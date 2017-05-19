Chesapeake Energy's (CHK) CEO Doug Lawler Hosts 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call (Transcript)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

May 19, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Jim Webb - General Counselor and Corporate Secretary

Brad Martin - Chairman of the Board

Doug Lawler - Chief Executive Officer

Nick Dell'Osso - Chief Financial Officer

Jason Pigott - Executive Vice President, Operations and Technical Services

Frank Patterson - Executive Vice President of Exploration and Production

Cathy Tompkins - Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Analysts

Jim Webb

Good morning. My name is Jim Webb, I am the Company’s General Counselor and Corporate Secretary. On behalf of the Board the entire management team and 3,300 outstanding employees, welcome to the 2017 Annual Meeting.

Before we get started, I want to just give a brief safety overview. If we have an issue or we have to exit the room, we’ve got the exit -- doors are clearly marked and we’ve got staff here that will help you get to the right place in a safe manner. So thank you for graving the weather and joining us today and welcome to Chesapeake Energy.

Brad Martin

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. For those of you who are with us in person and those who are on the webcast today. I am Brad Martin, I am Chairman of the Board of Chesapeake Energy and it's a pleasure to welcome you to our 2017 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders. At this time, I'll call the meeting to order.

I’d like to first introduce you to my colleagues on the Board of Directors; Archie, and I'll ask each of them to stand please. Archie Dunham, Luke Corbett, Pete Miller, and Tom Ryan who along with our CEO, Doug Lawler are present today; Gloria Boyland is also a very valued member of our Board of Directors. She is recovering from surgery and not with us here in person today. This group of men and women was tirelessly, diligently, independently and adds great value to Chesapeake and we appreciate immensely the service of each of you on the Board of Directors.

Our representative PricewaterhouseCoopers, our independent registered public accounting firm is here. Greg Chesher who is our engagement partner is in the back. Greg will be able to answer questions that any of you might have during the Q&A period and after the meeting as well. Don Hager is here. Don has been appointed to serve as the Inspector of Election, Don is standing. And now I would like to present to you our CEO of Chesapeake Energy. Again, our Board of Directors has great appreciation for the leadership of Doug Lawler the CEO and other members of the executive team and all of the employees of Chesapeake who are doing extraordinary things every day and doing them the right way. We welcome Doug Lawler, our CEO.

Doug Lawler

Thank you, Brad and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It’s a pleasure to be here with you today. I can firmly tell you that I am more excited about Chesapeake today than I have ever been. I believe the Company is in a better position operationally and financially than we have ever been in our history. And I'll share with you shortly a little bit of excitement that I have for our future, things we’re working on and current priorities, as well as looking into the next few years in just a few moments.

First, I would like just to introduce the executive teams that are here with us. Jim Webb, who we stand our General Counsel who did the introduction; Nick Dell'Osso, our Chief Financial Officer; Jason Pigott, our Executive Vice President responsible for Operations and Technical Services; Frank Patterson, Executive Vice President of Exploration and Production; and Cathy Tompkins, our Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. I also want to thank each of the Chesapeake employees that has contributed substantially to the Company and our improvements over the past few years. We have an outstanding workforce that’s dedicated to driving the greatest value for our shareholders, it's committed and learns and appreciates this Company and it's just an exciting opportunity for us all the work together with such a group of employees and great assets.

With that, I'll turn it back to Mr. Chairman.

Brad Martin

Now, I'll ask Jim Webb who will serve as secretary of the meeting to go over the procedural and legal requirements for the conduct of our meeting today. Jim?

Jim Webb

Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Each of you should have -- when you registered, received an agenda and 2017 rules of conduct to conduct an orally meeting we ask you to follow those rules, abide by those rules. If there’s anyone who did not received an agenda, well sheet like this, raise your hand and we can get you one quickly. I see no one.

We have given a legal required notice for this meeting all shareholders records as of the close of business on March 20, 2017 are entitled to vote; a certified list of holders as of the record date has been on-file and available for inspection as required by law. Mr. Chairman, I’ve been advised by Mr. Hager that the majority of shares entitled to vote at this meeting our present in person or by proxy. So we have a quorum.

Brad Martin

Terrific thank you. We’ll, I declare the meeting to be duly convened for the purposes of transacting such business as may properly come before the meeting. It is now 10:07 and the polls are open. Jim, will you discuss the voting procedures?

Jim Webb

Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Shareholders of record may vote by ballot today. You received a ballot when you came in. You did not need to vote again, if you’ve already voted by proxy. But if you need to vote or you need to change a prior vote, at the appropriate time, we’ll tell you to pass those ballot so that isle collect those and get them to the inspector of elections so that we can get an accurate count. And we will do that actually in a few minutes.

Brad Martin

Now, we’ll discuss the matters to be voted on at today's meeting. The first proposal before the shareholders is the election of seven directors to serve until the annual meeting of shareholders in 2018 or until their successors are duly elected and qualified as otherwise provided for in our bylaws. Your Board of Directors recommend to vote for the following directors for the reasons stated in that proxy; Gloria R. Boyland, Luke R. Corbett, Archie W. Dunham, Robert Doug Lawler, R. Brad Martin, Merrill (Pete) Miller, and Thomas L. Ryan.

The second proposal submitted to the shareholders for action is the amendment to the certificate of incorporation to increase the authorize common stock. The Board of Directors recommend to vote for this proposal again for the reasons as outlined in the proxy statement. The third proposal submitted to the shareholders for action is the advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation. Your Board recommends a vote for this proposal as outlined in the proxy.

The fourth proposal submitted to the shareholders for action is the frequency of the advisory votes on named executive compensation. Your Board of Directors recommends a vote for one year on this proposal, again as outlined in the proxy. The fifth item to shareholders for action is the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017. Your Board of Directors recommends a vote for this proposal for the reasons stated in the proxy statement.

That is the -- those are the proposals submitted to the shareholders for action at this meeting. Is there anyone who needs a ballot? And if not, if you have ballots that you have sold out here today if you would pass them to the end of the isle, they’ll be collected and I believe deliver to Don. Okay. Wait till next we have all the ballots in. Anybody else? Okay, it is now 10:11 AM, the polls are closed the ballots and proxies are either in possession of the inspector of elections as we’ve viewing the votes or one is yet on the way. And I will await inspector of election.

Jim Webb

We have the inspector of elections preliminary report and it is as follows: Proposal 1, each of the seven director nominees has received the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast; Proposal 2, the proposal approved an amendment to the certificate of incorporation received support from 87.2% of the votes cast; Proposal 3, the proposal to approve on an advisory basis the compensation of our named executive officers, received support from 56.21% of the votes cast; Proposal 4, the proposal to hold advisory votes on named executive up for compensation every year, received support from 96.92% of the votes cast -- the 96.92%; Proposal 5, the proposal to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2017 fiscal year, received support from 95.78% of the votes cast.

Mr. Chairman, this concludes the preliminary report of voting, details of the final voting results will be available in an 8-K to be filed within the next four business days.

Brad Martin

Thank you, Jim. That will conclude the formal part of the business of the meeting today. And in effect and the shareholder meeting is adjourned. I now like to present Doug Lawler, our CEO, who will talk about our business, provide an update and then, we'll open the floor for question and answers and conversation. Doug?

Doug Lawler

Thank you. Good morning, again. I have few slides to share with you today to highlight the improvements that we've recognized in the Company and also highlight some of the accomplishments that have taken place thus far this year. And then looking forward to what we plan to accomplish the remainder of the year. As I noted upfront, I believe we have a very strong investment thesis in Chesapeake Energy. And my confidence in the direction of the Company is stronger and better than it ever has been before.

If you bear with me, the slide is our forward-looking statements and safe harbor information. Looking at our strategic targets, if you could look -- draw your attention to the upper left, our business strategies remain the same. These are the strategies put in place four years ago when I started with the Company, highlighting financial discipline, business development, profitable and efficient growth from our captured resources, as well as exploration. Regardless of price, these four planks points of our strategy are relevant and pertinent. We've made great progress on them. Following from those four principle points, we have several bullets listed here that are our primary strategic objectives over the next four or five years looking through 2020. I want to highlight each of these real quickly.

Firstly, intend to grow our production by 5% to 15% annually. This is a reflection of the strength of our assets, the strength and quality of the portfolio that we have. This is a strong robust portfolio that has diverse oil and gas assets across the country, different geographic locations that give us the ability to take advantage of different markets and to drive value for our shareholders. And part of that is expanding and growing our oil production. We have a target set of 10% to 20% over the next several years to increase our oil production. We have a very good line of sight from the assets that we have to do that and to generate that additional value.

Importantly, we intend to achieve free cash flow neutrality in the next few years. This is very important from a business that has, in the past, had a very large outspent from our cash flow. Achieving free cash flow neutrality is something that is a reflection of a strong and stable business it's something we have a very clear line of sight of how we intend to achieve. Importantly, also, we intend to retire $2 billion to $3 billion worth of debt over the next few years. We’re going to target debt reduction as quickly as possible and it's going to principally come through further asset sales.

Also importantly, and achieving our strategy is to get to a 2 times net debt to EBITDA metric. This is also a reflection of a strong in healthy company, a competitive company, it's resilience to the up and down of oil and gas prices that we know and have experienced in the past few years. A focus in the near term; what are we doing right now to accomplish those strategic objectives and how that weighs into accomplishing our strategy for the future? Debt reduction is our number one priority; margin growth through the improvement and growth in oil production, as well as our cash costs reduction, our capital efficiency is critical to the Company. We’re very focused on increasing our return on capital through reducing cycle times from that time we make first investment in a well till the time we turn that well online. We are working very hard to reduce that cycle time, which enhances and accelerates our return on capital.

The Company has several thousand wells, about 20,000 operated wells. Base optimization improvement is very important to us. We want to be able to answer the question every single day, are we getting the most value from every single well in this Company that we possibly can? Its production optimized or our efficiencies optimized? So very key objective for the Company, particularly given the size and the strength at Chesapeake, we have to know that are base, all of our base wells, our base assets are producing at their absolute highest capability.

Portfolio management is also very important to us. As we look at the portfolio, we have six very, very strong oil and gas assets across the country. We continue to look for ways to strengthen and augment those assets, either through bolt on acquisitions or larger acquisitions type opportunities, but we also are very mindful we’ll have asset sales that are necessary for us to continue to improve our financial position. So we expect to have an active portfolio management in the next several years, looking to sell assets, looking to acquire assets, continuing to focus on how we drive greatest value for our shareholders.

Very, very importantly in the past few years, we’ve achieved remarkable improvement in our safety and environmental stewardship. This is a priority focus for me, for the entire Company. We’ve made tremendous progress as an organization and as a part of our culture is something that we pay attention to. We have been recognized externally by different regulatory agencies for our improvements. And is something we’ll continue to be very focused on to protect our employees, protect our contractors and to protect the environment in all the areas in which we operate.

Real quickly, just to share with you where our capital allocation is scheduled for 2017; each of our assets are highlighted; the green highlight designates our oil assets, which are our primary focus; approximately 60% of our capital will be directed to the oil assets in 2017; the Powder River Basin, the Mid-Continent and the Eagle Ford Shale. The gas assets are highlighted in a red with tremendous strong gas assets in the Marcellus, the Utica and the Haynesville. The capital allocation what that’s driven by is it's a competitive process that we know that every invested dollar is going towards the best project that can add to the greatest value to our company and to our shareholders.

High margin production growth, cash generating capability and utilizing our operational efficiencies all way in heavily in that capital allocation process. On the bottom line, we have a schedule of wells based on this capital investment program that will be coming online in 2017, what we call TIL or turn in line. They are designated by different assets; you can see each of the assets are attracting capital in 2017. We will be brining on by quarter between a 100 and 140 wells each quarter. And as we look at that production profile to achieve our 10% oil growth in 2017 and contribute to the 5% to 15% production growth over the next several years. Those TILs are very important and critical to that progress.

So far this year we have been very encouraged by our results and our investment program. The Powder River Basin is emerging asset that we see great value in the coming years or describe it is that we are revving up, we have got several new opportunities that were drilling, opening at new place. The Turner sand in the Powder River Basin is a new opportunity for us to have significant oil growth opportunity. We have just brought online, a well online is producing over 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This is an exciting well for us because it opens up significant acreage position.

A second well in this Turner formation has been brought online and it's cleaning up at present. But we are proving up this area, it's going to be a key part of our 2017 and later oil growth story. We look at South Texas in the Eagle Ford formation. We presently have about 1,750 wells in the south Texas area in the Eagle ford. We are seeing new improvements there with technology; longer laterals, enhanced completions driving further value for our shareholders. We actually here in the past month have brought on a well that is the record producer for the Company, producing over 3,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day. It's an exciting area for us and we will continue to serve as a primary and cornerstone asset for growth in the future.

The Mid-Continent here in Oklahoma also has significant opportunities from what we call the wedge play. We will continue to be investing in Oklahoma with over 1 million acres. We have several different stratigraphic, geographic targets that we believe are going to play a key role in our oil growth strategy. Importantly, we have reduced about $900 million worth of debt year-to-date and we've removed almost $600 million of future midstream obligation. So, progress year-to-date has been very strong in our oil growth story as well as reducing our financial obligations and continuing to strengthen the Company operationally and financially.

We still have quite a bit more to do this year. We are looking for to sharing further results from our Powder River Basin, another interval up there in addition to the Turner is what we call the Parkman stand. This is also marine sandstone cretaceous in age that we believe has strong potential to grow and add to our portfolio and our oil growth story. We expect to bring on several Sussex wells as noted in the next month or two. And we also have another interval we call the Mowry that we are excited about that has further potential -- significant potential actually for the Company to grow in the Powder River. South Texas has other opportunities besides just the Eagle Ford. We see the Austin Chalk is being very perspective and also than an upper Eagle Ford section that we will be testing.

In on Gulf Coast area, we have been very pleased with the gas assets and the rates that we have been able to accomplish through longer laterals, improved completion technology. We are also looking at some reduced capital opportunities with doing refract. In the Haynesville, we have a few of those that are becoming online, a shortly that gives us the opportunity with our wells and infrastructure that go back into an existing lateral. Refractor the well again for a much lower cost and drilling a new well, and we're anticipating very strongly rates, very economic rates to be accomplished from that.

Appalachia, in the Northeast, where we have the Marcellus and the Utica formation, these are both very strong assets for us where we're deploying the technologies that we've learned elsewhere in the Company and these two areas as well. And they are also very strong assets and key to our future. In the Mid-Continent, we have several testing in this -- opportunities that we are testing in this wedge play, the Meramec, the Chester formation as well as a few others that we are evaluating in our technology center, and our operations team will be driving further value from the mid-Continent in this second half of this year.

This is a graph that I am really, really excited about and this compares some of our operating performance versus our peers, and if you would just look at the far left axis on a Y-axis side, this is production expense, in 2016 on a dollar per BOE basis. On the X-axis where we have a Chesapeake compared to our peers. There are listed in a sub bullet down here, noted by the letters on the graph. This is absolute cost leadership being achieved and executed upon everyday inside our company.

Chesapeake has a proposition, we have made tremendous progress over the past few years, driving billions of dollars out of our capital program, billions of dollars out of our cash cost, this production expense we could make this a graph on G&A, we can make it on total cash cost. The answer would still be the same, $3.05 per BOE, industry leading oil production expense or industry leading on G&A, total cash cost versus our peer group, a tremendous accomplishment when you look at the peer group including Anadarko, EOG, Devon many strong companies. But for our shareholders to know that the focus on having the tightest, most efficient well run company requires having the low cost structure possible. We are a low cost leader something we are very proud of.

In addition to that capital efficiency making sure that every invested dollar recovers the most oil and gas that we possibly can is also a key attribute and an important metric to compare versus our peers. Using a 6:1 ratio, finding a development cost or a capital that we spent for what we have recover on a barrel equivalent basis. Chesapeake is the leading company in that respect as well. On a 6:1 basis, heating equivalent value of gas to oil were $2.35 per barrel oil equivalent. Sometimes the metric is because of pricing. We look at a 15:1 ratio. If you look at a 15:1 ratio, we are $3.40 still industry leading versus our peer group. And importantly, in these gray boxes is due to technical capabilities and the operational leadership of the employees of Chesapeake, driving greater value, the most efficient, paying attention to our cost structure and paying attention that we get the absolute most out of every single dollar third quarter we have invest.

This is my final slide, what is the investment thesis for the Chesapeake Energy. We have a strong resilient portfolio, which diverse in geography, diverse in product that we've tremendous growth opportunities from. Importantly, our oil growth is on track as noted in our Investor Day last year, we anticipate 10% oil growth in 2017, 20% in 2018 and through 2020, we'll be in that 10% to 20% per year on our oil growth. It's very important to our margins, it's important to our cash generating capability and our competitiveness as a company. Cost leadership as I noted, is outstanding in the Company.

Our focus there that continue to utilize technology to continue to find new synergies working with our partners, working with our contractors, finding every way we can to operate the most efficiently. We'll continue to make progress on our cost leadership. And as I noted, the balance sheet improvement is really something we've been very focused on, reducing debt, focused on reducing our midstream obligations. And we've made great progress, but as I noted, our number one priority is to further improve our balance sheet and to further reduce our debt by another $2 billion to $3 billion.

That concludes my comments. I think at this time I'll take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Jim Webb

There are actually three ways for you could ask questions this morning. We welcome those questions. The first way is as you leave, this room and go back up to the ground floor, there is an Expo with representatives small areas of the Company, you can speak to them directly and get your questions and answers.

The second way is, in your materials you've got a shareholder comment card. You can fill that out and make sure you leave you contact information, so that we can give an answer to your question and get back to you promptly.

And the third way is that ask us discussion live. So now is your time, we'd ask you to buy by the rules of conduct. You have two minutes to ask your question. So, what you'll do is raise your hand, we'll get you out to the aisle, get a mic in your hand and the timer will start in two minutes. So, who's first? Sir, if you could state your name and then say whether you're a shareholder or how proxy from a shareholder?

Unidentified Analyst

Perry Miklous from Caddell Oklahoma [ph], I'm particularly investor. My question today is about the proposal to refrac some of the older wells. I was curious about what percentage of cost, the regional cost of the well versus refracking with the I guess it would depend on the basin, but just as a general figure what would that thing?

Doug Lawler

It's an excellent question. The cost of refrac will range about 30% to 40% of their regional well.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I noticed that you have the test for the Austin Chalk in the, kind of memory loss here. Eagle Ford basin, the Austin Chalk is above the Eagle Ford, so what would that cost be regarding the existing borehole? Would you go and test it from the Austin Chalk that from the existing borehole.

Doug Lawler

That's a really good question as well. These opportunities for where we have staked play. In order to develop those different stratographic intervals, it requires a separate wellbore. So you're correct, the Austin Chalk is shallower than the lower Eagle Ford or the upper Eagle Ford. So, it will be a little less cost to drill because it's not quite as deep. Those costs are very competitive and we're looking forward to an Austin Chalk test here in the next several months. Thank you.

Jim Webb

Any further questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Kent Israel [ph], shareholder. On your slide where it had 2020, one of the bullet points was the net cash flow neutrality. Is that kind of the target for that?

Doug Lawler

To achieve that in 2020?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, sir.

Doug Lawler

No, actually our target is to achieve it much more quickly. Keep in mind, there is a few things that weigh heavily on that. Naturally oil and gas prices are most significant driver, but we anticipate that we’ll be able to accomplish that before 2020, oil and gas prices is the primary component. Keep in mind as well as when you look at free cash flow, we’re very mindful of our capital investment and how we schedule our capital investment to drive the greatest value over the long-term. So as we adjust our capital program with oil and gas prices, targeting free cash flow neutrality as soon as possible, we’re hopeful we'll be there before 2020.

We could achieve in 2018 might be in 2019. It’s free cash flow neutrality in and of itself, does not necessarily mean that you’re driving the greatest value for our shareholder. What’s important is that the financial metrics dictate that but it’s a reflection free cash flow neutrality is a reflection of a stable well run business. We want to have that option, so we can generate the most value for our shareholders, when we deem it necessary to ramp up or ramp down our capital program.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Jim Webb

Any further questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Nick Antle [ph], shareholder. My question is Chesapeake expect to increase its 2017 capital expenses by almost 30% based on its target spinning rate of 1.9 billion to 2.3 billion, but the Company needs all prices to rise above the $15 of barrel and stay there. So far, it’s been a very challenging year. Well the 2017 cash flow be sufficient to fund the CapEx? And since our debt is of, now, basically about $9.5 billion, we’ve done some good things and reducing that debt, but I can only imagine we have to be very focused on debt reduction to secure the long-term financial success for this company. If we lose sight of that, I think it can go into bankruptcy and I like all of you and the shareholder, so I do not want to lose any money. As a result of overspending and if we have, the allocation of how much we’re going to spend capital expenses, are we ready to turn on a dime, if the cash flow discrepancy is getting greater to make adjustments? And my second question is, when based on the executive compensation. I haven’t read little bit too much on what it’s based on. I think production increases is one of them for executive compensation. Is there any portion based on debt reduction and return on equity to go along with production increases?

Doug Lawler

Thank you. There are all excellent questions and I am excited to share detail with you on each. So with respect to our investment program and prices this year we have approximately 70% of our oil hedge for 2017 to protect the cash flow to the Company, that hedge prices are little over $50 a barrel. In addition we have about 80% of our gas production hedge for 2017, similarly to protect the cash flows of the Company at to the price of about $3.07, $3.10 per Mcf. So, we are watching very closely to take advantage and ensure we protect the cash flows of the Company. We do have a flexibility today that we can decrease our capital expenditures where we have to mindful how that impacts our cash flow for subsequent years.

But where we say with the capital guidance this year we feel very good about the program that we are generating good value. What's good to know is there cost to portfolio, we are pursuing investments and have greater than 40% rate of return. And as you look at the capital efficiency that I noted on that slide, every dollar invested in the most efficient operationally sound way, driving the greatest value, capturing the greatest among of resource. That’s a very, very confident in that and the companies work very hard to be in the position that we can reduce that capital program if necessary. Because of the hedging we are protective in our 2017 capital program.

Second question with respect to executive a compensational I'll answer no also allow our chairman to answer if he would like to contribute. So the production component of executive compensation is important to make sure that we drive this year towards those oil targets that improve the margin of the Company and the EBITDA and cash generating capabilities of the Company for long term. Debt reduction is our number one priority, and yes we are targeted -- are targeting to further reduce our debt in that. It is a part of the compensation program as well. When you look at the capital program kind of combining the two questions that you had, anticipate that has an overspent of about $1 billion this year from our cash flow.

So, if we do not sell additional assets and we don’t pay attention to our business, we would incur additional debt in 2017. The way we structure our compensation program as well as our investment program, we intend to offset as best we can through asset sales that overspend. And we have not provide the targets to say we are going to sell $500 million or $1 billion or any other number other than providing strategically that we are targeting $2 billion to $3 billion of further debt reduction over the next few years and are targeted to try to offset whatever overspend we might have this year through additional asset sale.

Brad Martin

I might add with respect to the Board's approach to executive compensation, obviously production in selling the commodities we've produced where we get our revenue. And so 2016, we said to the management team we expect you to produce more and we expect you to do it with less capital. So, two of the metrics in the compensation plan were more production, less capital spend. All of the other metrics in addition to our commitment to help safety in environment related to improving the balance sheet of the Company. And we agree with you that it is critical that this balance sheet continue to improve.

So, we are not so heavily levered on the rise and fall of the commodity price, the build of Chesapeake that is sustainable in any environment and creates value in any environment. So, every other element of our compensation plan was designed to do just that, have the right financing, the right balance sheet-, the right repayment of debt. There has been a terrific amount of progress resilience to dollars of obligations retired to the last year and half or two. There is a lot more to be done. And that’s where the focus is going forward as well.

Jim Webb

Any further question? Well, don’t forget to stop by the Expo on your way out today and if you have got a comment card, get that to one of our attendants will answer questions for you.

Doug Lawler

So just on behalf of -- again the Board of Directors and all associated with Chesapeake, we appreciate your investment, the quality of our shareholders particularly represented by the quality these questions today that we are terrific owner-oriented questions, and we thank you for questions, we thank you for your investment, and we are available at any time in the future for any other comments, questions or suggestions that you have. Thank you for being here. And the meeting is adjourned.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.