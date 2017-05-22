Natural Gas And Whack A Mole

When I was a kid, I always gravitated towards the arcade game whack a mole. To play the game, you take a mallet, and each time a mole sticks its head out of a hole on the board you give it a good whack. The game starts slowly, and it is easy to see the mole pop out of its hole but as it progresses the rate of mole popping increases and it becomes difficult to keep up with the action. The more moles you whack, the more points go up on the scoreboard.

Whack a mole should be part of the training experience for anyone involved in the natural gas futures market as the price moves often occur at a dizzying pace. The game is excellent practice when it comes to improving reflexes. However, on further thought, it may not be the price that is the mole but rather the market participants who go long and short the volatile commodity. The natural gas futures market has a funny way of whacking those with long and short positions all the time. When it comes to fundamentals and technicals, it is often best to throw all of the data out of the window. I have found that the optimal strategy is to try to get one step ahead of the natural gas futures market by figuring out which set of moles, the longs or shorts, the brutal and unforgiving energy commodity is getting ready to whack in the pocketbook next. Two weeks ago it was the shorts that paid as natural gas made a new high, last week it was the longs that got a mallet in the head.

Probing the highs and turning lower

On Friday, May 12 natural gas looked like it was set to go to the moon. The previous day, the EIA reported an injection into inventories that was below market expectations and the price made a new high trading to $3.431 per MMBtu. The energy commodity closed the week within a half a cent from the highs and it looked like all systems were go for a continuation of the upside move that had broken above technical resistance on that Friday. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, natural gas just loves to whack the moles, and it did just that early in the week following the upside breakout. The energy commodity fell from just above the upper end of the trading range where the longs were cheering to close to the downside support level which stands at $3.125 per MMBtu. Natural gas reached a low of $3.161 on May 18 which was only 3.6 cents above critical technical support and was 27 cents below the highs on Friday, May 12. Natural gas not only probed the highs, but it also broke through to the upside only to turn around and whack the longs and fall to a level where it is in a position to do the same to the shorts.

The June-July roll favors shorts, once again

The shorts in natural gas were very nervous when the price traded to just above $3.43 per MMBtu, and some of the weaker among their ranks likely closed their risk positions. However, with the energy commodity closing at the $3.26 level on Friday, May 19 those who remained on the short side are likely emboldened by the price action and failure.

Those with short positions will receive a bonus in coming sessions as June futures roll to July on the NYMEX futures market. Source: CQG

As the chart of the June-July natural gas roll shows, the market is currently trading in a 9.1 cent contango. July futures are more expensive than June futures contracts. Therefore, a short rolling a position from June to July can buy back June at a discount to where they sell July picking up a 9.1 cent bonus. While the shorts get a bonus, the longs have to pay to play. After getting whacked when natural gas did not break to the upside after moving to a marginal new high, they must now pony up 9.1 cents to roll their long risk for another month.

Inventory injections are slow- 4 tcf could prove elusive

Last Thursday, the Energy Information Administration reported that natural gas inventories increased by 68 billion cubic feet for the week ending on May 12. The total amount of natural gas in storage now stands at 2.369 trillion cubic feet, 13.7% below last year's level but 12.1% above the five-year average for this time of the year. There are around 26 weeks left to the injection season which will end around Thanksgiving next November. Last year inventories reached a record high of 4.047 tcf and for them to make a new high in 2017; stocks will need to increase by an average of 65 bcf each week over the next six months.

While the injection last week was above 65 bcf, a hot summer or hurricane that affects the infrastructure around the Louisiana Coast or an early winter could jeopardize another record. Natural gas in storage has climbed to two consecutive record levels above four tcf in 2015 and 2016 and the injection season will need to be near perfect for another new milestone in 2017.

The summer could provide surprises

The summer months are always a tense time in the natural gas arena. Some of the biggest rallies in history resulted from hurricanes that hit the Gulf of Mexico back in 2005 and 2008. Additionally, increasing demand for cooling will create more demand for power if the summer turns out to be hotter than usual. With more natural gas required for electricity production in the United States, natural gas is becoming more of a year-round energy commodity each year. At the same time, demand is also coming from a different vertical these days.

LNG provides demand

The delivery point for NYMEX natural gas futures is in Erath, Louisiana. In that region the pipeline system for the energy commodity is extensive, and when Hurricanes Katrina and Rita hit, damage to the network caused the price to soar above $10 per MMBtu. These days, the business of processing natural gas into liquid form occurs in Louisiana as the Gulf of Mexico provides easy access for ships to carry the LNG to ports around the world where the price is more costly than in the United States. The U.S. has bountiful supplies of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the nation. Technological advances that allow liquefication of the commodity for transport has put a new strain on the demand side of the fundamental equation for natural gas. Fewer regulations under the Trump Administration have lowered the production cost of the energy commodity, and the fracking technology has made it cheaper to produce.

Support, resistance and the price path of the most volatile energy commodity

Natural gas rallied to a new high on Friday, May 12 at $3.431 where it whacked some shorts. It then turned around and fell to lows of $3.161 last week where it whacked some longs. At the highs, the energy commodity broke above technical resistance that stood at $3.422, less than one cent below the new peak. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, if natural gas drops to $3.116 it will whack the longs to the same degree it punished the shorts on May 12. Trading natural gas is like a game of whack a mole. This commodity tests the reflexes of even the most seasoned and informed traders. With open interest at the highest level in history, the chances are that the energy commodity will break higher or lower from resistance or support sooner rather than later. Right now, those levels stand at $3.125 and $3.431 and the market looks like it is going to the moon as it approaches the high end of the range and is going down the tubes as it approached the lows. Meanwhile, last Friday it would up right at the middle of its trading range. Think like a mole when trading natural gas, expect the unexpected and try to avoid the mallet that the market loves to lower on the majority of participants as often as possible.

