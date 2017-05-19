Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

An injection of 65 Bcf would be compared to 71 Bcf last year and 90 Bcf for the five-year average.

The EIA reported a +68 Bcf change yesterday, which was 7 Bcf higher than our forecast of +61 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here.

We anticipate +65 Bcf for the week ending 5/19.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, demand was overall lower led by declines in residential/commercial while power burn helped offset some of the loss in demand. Mexico gas exports also moved higher with higher export demand projected starting within the next six weeks.

Supply moved up slightly week over week as US gas production averaged above 71 Bcf/d, while Canadian gas net imports dropped as Vector flow returned.

Next week's EIA storage report shows a current forecast range of 63 Bcf to 72 Bcf, with our estimate currently toward the lower end. If EIA reports an injection of 65 Bcf, it would be compared to 71 Bcf last year and 90 Bcf for the five-year average.

