Nothing Runs Up Like Deere: Buying On The Good News

A brief review of DE's history, Q1 and its trading patterns is used to support my optimistic view on this venerable name.

While the tax rate for the year was estimated down a point, basically we are looking at a volume-led and margin expansion-led EPS upturn.

DE, the iconic farm and construction manufacturer, had a great Q2 for EPS, and guided way up for sales going forward.

Introduction

Deere (NYSE:DE) is back (not that it ever really left, but it's been stagnating until recently). One of a small number of companies that's over a century old that maintains both its original name (or nearly so) and its same business focus, this icon of field and farm has outlasted numerous competitors. It's often compared to Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), but look at the stock price variance:

DE has provided more than double the returns on a multi-decade basis, though CAT's dividend may have made up for some of that.

Now, it's worth focusing on DE's pattern without comparing it to another successful survivor of the "things that go rust in the night" and other business wars. The following chart can be looked at two ways. Most simply, it's a bottom left-to-top right chart. On the other hand, it also shows DE with long periods moving horizontally, punctuated by huge multi-year but compressed jumps to a new trading range. I want to explore this a little, because I have long viewed DE as superior, and actually have traded it several times before now going long on the Q2 earnings news with the goal of a long-term potentially large capital gain.

Background - Some prior DoctoRx commentary on DE

DE is something special, as I noted in 2013 in an article on the stock titled A Blue Chip With An Earnings Yield Around 10% And Strong Prospective Total Returns. The Seeking Alpha format was different then; this was the intro:

Thesis: Deere & Company can be a core holding for almost any type of portfolio. Introduction: The largest maker of farm equipment in the world has numerous superlatives that one might not expect. For example, it was named by Information Week "as the second most-innovative of business technology among U.S. companies for its remote diagnostics software." (Source: John Deere Annual Report, page 7).

How many investors know that DE is a tech innovator?

That article was written in September. In November 2013, after some declines in projected EPS and probably agricultural commodity price weakness, I modified that comment, correctly guessing at horizontal price action ahead in my only other DE article, The Case For A Buy-Write Strategy On Deere. One of the points I made in the introduction was that "its P/E is so low that a large earnings decline would likely be met by a resiliency to the trading price; Caterpillar shares are experiencing this phenomenon now."

And so it has gone. DE's P/E has risen to mitigate the fall-off in EPS, but consistent with its superior management, the company has not come close to losing money or taking major write-offs.

And now, with a second straight surge on earnings, it may be time to consider this yet another valid breakout from a high plateau. This plateau began late in 2007 and persisted nine years until late last year. So if past is prologue, there are several years and significant price gains ahead for DE. No guarantees, but with the above said, here's a bullish take on the stock.

DE - The tip of the cyclical spear

Before getting to DE's own operating history, for the record, here is the pleasant reading for DE shareholders, from the earnings report: Net income attributable to Deere & Company (NYSE: ) was $802.4 million, or $2.49 per share, for the second quarter ended April 30, 2017, compared with $495.4 million, or $1.56 per share, for the period ended May 1, 2016... Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 5 percent, to $8.287 billion, for the second quarter and increased 4 percent, to $13.912 billion, for six months. Net sales of the equipment operations were $7.260 billion for the quarter and $11.958 billion for the first six months, compared with $7.107 billion and $11.876 billion for the same periods last year.

A one-time gain of $0.37 per share from the sale of its former SiteOne landscaping supplies distribution business is included in the $2.49 EPS for Q2; it's still about $2.12 removing that.

Both ag (slide 5 of the presentation) and construction and forestry (slide 12) showed major profit gains on relatively modest sales gains, showing just the leverage investors want in a cyclical stock. Cost of sales as a percent of net sales was down sharply to 75% (slide 18); DE has improved its forecast for that metric from a previous 78% to 77% (I wonder if that's conservative).

Even better, and what makes me bullish going forward, was a major acceleration in the sales forecast:

This increase is due to volume, both from North and South America. In my humble opinion, the increased income projected, now at $2 B, is a placeholder.

Here's some of DE's cyclical history, using Value Line data for EPS and net profits in dollar terms.

2001 recession period

DE's EPS peaked in 2008 at $2.08. It bottomed at $0.32 in 2001, stayed very depressed at $0.67 in 2002, and then the stock and EPS took off in 2003. EPS rose to $1.32 and eventually to $4.00 in 2007 and $4.70 in 2008. The stock trended upward, though 2005 was a flat year for the share price, and rose from a 2003 low of $18.8 to the $94-95 peak range at the end of 2007 and early 2008. Then the Great Recession hit.

Note that DE's fiscal year ends Oct. 31.

Post-Great Recession global weakness cycle

When I wrote that bullish article in September 2013, DE was completing what looked like the prelude to even higher heights. Sales that year were a booming record at $35 B, with EPS a record as well at $9.08. This followed record sales and EPS years in 2011 and 2012.

Then the global economic weakness hit, along with cyclical ag weakness in the US and elsewhere. Sales dropped by at least 1/3, along with a corresponding large drop in EPS. The stock fell to the low $70s in 2015-6, a price first reached in 2007. Yet finances, free cash flow and market position stayed strong.

With Europe and much of Asia yet to contribute much to growth, history suggests - though cannot prove - that it's time to look up to new sales and EPS heights.

In a bullish scenario, where might DE trade?

I would think symmetrically to the 1998-2003 bottoming process. In this case, there's a complex cycle that "could" have bottomed in 2009 and moved straight up, but that was not to be, not for DE and certainly not for its fellow traveler CAT. So I would propose looking at the prolonged horizontal price movement from 2007 at or above $90 all the way to late last year as a complex base. But, to be comparable to the five-year 1998-2003 period, from a price projection standpoint, I'd take the 2011-16 period. There we are looking at $60 as the 2011 low and $70 as the 2016 low.

From the 2002-3 lows at and just below $20, the peak was $90+, a 4.5X gain.

If we take the $60 low of 2011 and quadruple that, we get $240.

Even haircutting that to $200 gives a strong projected gain from around $121 on late Friday trade. It can take a number of years for this to play out and still provide growing dividend income and alpha.

Risks

Everyone should be aware that no one knows the future here. DE presents risks of its business and stock in its regulatory filings and does so much more thoroughly than I can.

Conclusions

I began migrating back to cyclicals after the Brexit-induced stock market sell-off last June. I thought the global manufacturing recession was winding down and wrote some bullish articles on many economically-sensitive stocks. The price action and early fundamental improvements in CAT caught the eyes of many macro-oriented investors, and then the previous breakout of DE generated lots of attention.

Technically, there is now a gap below $119 down below $115, and this may get filled soon, perhaps next week. Overall, though, DE is one name where I'm happy to buy the breakout, collect dividends and let the company perform in what just might be another major, prolonged up-cycle for the company and its major markets for some years to come.

