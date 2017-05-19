Shopify: Cheap Or Expensive?

The Equity Offering

Last night, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) announced a secondary offering of shares to raise its total cash to over $900 million. To quickly rehash, Shopify is offering 5.5 million shares (6.235 million shares with the over-allotment) at US$91/share. Given our free cash flow or FCF forecast, this new level of cash should be multiples of what they need to fund their organic growth until they are FCF positive in a few years.

In conjunction with the offering, Shopify filed a new shelf prospectus raising its equity issuing capacity by 5x from $500 million to $2.5 billion over the next 25 months. Given the new cash hoard, we believe this additional capacity will only be accessed if a significant acquisition is on the table.

Our Fair Value

Perhaps coincidentally, our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model suggests a fair value of the stock of US$91/share. We promise you, this was the case before the equity offering. But given the equity offering is equal to our fair value, there was no accretion or dilution to our valuation.

At the recent highs of almost $96/share, our fair value would suggest the stock price was expensive.

After some turmoil in the US stock markets, Shopify's share price has since pulled back to the $91-$92/share range. This would suggest the stock price is now fairly valued.

However, if you only buy stocks with a margin of safety below fair value, $91-$92/share is not quite cheap enough. A 25% margin of safety would imply a price below $70/share.

What needs to happen to the company or the macro environment for Shopify to drop below $70/share, but not deter you from buying it?

Our 10-Year Free Cash Flow Assumption

Given our revenue to EBITDA assumptions provided in previous articles, we can drive down to operating cash flow which Shopify already is generating on a positive basis. Operating cash flow excludes share-based compensation (SBC) as this is a non-cash expense. However, given SBC makes up ~10% of operating expenses and will eventually dilute the share count, we take it as a cost against cash flow.

Lastly, we account for capital expenditures by removing 4% of revenue from operating cash flow to get to our forecast for FCF excluding share-based compensation. We will refer to this as FCF-SBC.

In 2017, we forecast FCF-SBC to turn positive in 2021. Quickly growing from $79 million in 2021 to $1.1 billion in 2026 as the business model leverage takes hold. It's the flywheel spinning faster and faster.

Our DCF assumptions:

10% discount rate

3% organic terminal growth of FCF-SBC

Diluted share count of 96.57 million shares outstanding. We added the newly offered equity shares (including the over-allotment) to the diluted shares from 1Q17. As we have already adjusted for the SBC, we are comfortable using the current diluted share count.

Base Case: US$91/share fair value from our DCF

Sensitivity Analysis

Discount Rate

Choosing a discount rate depends on your expectation of annual return on your money. I always use a 10% discount rate, as I target a 10% annual rate of return on my portfolio over the long term.

13% discount rate: $58/share

12% discount rate: $66/share

11% discount rate: $77/share

10% discount rate: $91/share

9% discount rate: $110/share

8% discount rate: $137/share

7% discount rate: $179/share

What is your long-term rate of return expectation for your portfolio?

Terminal Growth (at 10% discount rate)

Long term, we believe growth will move towards GDP growth ( between 0% and 5%).

6% terminal growth: $145/share

5% terminal growth: $120/share

4% terminal growth: $103/share

3% terminal growth: $91/share

2% terminal growth: $82/share

1% terminal growth: $75/share

0% terminal growth: $69/share

After our 10-year forecast, is 3% growth into perpetuity fair for a company like Shopify?

Valuation and Recommendation

We forecast Shopify to become a billion-dollar FCF machine in 10 years. Check out our previous work on revenue, costs and EBITDA to see how we came to this conclusion.

Our discounted cash flow model is based on a 10% discount rate and 3% terminal growth rate of free cash flow excluding share-based compensation.

We get a fair value for Shopify of US$91/share. At today's price, we would say Shopify is trading at fair value given the known information available. Buying today would indicate you believe at least one of three things.

1) You believe Shopify can execute, to at least, the forecast we have laid out over the next 10 years and are happy with a 10% annual return.

2) You believe there are "unknown" factors or services we have not accounted for, which can yield upside to our forecast. This could include management's vision, a technology or market paradigm shift, acceleration of online retail adoption by consumers or many other unknowns.

3) You believe we are being too conservative with our assumptions, either with how we forecast revenue, cost, discount rate, long-term growth, or any number of other assumptions outlined in our previous articles.

We fall into buckets 1 and 2. We believe Shopify can at least execute to our forecast plus we believe in the long-term vision of the company to introduce new innovations and services. We don't know the economics of unknown innovations, so we cannot fairly price them into our forecast.

We are long-term shareholders of Shopify.

As new material information is released, we will update our DCF valuation.

In the last three articles, we have provided a line by line breakdown of our 10-year forecast on Shopify.

