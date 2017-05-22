The Case For A Continuation Of The Gasoline Rally

Gasoline is perhaps the most ubiquitous oil product. Demand for the fuel that powers the vast majority of automobiles in the world is a critical variable when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of crude oil. The world's largest consumer of gasoline is the United States and each year; gasoline demand tends to peak during the summer vacation season. We have seen an increase in the price of gasoline since it lows on May 5 as we are nearing the summer months. Nearby NYMEX gasoline futures hit the lowest level since last November, which is a time of the year when the fuel tends to hit its yearly lows, at the beginning of May.

Just before gasoline hit lows at the start of this month, the gasoline crack spread moved to the lowest level since February, the off-season for gas consumption, when it traded down to $14.98 per barrel. On May 5, June gasoline futures traded down to $1.45 per gallon wholesale but over the 15 days that followed the fuel rose to the $1.65 level, an increase of 13.8% as peak demand is now just around the corner.

The 2017 driving season is underway

The Memorial Day in the United States is on May 29, less than two weeks away. During the summer months, people will take their annual vacations and with the kids off from school and the continuing fear of terrorism around the globe, many will choose to get in their cars for a summer adventure. During the summer months, most people put more mileage on their automobiles, and gasoline consumption tends to peak.

In anticipation of the driving season, gasoline hit its most recent low at $1.45 per gallon wholesale on May 5 and turned around. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of RBOB gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange highlights, gas futures have soared from $1.45 to $1.6544 on May 19, an increase of 14% in just two weeks. Both gasoline and crude oil have come storming back since May 5.

Crude oil comes back from a correction

Increasing inventories of crude oil and gasoline in April caused the prices of the energy commodity and oil product to drop to their lowest levels of 2017. With the oil price above the $50 per barrel level for most of this year, output in the U.S. flowed and the number of oil rigs operating increased dramatically. As of Friday, May 19 Baker Hughes reported that 720 oil rigs were in operation in the U.S. Last year at the same time only 318 rigs extracting the energy commodity from the crust of the earth were operating. Gasoline has rallied by 14% since the recent lows, and the price of oil has increased even more since the recent spike low. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX crude oil shows, the energy commodity has increased from $43.76 on May 5 to highs of $50.49 on May 19, an increase of 15.4%. Crude oil received support this past week when Saudi Arabia and Russia expressed their mutual desires to extend the OPEC production cuts through the balance of 2017. As the chart shows, open interest in crude oil futures stood at 2.23 million contracts, although it dropped from the all-time high the metric remains close. The record high interest in the oil market is the result of both an expansion in hedging activity from shale producers and more speculative short and long positions.

Over recent months, gasoline has provided valuable signals when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of oil.

Gasoline led the rally

On May 5, the price of gasoline and oil turned around at the same time. However, the gasoline crack spread which is the refining margin for processing a barrel of oil into gasoline turned higher on May 1. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the June NYMEX gasoline crack spread illustrates, the refining spread traded to lows of $14.98 on May 1. By the time crude oil and gasoline hit lows on May 5, the price of the spread was trading at a low of $16.54 per barrel, over 10% off the lows. On April 4, the gasoline crack peaked at $20.74 per barrel and began to move lower, and on April 12 the price of crude oil found its high, turned lower and fell to under $44 in less than one month. There are many other recent examples of how the gasoline refining spread has led the price action in crude oil. Therefore, the spread is often an invaluable tool when it comes to monitoring changes in the price of crude oil. The gasoline crack spread closed on Friday, May 19 at $18.90 per barrel, over 26% higher than it was on May 1.

Gasoline is half the price it was in 2014

The nominal price of gasoline has rallied from $1.45 to just around $1.65 over the past ten trading sessions as of May 19, but gasoline like oil is still cheap compared to where it was in June 2014. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, in June 2014 NYMEX gasoline futures prices peaked at $3.1520 per gallon and prices at the pump were above $4 per gallon in most filling stations across the United States. In California, taxes put the price above the $5 per gallon level. The current price of gasoline at $1.65 per gallon wholesale is cheap in comparison. In fact, the weekly chart shows that in May 2016 the price was right around the current level, in 2015 it was over$2, and in 2014, the price in May was around $3. Therefore, with the improvement i n the U.S. economy and the potential for more consumption this year, gasoline at $1.65 per gallon could be cheap and head higher.

Higher highs and higher lows- Is gasoline on a path for $2 in 2017?

I continue to believe that the sweet spot for NYMEX sweet crude oil is right around the $50 per barrel level. The price recently rejected highs above $54 in April and lows under $44 in early May. However, with gasoline cracks trading under $19 per barrel, it is possible that we will see the fuel outperform crude oil in the weeks and months ahead before the end of the 2017 driving season. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of gasoline futures shows, the price momentum has been positive. The fuel has been making higher lows and higher highs since early 2016. With the slow stochastic and relative strength in neutral territory, gasoline certainly has room to the upside over the coming weeks. In 2015, the gasoline crack spread made its way above the $30 per barrel mark and a similar move would likely put the price of gasoline around the $2 per gallon level.

I like the trend in gasoline and believe that the price of the fuel is heading higher. One of the best ways to positions for higher gasoline prices, if you do not venture into the turbulent waters of the futures markets, is the UGA ETF product. Source: Barchart

As the chart of UGA shows, the price of the ETF has been making higher lows since early 2016, and with an expense ratio of 0.15%, it is one of the cheapest ETF products to trade. Over 30,000 shares trade each day and UGA has total net assets of around $57 million.

The trend in gasoline looks positive. If you believe that consumption of the fuel will rise during the driving season of 2017 that starts in less than two weeks, UGA could be an excellent way to position for a move towards the $2 per gallon level. $2 is over 20% above the current price of the energy product.

