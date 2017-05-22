Stocks Ignore Almost Everything Bearish And Then Boom

Equities had amazed me. There were so many reasons for stock prices to move lower over recent weeks. A new administration with some of the lowest popularity ratings in the history of polling had done nothing stop the ascent of equity markets. In fact, I was beginning to think that the ultimate poll for the Trump Administration is the stock market which continued to be the lone metric that gave a major thumbs up to the new administration.

On the global scene, the result of the French election supported equities as it now appears the European Union and euro currency will survive. That survival was questionable just a few weeks ago after the results of the Brexit referendum and U.S. election of 2016. Stocks rallied in the face of problems in the Middle East, a nuclear North Korea flexing its muscles by firing test missiles on a weekly basis, and issues surrounding the future of trade and political relationships between the U.S. and other world power. Equities were on the highs and stocks ignored almost everything and anything that is bearish until Wednesday, May 17.

Nearly four months of dysfunction and equities just rallied

President Trump's victory was a rejection of the status quo, of politics as usual. The President's promise to drain the swamp in Washington DC and pledges of tax reform, infrastructure rebuilding, new trade agreements and other initiatives to put America first amount to fiscal stimulus. Industrial commodities prices and equities responded by surging higher in the wake of the November election. In February, industrial raw materials like iron ore and copper rose to peaks. Meanwhile, equity prices were on a one-way street, higher. Source: Barchart

As the chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average highlights, the index dipped below the 18,000 level and then proceeded to rally to a high of just over 21,000 where it remained until May 16. The Trump-bump in stocks pushed all of the major indices higher.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The S&P500 index rallied from 2084 to highs of over 2400 with the high coming on May 15. Source: Yahoo Finance

The NASDAQ exploded from 5035 to highs of 6170 on May 16. The DJIA rallied by 16.7%, the S&P 500 moved over 15% higher, and the NASDAQ soared by 22.5% in what was more like a Trump-jump than a Trump-bump.

Donald J. Trump was an outsider to Washington and politics; he had never held elective office before his ascension to a position as the leader of the free world. It has been just about four months since his inauguration, and there have been plenty of teething pains for the new administration. The President won the election by connecting with people in the nation who were frustrated and downright disgusted with politicians. His direct communications via Twitter and social media sidestepped the press and traditional means of contact with the public. The President has continued to be himself. He has not changed his style since he took the oath of office, and that has upset many other politicians and the media. Those who wrote him off as a joke and miscalculated the appeal of his style and unique method of connecting with a significant percentage of the American populous have sharpened their knives. However, there have been many missteps from the new administration and President over recent months that equities have chosen to ignore. The prospects for massive tax reform and fiscal stimulus via infrastructure rebuilding boosted the value of companies and optimism about the future caused stocks to rally to record highs. Tax reform has been perhaps the most significant contributor to the rally, and many stocks have priced in a more appealing business environment in the United States from a tax perspective.

When the President's first attempt to fulfill a campaign pledge by repealing and replacing Obamacare failed to even get to the floor of Congress for a vote, markets became concerned that political roadblocks would thwart or slow down many initiatives. The prices of many industrial commodities began to fall. At the same time, opponents of the Administration have continued to poke and prod at the President looking for ways to derail his quest to keep his promises. Stocks shrugged off the parade of opponents and charges against President Trump and stocks continued to rally.

At the same time, the President and his Treasury Secretary stated that the dollar, which had rallied on optimism after the election, was too high and dangerous for the economy. A high dollar makes U.S. goods less competitive on global markets, and given the promise to end unfair trade relationships, the weaker dollar has fueled some of the gains in the stock market. The falling dollar has been good for equities as multinational companies have seen an increase in their earnings.

France and Europe provided the most recent boost

After a nationalist and populist trend gripped the U.S. and U.K. in 2016, elections in Austria, the Netherlands, and recently in France resulted in the election of candidates that were more in line with the status quo. Additionally, economic improvements in Europe have fostered a rally in the euro currency. The euro is now trading at the $1.11 level against the dollar. The technical trend has turned higher in the euro currency. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the dollar index highlights, the dollar has been making lower highs and lower lows since trading at the highest level since 2002 at the beginning of January. The dollar index has dropped by 6.5% since January. The latest boost in the euro has come from a combination of pro-EU election result and concerns about the ability of the U.S. administration to achieve its goals.

In many ways, the French election was a referendum on the future of the European Union and euro currency, and the election of Emmanuel Macron secured the future of the Union and currency. In the wake of the election in France, the upward pressure on the euro caused additional downward pressure on the dollar and the dollar index has declined to the lowest level of 2017 and is trading at 97 on the dollar index futures contract. The election in Europe was not the only reason the dollar headed lower, political pressure on the Trump administration contributed to the decline in the U.S. currency.

Stocks ignored political tension in the United States and abroad and a weakening dollar

Equity prices continued their upside ascent despite growing issues in Washington DC. Many of the problems facing the Trump Administration center around Russian interference in the November election and charges, by some, that members of the President's administration and maybe even President Trump himself, were involved with the Russian efforts which seemed pro-Trump and anti-Clinton. Meanwhile, the President intervened in Syria which caused the relationship to decline to a low point. In recent statements from Russian officials, U.S.-Russian relations are at a post-Cold War low. At the same time, with North Korea firing test missiles and pursuing their nuclear program, and Iranian influence in the Middle East rising, political tension around the globe continues to grow. Despite these issues, stocks continued to move to the upside. The dollar slide continued, but the Administration seemed to be pleased with a weaker dollar. In his confirmation testimony before Congress, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told legislators that the dollar was too high and the President also has stated that a strong dollar was choking sectors of the U.S. economy. So far, they have seemed to get their wish when it comes to the currency market, but their agenda could be in jeopardy for purely political reasons.

Distraction in DC means the agenda is in jeopardy

On Wednesday, May 17 after charges that the President fired FBI Director James Comey over his investigation of Russian influence in the election and involvement of the administration, the news media, and Congress ramped up their criticism of the President. Some legislators, even from the Republican Party, raised the prospects of impeachment if the President was found to have obstructed justice by pressuring the former FBI chief. Those charges proved too much for the stock market which experienced its biggest drop of the year. The DJIA fell 373 points, the S&P 500 was down almost 44 points, and the NASDAQ fell 158+ points on May 17. After the appointment of a special prosecutor, markets moved a bit higher the next day and continued to recover on Friday, but the damage may have created an environment where stocks are more susceptible to a correction. The dollar did not recover over the rest of last week.

The special prosecutor, who was the Director of the FBI before James Comey, will have tremendous latitude for his investigation. The likelihood is that Robert Mueller will take his time and do a thorough job. Uncertainty will continue to plague the administration, and Congress will be reticent to move on any significant Administrative initiatives while the investigative process continues. The bottom line is that the President, a political neophyte, instead of draining the swamp in DC is now knee deep in the murky and muddy waters of the political process he ran despises. The distraction in Washington will likely delay the policy initiatives of tax reform, trade agreements, and infrastructure rebuilding. The President may find himself in a position where he can only issue executive orders which have so far triggered a series of court challenges. If we continue to see a lethargic process of investigation leading to gridlock in Washington, the market action on May 17 could become the norm, rather than the exception.

Nowhere to run and nowhere to hide?

Capital has been flowing into the stock market for years because of its promise of capital appreciation and dividend yield. The Trump-jump in equity prices was fueled by the prospects for tax reform in 2017. We continue to be in a historically low interest rate environment, and stocks have offered investors the best choice for their assets. However, share prices have appreciated to levels where there are few bargains available these days.

If the action in the stock market on May 17 turns out to be a sign of a corrective period in equities rather than a one-off response to political uncertainty, we could see many investors head for the exits over coming weeks. It has been a long time since we saw a severe stock market correction. In January 2016, shares sunk dramatically in response to selling in the Chinese domestic equities market. Over a six week period, the S&P 500 slumped by 11%. We are now at much higher levels in all of the major indices and valuations are far greater than at the beginning of 2016. Source: http://www.multpl.com/shiller-pe/

At 29.25 times earnings on the S&P 500, stocks are at the third highest level in history dating back a century. Stocks had ignored all outside influences during since the election of Donald Trump. We could be heading into a period where the converse occurs, and even the most bullish news results in selling if the price action on May 17 was a harbinger of price movement for the weeks and months ahead.

What goes around tends to come around in markets and right now, the risk of long positions in the equities market has increased dramatically. A lengthy investigation will stall administrate efforts to proceed on their agenda as Congress may turn out to be a giant roadblock for any accomplishments. Time will tell if last Wednesday's selling in stocks was the first of many shoes to drop. Some commodities have already signaled that the Trump-jump is about to turn into the Trump-dump. If stocks are getting ready to enter into a corrective period, there will be few places to hide as investors get spooked and head for the exits. The time for caution is upon us in the stock market and the politics of tomorrow could become too much for the equity markets to digest.

Stocks ignored every piece of bearish news over recent months and then, boom! We may be coming into a period where the market turns a blind eye to even the most bullish factors.

