation by $1.89 million. However, given that revenue increased by 9.2% from the same quarter last year and that revenue was $550.57 million, the miss is quite small and not of significant concern. I certainly like that FFO is nearly 1.64 times the current quarterly dividend.

Below are slides from the Q1 presentation that correspond to many of the slides I showed in my last article on DLR. I think this will produce a good picture of how the company is progressing so far in 2017.

The slide above corresponds to a slide from my last article where I looked at DLR’s fastest growing markets and how it was performing in them. DLR added new capacity in each of the three markets and maintained roughly the same occupancy levels as it had in Q4 of 2016. On the new space, DLR managed to rent out all of the space it added in 2016 in Dallas, up from 88% last quarter. The fact that each of these 3 markets continues to absorb new space at twice the rate space is being constructed is a continuing sign that DLR is targeting the right markets for growth. The fact that demand remains higher than supply will also help increase the rents DLR can charge.

This next slide presents those factors that DLR considers as drivers for its growth. This slide has the values of these metrics for the current quarter and for Q4. The numbers for the general economy have mostly improved and are all better than DLR estimated. The interest rate metrics are somewhat mixed although somewhat more negative than positive from last quarter. I again like that management has estimated these metrics being worse for the whole year than they are now. My biggest concern from all the metrics presented is the estimate of growth in the number of servers shipped. The downward revision in the whole year number represents something of a headwind for DLR leasing more space.

Keeping properties rented out is important to the performance of a REIT (empty space generates no cash but often still costs money). On a total portfolio basis, the re-leasing spread was the same this quarter as last (and the amount of rent affected was nearly the same). However, the Powered Base Building leases renewed this quarter saw a big jump in GAAP rent. This tells me that that space type doesn’t represent much of the total rent DLR gets, which makes sense because it looks to me to have the lowest value added of the various space types DLR offers.

The slide above shows how DLR is exposed to various currencies and exchange rates. The exposure rates, other than to WTI, have all shown improvements since last quarter. I think this is a good thing as I suspect that the dollar will get strong this year when the Fed raises interest rates again.

The slide above, which doesn’t correspond to any in the previous article, shows how each of several financial metrics have improved since a year ago, and how they were impacted by exchange rates. 9.2% revenue growth from last year is a very good sign. The middle to high single digit growth in per share FFO for the quarter is also excellent as it helps to support a growing dividend. While management appears to have intended this slide to show the impact of its global foot print and the exchange rate issues that entails, to me it just showed how good a job they are doing at growing the company.

Interest rates are a concern for investors in REITs for several reasons. I normally use YCharts® to show this data but the plot for rates had an anomalous data value that hid what I wanted to show. So I got the data above from the Treasury website and used Excel® to generate the plot. Looking at how rates Treasuries responded to various Fed actions this year, it looks a lot like how I responded as my 30th birthday approached (lots of panic and trepidation beforehand, calm realization that nothing much had changed afterwards). I know this is unlikely to be the response if the Fed raises rates a lot of times, but I think this is a good prediction of what will happen over the next raise or two (as long as they remain several months apart).

Investment grade credit ratings are important to good performance in a REIT since they borrow large amounts of money to buy properties. While I won’t say never buy a REIT that doesn’t have an investment grade credit rating, it is a lot riskier when it doesn’t. Just because it costs a lot less to borrow when you have good credit, REITs won’t have to work as hard or take as many risks to generate the cash to pay a good dividend if they have good credit. For DLR, Moody’s lists its credit rating as Baa2(S&P BBB equivalent).

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that DLR has raised its dividend for 13 years. I very much like that it managed to increase the dividend even during the Great Recession.

In my DDM calculation, I will use the current dividend amount of $3.72. I will use the 3 year DGR value for the dividend growth rate, because that is below the latest dividend increase and below analysts’ estimates of income growth. This is a bit on the conservative side, but not hugely so, as I suspect we may see an economic slowdown in the next 5 years. Given the current yield, I will use a 3% terminal dividend growth rate.

Given those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend payments is $118.46. That gives me a buy price of anything under $119. With DLR trading at about $115, that makes this a reasonable time to buy DLR shares.

Can options help?

I like to write shorter duration option contracts because they give you more flexibility, so the June expiration date looks good to me. Looking at the $120 strike price call contract, I think that premium is attractive for this length of contract. Looking at the Delta, which is 0.17, the approximately 1 in 5 chance the shares will be called away looks like good odds to me.

If you have enough cash for 100 shares of DLR at $115 a share, the put contract with a $115 strike price looks like a good deal to me. A lot of folks hope to get a 1% or 1.5% premium for a 1 month contract, and I like to get more than a month’s dividend, so the premium offered looks quite attractive. Don’t write this contract, however, if you are not willing to pay $115 a share for DLR no matter what the market price is at expiration.

What to watch for going forward?

As is always the case with a REIT, keep an eye on FFO and FFO growth. Since some are predicting that the Fed will raise rates again in June, keep an eye on the interest rates 2 and 10 year Treasuries are commanding. Any big spike in those rates could signal a coming drop in share price for DLR (and depending on how big the rate spike, I might see the drop in price of DLR shares as an opportunity).

Conclusion

DLR is a sold performing REIT providing data center space to its customers. I see plenty of growth ahead. The current quarter was very good, and I expect similar performance down the road. If the Fed keeps with its policy of small interest rate increases spaced several months apart, I see no immediate problems for DLR.

Based in its past FFO growth and its future predictions of growth, I see decent growth in the dividend. Given that growth, the current market price of DLR represents a good opportunity for dividend growth investors. Being mindful of your current allocation, now could be a good time to add more or to start a position.

