Add American Vanguard To Your Portfolio

I expect the growth to continue and like the company a lot in the long run.

Thesis

American Vanguard Company (NYSE:AVD) is a solid company. It was hit hard by the agricultural downturn but I believe the long term case is strong. I like the company's balance sheet. I like its earnings growth. I believe they are unknown and will make a valuable addition to one's portfolio.

About The Company

American Vanguard develops, manufactures, and sells specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses globally. Products include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, and growth regulators. American Vanguard distributes its products through national distribution companies and through sales offices.

The company is small cap with a market cap just over $500m. It trades in very low volume with an average of 110,000 shares per day. Insiders have a significant stake in the company at just under 12%. The majority of the remainder is owned by institutions. The low volume and low ownership by the general public makes me believe this company is underfollowed.

What I Like

Some investors may balk at American Vanguard's P/E of 37. I admit, it is high and can be considered a risk. I will address this later. However, forward P/E is somewhat lower at 24. This implies some growth which is nice. PEG is just under 2.

What I really like about American Vanguard is its growth. Year over year, quarterly revenue is up 1.7% and quarterly earnings are up 23.6%. Earnings are expected to grow an other 35% over the next year. Past and future earnings for American Vanguard are shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: American Vanguard Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

The company's performance metrics could use some improvement. Return on equity is 4.8% and below the materials industry average. Return on assets is 3% and also below the competition. Return on capital is 6% and somewhat above the industry average. Figure two displays the company's performance metrics.

Figure 2: American Vanguard Performance Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

Something else I really like is the company's balance sheet. American Vanguard currently has a debt/equity of 10% which is very low. The company has more free cash flow than total debt. It is worth noting that it also pays a dividend. The yield is small at 0.26% but it is something. I believe the strong balance sheet is extremely important for a company exposed to cyclical markets like agriculture.

Opportunities And Drivers

American Vanguard has a proven history of acquiring and licensing branded niche products. This continues to be a major growth driver for the company. It also has a very broad portfolio of crops that it services. Figure 3 shows the company's acquisition history since 1989. Figure 4 shows the breakdown of sales by crop.

Figure 3: American Vanguard Acquisition/Licensing History

Figure 4: American Vanguard Breakdown

Source: American Vanguard Investor Presentation

One product I would like to address is the SmartBox. The SmartBox is the most advanced granule application system available. In plain English, it is an electronic pesticide application system that is replacing conventional mechanical meters. The company states that current systems are not 'smart enough' for future precision agriculture. I believe this and will expand on it later.

The SmartBox is one piece in the Smart Integrated Multi-Product Prescription Application System - or - SIMPAS. I highly recommend you watch this video for an in depth look at SIMPAS. In plain English, different parts of farmer's fields need different products. This system applies the correct amount of the correct product in the correct location. It has an iPad app and everything. This is one piece in a broad theme that I think is huge. That theme, is the modernization of farming.

Agriculture has had a rough go in the past few years. I believe that is about to change. American Vanguard predicts a 16% CAGR in the precision farming market over the next five years. As more and more farmers are put under pressure to maximize yields, companies like American Vanguard will excel. Products like the SIMPAS system and agricultural chemicals will be increasingly utilized to eliminate error and waste.

All in all, I see a lot of positives for American Vanguard. A summary of the company's pillars of growth is shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5: American Vanguard Pillars Of Growth

Source: American Vanguard Investor Presentation

Risks

The company is not without its risks. Agriculture can be very volatile. For example, American Vanguard was priced at $33/share in 2012 and today trades at $17.65. I believe the rebound in crop prices is an excellent opportunity but there may be no rebound. The company helps negate some risk by having a largely diversified portfolio of crop participation shown in Figure 4.

American Vanguard does carry a high P/E. If the company does not live up to its growth expectations it may experience multiple contraction.

The company may also be exposed to high amounts of volatility. It has a small market cap and low daily trade volume. I see this as an opportunity but others may view it as a risk.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for a small cap opportunity in the agricultural sector, I highly suggest checking out American Vanguard. The company has displayed a strong history of growth. It is expected to continue this exceptional growth. It has an excellent balance sheet, and pays a small dividend. I believe that as farms begin to modernize and focus on maximizing yield, companies like American Vanguard will prosper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.