The 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks With 4%+ Dividend Yields For Retirement Income

This article will discuss the top 10 dividend stocks that have monthly payouts, and have dividend yields in excess of 4%.

In addition, retirees may want to consider stocks that yield 4% or higher, which is double the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

Retirees looking for additional income should consider stocks that pay dividends each month, which helps provide income more regularly than quarterly or annual dividend stocks.

Most companies that pay dividends to shareholders pay their dividends on a quarterly basis. There are some stocks that pay annual dividends, or semi-annual dividends. But there are also stocks that pay dividends each month.

There are currently 21 stocks that pay monthly dividends. The benefit of monthly dividends versus annual, or even quarterly payouts, is that receiving payouts each month allows investors faster compounding. Monthly dividend stocks are also attractive for retirees, who might prefer to receive dividend payments each month, rather than every three months.

Even better, many of the stocks on the list of monthly dividend payers offer high dividend yields of 4%+. High dividend yields can help retirees earn even more investment income to help pay for life's inevitable expenses.

As a result, for retirees desiring more frequent dividend payments and higher yields, this article will discuss the top 10 stocks from the list with 4%+ yields.

Monthly Dividend Stock #1: Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

Realty Income's reputation as a monthly dividend stocks is second-to-none. In fact, it has trademarked the name The Monthly Dividend Company. It has earned its high standing among dividend investors; on June 15th, Realty Income will pay its 563rd consecutive monthly dividend.

Realty Income is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 264 stocks 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

In all, it has increased its dividend 91 times since going public in 1994. Over that time period, it has raised its payout at a 4.7% compound annual rate.

Source: Q1 Investor Presentation, page 38

Realty Income has maintained such an impressive dividend history because of its steady business model. It is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns retail real estate properties under the "triple-net" structure. This means that in addition to rent, tenants pay most of the operating expenses like taxes, maintenance, and insurance. The advantage of this business model is that it protects Realty Income from most of the operating expenses, while providing stable rental income that helps the company pay its dividend each month.

Realty Income's steady growth and dividends are thanks to a high-quality property portfolio. It has a portfolio of more than 4,900 properties. It also has a diversified tenant base, which includes 250 commercial tenants across 47 industries, located in 49 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Leases are generally 10-20 years.

Realty Income enjoys high occupancy rates-occupancy was 98.3% in the first quarter, and has never dipped below 96%. At the same time, rents increase steadily each year, averaging roughly 1%-2% growth each year.

Source: Q1 Investor Presentation, page 11

This allows for steady growth. In 2016, Realty Income's adjusted funds from operation, or AFFO, increased 5% to $2.88 per share, which more than covers its dividend. Future growth is likely, thanks to rent increases, and new property acquisitions. Realty Income invested $1.86 billion in over 500 new properties and property developments last year.

Realty Income has a current dividend yield of 4.7%.

Monthly Dividend Stock #2: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Dividend Yield: 5.8%

Like Realty Income, EPR Properties is a REIT, operating under the triple-net lease structure. Its owned properties are focused on three particular industries: entertainment, recreation, and education. These include theatres, ski parks, water parks, public charter schools, private schools, and more. In all, EPR has 338 properties, with over 250 tenants, in 42 U.S. states and Canada.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation, page 11

EPR's strategy is to own properties that offer consumers experiences. The company attempts to capitalize on changing consumer trends, particularly among Millenials, who broadly prefer experiences to ownership. According to EPR, Millenials account for half of frequent movie-goers. This is why approximately half of the company's rental income is derived from entertainment properties.

Focusing on experience-based properties has led to strong growth rates. For example, over the past 25 years, U.S. box office revenue has increased at a 3.6% compound annual rate. As of the company's May 2017 investor presentation, year-to-date box office revenue is up 4%. EPR already has 158 entertainment properties, with another 6 currently under development.

Overall, EPR has generated strong growth over the past several years, in multiple key metrics such as revenue, net income, and FFO.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation, page 44

EPR had record revenue and earnings in 2016. Adjusted FFO per share rose 9%. Plus, the company is off to a good start in 2017. Last quarter, revenue and adjusted FFO per share rose 9% and 2%, respectively. For the full year, management expects adjusted FFO in a range of $5.05-$5.20. At the midpoint, EPR forecasts 6.3% growth in adjusted FFO per share in 2017.

EPR has a solid balance sheet. It has an investment grade credit rating of BBB- from Standard & Poor's. It ended last quarter with a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.9, which investors should monitor going forward to make sure the company does not become overleveraged with debt. The dividend appears to be sustainable. On an adjusted FFO basis, EPR has a payout ratio of 86%.

EPR has a dividend yield of 5.8%, making it one of 295 stocks with a 5%+ dividend yield. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks by clicking here. And, it raises its dividend regularly. From 2010-2017, the company raised its dividend by 7% per year, on average. This makes EPR an attractive pick for both high yield and dividend growth.

Monthly Dividend Stock #3: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Dividend Yield: 5.8%

Most of the 21 monthly dividend stocks are REITs, but there are also a few Business Development Companies, or BDCs. These are financial companies that make investments in small and mid-sized businesses, many of which are privately held. BDCs are similar to venture capital firms, but allow non-accredited investors the opportunity to invest in companies at the early stage of their development.

Main Street Capital is a high-quality BDC, with a current dividend yield of 5.8%. It has paid consistent monthly dividends since inception. It also pays a supplemental dividend on a semi-annual basis. Main Street went public at $15 per share in October 2017, and has now distributed $22.44 in cumulative dividends to shareholders.

It has maintained its consistent dividends, thanks to a sound investment strategy. Main Street's investments have resulted in a 13.8% average return on equity from 2010 through the first quarter of 2017. And, Main Street's dividends have always been covered by underlying investment income-it has never paid a return of capital distribution.

Source: Q1 Investor Presentation, page 8

The company currently manages a portfolio of 197 company investments, with a total of $3 billion in capital under management. It offers long-term debt and equity financing to mostly lower-middle market companies, typically with annual revenue between $10 million-$150 million. The capital Main Street provides is predominantly utilized for corporate finance activities including recapitalizations, growth financing, or acquisitions.

Last year, Main Street reported distributable net investment income of $124.1 million, or $2.39 per share. This was up 10% from the previous year. The company is off to an even better start in 2017. First-quarter distributable net investment income rose 16% year over year. Interest income and fee income increased 20% and 18%, respectively, which more than offset an 8% decline in dividend income for the quarter.

This steady growth allows the company to raise its dividend. The company declared a monthly dividend of $0.185 for each month in the 2017 second quarter, totaling $0.55 per share of dividends. This is an increase of 2.8% from the 2016 second-quarter dividends.

Monthly Dividend Stock #4: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Dividend Yield: 5.3%

STAG is another REIT, which focuses on single-tenant, industrial real estate properties. Since its IPO, STAG has placed more than $2 billion of investments, to acquire 275 buildings. Today, the company owns 324 properties in 37 U.S. states. It has a diversified portfolio; no single industry group represents more than 14% of annual base rent.

Its portfolio composition, in terms of industry groups, is as follows:

Automotive (13.3% of ABR)

Air Freight & Logistics (12.4% of ABR)

Industrial Equipment & Components (10.9% of ABR)

Containers & Packaging (10.3% of ABR)

Food & Beverage (8.6% of ABR)

Retail (6.9% of ABR)

Personal Products (6.2% of ABR)

Business Services (5.1% of ABR)

Household Durables (5.1% of ABR)

Non-Profit/Government (3.5% of ABR)

Other (17.7% of ABR)

STAG has chosen the single-tenant, industrial niche for a number of reasons. First, the company believes single-tenant buildings are more prone to bigger pricing inefficiencies, that it can capitalize on. In addition, U.S. industrial real estate is a large and stable market, with low capital expenditure requirements and higher tenant retention, relative to many other types of real estate. Retention held steady at 70% over the past three years.

For example, while the U.S. warehouse market took a major hit during the Great Recession, it was one of the quickest industries to recover after the recession ended. Warehouse real estate has enjoyed sustained growth over the past several years.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation, page 5

The company has a focused investment strategy, which is to acquire properties mostly in warehouse, distribution, and manufacturing. It invests in both investment-grade and non-investment grade tenants, and typically purchases buildings in the $5 million-$50 million range. These properties have high demand; STAG had occupancy of 95.8% last quarter.

This has served STAG well-last year. Core FFO increased 13.3%, while core FFO per share increased 6.0% from 2015. Its growth gives the company the ability to consistently raise dividends. In the first quarter, STAG's FFO per share increased 5.1%. In turn, STAG increased its monthly dividend to $0.1175 per share. On an annualized basis, STAG has a dividend of $1.41 per share, good for a yield of 5.3%.

Monthly Dividend Stock #5: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Dividend Yield: 12%

Prospect Capital is another BDC. It provides debt financing and other credit investments to private middle-market companies. It is one of the largest publicly traded BDCs.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation, page 8

It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.08333 per share, which equates to an annualized dividend payout of $1 per share. Based on its recent closing price, Prospect Capital has a dividend yield exceeding 12%. This makes it the highest-yielding monthly dividend stock. Its dividend yield is more than double close peer Main Street's, largely because its financial performance has disappointed in 2016.

For example, Prospect Capital missed analyst expectations on both revenue and net income last quarter. The company reported revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share of $171 million and $0.20, respectively. Analysts were expecting $183 million in revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share of $0.24. The company's performance has deteriorated to start 2017. Prospect Capital's net investment income per share declined 20% last quarter. The decline was due mostly to lower prepayment fees, and lower yields on its credit investments.

Investors should note that Prospect Capital's tantalizingly-high dividend yield is accompanied by higher risk. The company has suffered a significant decline over its current fiscal year. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2017, net investment income has declined 16%, and as a result its net investment income per share did not cover its dividends over that period.

Prospect Capital has a long track record of consistent dividend payments, and period dividend growth.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation, page 15

It has declared 109 consecutive monthly dividend payouts, which stretches back more than nine years. That said, investors will want to closely monitor the company's results moving forward, to make sure it earns enough to support its hefty dividend payout. However, the stock appears to be attractively valued, as it trades for a discount to net asset value of approximately 14%.

Monthly Dividend Stock #6: Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

The list of monthly dividend stocks isn't all REITs and BDCs. There are a couple of energy stocks on the list as well, one of which is Pembina Pipeline, a Canada-based midstream energy company. It owns and operates a system of storage and transportation assets including pipelines, gathering, processing, and logistics. Its assets transport various products derived from oil and natural gas, produced primarily in western Canada.

Pembina performed very well last year. It had record adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion, and adjusted cash-flow-per-share of $2.54. This was due to record volumes for both the gas and pipelines businesses, as the company placed $1.2 billion of investments into service in 2016. Its strong results continued in 2017, when Pembina had record adjusted EBITDA and cash-flow-per-share, which increased 35% and 14%, respectively.

Going forward, Pembina's pending merger with industry peer Veresen Inc. is a promising catalyst. The merger would create one of Canada's largest energy infrastructure companies, with a combined enterprise value of $33 billion.

Source: Investor Day Presentation, page 6

Pembina has a sound financial position. The company has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB. Post-merger, the company will have a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.0. This helps the company raise capital at attractive rates, and also raise its dividend. Pembina pays its monthly dividend on the 25th day of each month, except for the December payout, which is distributed on the 31st. The company pays its dividend in Canadian dollars, which means there are additional considerations for investors.

First, companies that make their dividend payouts in foreign currencies expose investors to currency risk. The amount of dividends U.S. investors receive will fluctuate based on exchange rates. The strength of the U.S. dollar right now shows the impact of currency risk. Pembina pays a monthly dividend of $0.17 per share in Canadian dollars, or $2.04 annually. Based on current exchange rates, this translates to approximately $1.51 in U.S. dollars. The current yield is 4.7%.

Furthermore, investors need to be aware of withholding taxes. Dividends received in Canadian dollars are subject to a 25% withholding tax. The good news is, the withholding tax is waived for U.S. investors who hold the stock in a qualified retirement account, such as a 401(k) or IRA.

Monthly Dividend Stock #7: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Dividend Yield: 4.7%

LTC is an attractive REIT for growth and dividends, because of its favorable industry demographics. LTC invests primarily in senior housing and other health care properties. As of the first quarter 2017, LTC's portfolio consisted of 210 property investments spread across 29 U.S. states. Its property breakdown is as follows:

105 assisted-living communities

97 skilled nursing centers

1 behavioral health care hospital

3 parcels of land under development

4 parcels of land-held-for-use

Healthcare REITs like LTC are well-positioned to benefit from the aging U.S. population, which is a major structural tailwind. There are currently over 75 million Baby Boomers in the U.S. There are thousands of people entering retirement every day. This sets up a sustained runway of growth for LTC moving forward.

The company is reaping the benefits-last year, FFO-per-share increased 10.5%, to $3.06. Growth was primarily due to property investments. FFO-per-share rose 3% in the first quarter, thanks to the benefit of property acquisitions and completed development projects.

LTC makes investments primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing, and structured finance such as mezzanine lending. It has a diversified property portfolio, in terms of geography and operator type.

Source: May 2017 Mizuho Conference, page 8

LTC has a monthly dividend payout of $0.19 per share, which equates to an annual payout of $2.28 per share. The stock has an attractive dividend payout and a long history of dividend growth. Since 2005, LTC has grown its annual dividend from $1.29 to $2.28 per share, for an average dividend growth rate of 4.3% per year.

LTC is conservatively capitalized, which helps secure the dividend. The company has a debt-to-total-capital ratio of 24%, and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.9, which is on the low side for a REIT. And LTC carries a payout ratio of approximately 79%, which leaves room for future dividend increases.

Monthly Dividend Stock #8: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Dividend Yield: 6.3%

Apple Hospitality is a REIT specializing in the hospitality industry, specifically hotels. It operates a portfolio of 236 hotels under the Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott (NYSE:MAR) brands. Apple Hospitality's strategic focus is on select service and extended stay hotels, which make up 98% of its hotels. According to the company, these hotels have strong consumer demand and broad appeal, with a more efficient operating model that leads to higher margins.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation, page 8

Last year, Apple Hospitality performed well. Revenue increased 11% to $1 billion, due to property acquisitions. Adjusted FFO-per-share increased 11% as well, to $1.76. However, conditions have become more difficult to start 2017. Net income and adjusted FFO-per-share declined 1% and 2.5%, respectively, in the first quarter.

Hospitality is a difficult industry to be in right now. Apple Hospitality shares are down 6% year-to-date. One big reason for this is the challenge posed by upstart competitors, such as Airbnb, which poses a threat to hotel operators. Naturally, this threat flows through to the real estate owner as well.

That said, Apple Hospitality still has a plan for growth, which largely involves property acquisitions. For example, in the first quarter the company acquired a new 124-room Marriott Courtyard, for a purchase price of approximately $18 million. Last year, Apple Hospitality merged with Apple REIT Ten, Inc., which added 56 Marriott and Hilton select service and extended stay hotels to the company's portfolio.

And Apple Hospitality sufficiently covers its dividend with FFO. The current annualized dividend of $1.20 per share. The dividend represents a comfortable payout ratio of 68%, based on 2016 adjusted FFO-per-share.

Monthly Dividend Stock #9: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Dividend Yield: 6.9%

Chatham Lodging is another hospitality REIT and competes directly with Apple Hospitality. Chatham also invests in upscale, extended stay and select service hotels. It owns 133 hotels outright or through joint ventures.

The company maintains high profitability, thanks to its focus on high-quality properties with lower cost structures than full-service hotels. This has resulted in industry-leading margins.

Source: 2017 May Presentation, page 7

Another reason for Chatham Lodging's superior margins is its geographic focus. The company has a concentrated property portfolio, comprised mostly on the East and West coasts. Half of the company's portfolio is located on the West Coast, with another 24% concentrated in the Northeast. These regions typically have stronger consumer demand and higher pricing power.

Despite the pressure facing the hospitality industry, Chatham continues to generate steady growth. In the first quarter, adjusted FFO-per-share was $0.47, up 2% from the same quarter last year. Revenue per room rose 1.2%. It is a good sign that the company can maintain pricing power, which helps boost revenue growth. On the downside, occupancy declined 1.3% year over year, reflecting the industry headwinds.

Chatham Lodging has a monthly dividend of $0.11, or $1.32 per share on an annual basis. The stock has a current dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a very high yield, which is attractive for retirees. Chatham Lodging management insists the dividend payout is safe, as it represents approximately 62% of the company's adjusted FFO.

It also helps that the company has a modest amount of debt. Chatham has ample liquidity with a $250 million unsecured credit facility, and no maturities until November 2019. Chatham's debt has a manageable weighted average cost of 4.5%, and 90% of the company's debt is fixed-rate, which minimizes the impact of rising rates moving forward.

Monthly Dividend Stock #10: Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Dividend Yield: 4.2%

Last but not least is telecom stock Shaw Communications. Shaw makes the list, in part, because it is the only telecom stock that pays monthly dividends.

Shaw operates in four segments:

Source: 2016 Annual Report, page 7

The business has performed well over the past two years. Revenue increased 8.9% in 2016, after a 6.3% increase in 2015. Diluted earnings-per-share jumped 40% last year. Fiscal 2017 is off to a good start as well. In the fiscal second quarter, Shaw posted its best consumer subscriber results in the past five years. Subscriber losses of 5,000 were a marked improvement from 41,000 lost in the same quarter last year. And, the company added over 33,000 prepaid and postpaid wireless subscribers during the quarter. Overall, revenue from continuing operations rose 13% to $1.3 billion, while operating income before restructuring costs and amortization increased 8% year over year.

Going forward, Shaw could pursue a divestment of the ViaWest business, which anchors the Infrastructure Services segment. The rationale for a deal is that Shaw could return to its three core operating segments, which are much more within its core competencies. And Shaw could reap a nice premium for ViaWest, given the growth in data centers in recent years. Shaw purchased ViaWest for $1.2 billion in 2014. Shaw is no stranger to restructuring, when management deems necessary. In 2016, it sold its media business for $2.7 billion, which helped finance the acquisition of WIND Mobile (now Freedom Mobile) for $1.6 billion.

Shaw is based in Canada. As with Pembina Pipeline, Shaw's dividend fluctuates based on the U.S. dollar-Canadian dollar exchange rate. Shaw recently declared monthly dividends of $0.09875 per share. On an annualized basis, this works out to a dividend payout of $1.185, which represents a yield of approximately 4.2%.

