WTI Finishes The Week Strong With Close Above $50

WTI managed to eke out a respectable gain this week finishing up 5.92% and closing above the psychological $50/bbl mark.

The rally came after an OPEC source leaked that OPEC is contemplating a "longer and deeper" production cut. We talked about the market underestimating the potential outcome of a longer and deeper cut here.

Here's what happened since we wrote that OMD

Numerous Sellside firms have come out with reports following the leak that the probability of BOTH a deeper production cut AND a longer production cut to possess a low probability.

Reason?

Most OPEC members won't be able to burden additional supply cuts especially in the face of rising domestic demand, which will eat directly into exports. The first half of 2017 production cuts were just seasonal maintenances disguised as production cuts, so if a deal is simply extended into the second half, the original production cuts will result in a material drop in exports. Asking struggling OPEC members to increase and prolong the production cuts could see compliance rate drop from the high 90s into the 60s making the effort a complete waste of time.

What should OPEC do?

Our advice would be to talk less and do more. OPEC needs to stop trying to leak semi-committed information into the market to see the price action response. Doing is much more meaningful than talking, and OPEC should keep its mouth shut until the May 25 meeting in less than a week.

A surprise announcement of a deeper production cut coupled with a longer production cut would likely send WTI into the low $60s if the market is not expecting it.

In our view, the only way for OPEC to announce a deeper than expected cut is for Saudi to burden the additional production cuts on its own. If it truly wants to take the approach of doing "whatever it takes", then its current production cut is negligible versus its previous commitments.

Another extremely important data point to pay attention to is the Iranian election results that are expected to come out later today. Iran is already producing at capacity, so jawboning about increasing production cuts is going to be a myth. If President Rouhani loses the election, and hardline candidate Raissi wins the election. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East will drastically escalate and the potential for the Iranian sanction to be reinstated will increase. This would put Iran's oil production at risk again, and boost oil prices. If Rouhani wins reelection, then it's unlikely we will see any policy shift from Iran. So watch the result of the election closely.

The meeting on May 25 will be important for the developments of the oil markets in the future. We think the risk of OPEC prolonging and increasing the production cut is currently being underestimated in the market.

