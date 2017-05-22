Crude Oil Back At The Sweet Spot Which Is Magnetic

When June NYMEX crude oil futures oil hit $43.76 per barrel on May 5, many market analysts were calling for the price to continue to fall and at the very least to test critical support at $42.20 per barrel, the November 2016 lows.

In an article I wrote for Seeking Alpha, published on May 8, entitled Crude Oil - It's Never Pretty Near The Lows, I wrote that odds favored a move back towards the $50 per barrel sweet spot which seemed miles away, as the short-term path of least resistance had shifted to the downside. On Friday, May 19 June crude oil futures traded to a high of $50.49 per barrel and closed at just over the $50 level at $50.33. I continue to believe that fifty bucks is the sweet spot for NYMEX sweet crude oil because it is a level that satisfies both producers and consumers around the world. $50 is almost double the lows seen on February 11, 2016, when the energy commodity traded to the lowest price since 2003 at $26.05 per barrel. At the same time, the half-century mark is more than half the price seen in June 2014 when nearby NYMEX futures traded to highs of over $107 per barrel.

The latest push back up to the pivot point price for crude oil came as a result of statements by two of world's biggest producing nations that favored a continuation of the production cut announced by OPEC on November 30, 2016, at their last biannual meeting.

Russia and the Saudis support an extension of the production cut

It was no surprise that the Saudis and Russians came out earlier this week for a continuation of the production cuts announced at the last OPEC meeting on November 30, 2016. The recent dip down to $43.76 on nearby NYMEX oil futures likely sent shivers down the spines of Russia, Saudi Arabia and many of the other cartel members. Russia depends on petrodollars as they are the leading oil producer in the world. The Saudis have the lowest production cost on earth but, they are particularly sensitive to the price of the energy commodity at this time because of their upcoming initial public offering of Aramco. The IPO of the crown jewel for the Saudi Royal Family will come to market sometime in 2018 and to achieve a favorable valuation a steady and stable oil price around the $50 per barrel level in a necessity. The next OPEC meeting takes place on May 25 as the oil ministers of the cartel will gather in Vienna for their biannual get together. There will be little drama coming from the meeting, as oil has just recovered from a journey down below the $44 per barrel level on NYMEX futures.

Oil tried the lows

The timing of the most recent move to the downside in crude oil could not have been better timed to remind the oil producers that they need to remain vigilant and not ease up on production cuts. With U.S. shale production taking the place of some, if not all, of the trimmed output from the cartel, any increase in production would cause the price to fall near $40 per barrel and perhaps even below. Source: CQG

As the daily NYMEX crude oil chart illustrates, the price of the energy commodity fell from over $54 per barrel on April 12 to a brief spike low of $43.76 on May 5 before recovering. The move to the downside was a reminder to the oil cartel that one misstep in production policy could send the price of the energy commodity reeling. The flood the market policy in early 2016 resulted in the lows of $26.05 per barrel on February 11, 2016. A continuation of the output cuts by the cartel is now a certainty, and it is likely to be a sleepy summer for the crude oil market unless of course violence flairs up in the Middle East, or there are any unexpected events.

A sleepy summer ahead when it comes to oil volatility

Summer tends to be a quiet time in commodities markets, and after OPEC extends their production quotas through the end of the year, the chances are that the market will trade in a range. The range is nothing new for crude oil in 2017, until April the energy commodity spent most of its time trading around $50 per barrel. Source: CQG As the weekly chart highlights, the midpoint of the 2017 trading range stands at $49.50 with the recent low at $43.76 and the January high at $55.24 per barrel. I believe that we are in for a sleepy summer because all signs are telling us that the path of least resistance for the price is sideways.

The path of least resistance is sideways

When it comes to fundamentals for the oil market, the OPEC extension of the production cut through the rest of the year is bullish for the price. However, a higher price above $50 per barrel is bearish as U.S. producers will increase output in the shale regions of the nation which will fill in the void from the cartel's production decline. Technical indicators are telling us that the price of oil is going nowhere fast. When it comes to momentum and strength of the trend, the crude oil market is currently a tale of four charts which leads me to believe that the pivot point for the energy commodity will remain at $50 per barrel. Source: CQG

The daily chart of NYMEX crude oil displays a bullish trend since oil recovered from the $43.76 lows on May 5. Relative strength is also rising and at 67 moving towards overbought territory with oil not above the $50 per barrel level. Source: CQG

The weekly chart displays a market that is neutral and in a trading range. Source: CQG

The monthly pictorial shows that the energy commodity has crossed lower in overbought territory which could indicate a move to the downside. Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the quarterly chart displays just the opposite price pattern with the momentum indicator crossing higher in oversold territory indicating a move to the upside.

Right now, I believe the weekly chart portrays the picture with the highest odds for the price path of crude oil over the coming weeks and months. The bottom line is that oil is likely to remain in a tight trading range and any price shocks, as always, will be to the upside.

Shocks will be on the upside

Other than a complete turnaround where the Saudis destroy the valuation of Aramco, and the Russians put a bullet in their cash flow, a downside shock in oil from OPEC where the cartel decides to flood the market is highly unlikely. However, a problem in the Middle East with Iran that causes production problems in oil producing countries or logistical issues on critical transportation routes in the Persian Gulf or other waterways is always possible in that turbulent region of the world. Price shocks tend to be on the upside in crude oil.

NYMEX sweet crude oil closed at $50.33 per barrel on the nearby June contract on May 19 and July Brent crude oil was around $53.67. $50 remains the sweet spot for crude oil. NYMEX June futures are now rolling to the July contract. While the price may stray higher or lower over coming weeks, it is likely to return to that price level which has been and is liable to continue to be, magnetic.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.