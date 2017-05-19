Thermo Fisher - Multi-Year Dealmaking Spree Continues With Patheon Deal

Recognizing the quality of the company and its management in making these deals, I will be a buyer if shares revisit the $140-150 range.

While leverage is on the high side, Thermo has great capabilities to deleverage amidst continued growth, a low dividend payout and large amortization charges which support cash flow.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) strikes again. The company is making a big move into the market for aiding drug development with the $7.2 billion acquisition of Patheon (NYSE:PTHN).

For investors in Patheon, which has only been public since last summer, the $35 buyout offer marks a decent 40% premium over the IPO price. With the purchase, Thermo Fisher has laid out more than $35 billion in dealmaking in the past six or seven years, as investors continue to approve the dealmaking strategy. Solid organic growth, rapid deleveraging and realization of synergies have resulted in shares having tripled since the Thermo Fisher merger closed a decade ago.

While I greatly applaud these achievements by management, I remain somewhat cautious on the back of high GAAP multiples and usage of leverage, although cash flow generation and organic growth remain very impressive by all means. Shares can hardly be called very cheap, but we have to recognize the quality of the business, which makes that I will revisit my neutral stance in the $140-150 region.

Adding Patheon

Thermo Fisher is buying Patheon in a $7.2 billion deal which includes a net debt component of roughly $2 billion.

Patheon provides extensive and customizable solutions for all kinds of biopharmaceutical companies to meet their complex development as well as manufacturing needs. This so-called CDMO (Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization) market measures $40 billion a year. Patheon holds nearly 5% of this very fragmented market as its sales came in at nearly $1.9 billion in 2016.

The company is active in all three segments of the CDMO market: development services, active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing as well as finished dosage form manufacturing.

The company is mainly active in North America (two-third of sales) and Europe and will become part of TMO's Laboratory Product Services Segment. The deal gives TMO a big entry into the growing CDMO market which is still fragmented and grows at percentages in the high single digits. TMO will furthermore add complementary services with the addition of Patheon on top of its own competencies in research support, aid in clinical trials and production. Offering its clients a more complete set of solutions, TMO aims to gain more share in the market.

The company claims that the deal will boost adjusted earnings by $0.30 per share in year one after closure. Synergies are seen at $120 million by year three. Roughly three quarter of these synergies are expected to be realized on the cost side, as tax synergies have been mentioned but have not been quantified. The remaining $30 million in synergies are expected from the profit contribution of accelerating revenue growth.

An M&A Boom

Since 2010, TMO has laid out over $29 billion to buy some 50 companies as this deal increases the bill to $36 billion. Key deals include the deal of FEI which took place a year ago. This deal followed other high-profile deals including the purchase of Affymetrix, Phadia and Life Technologies, among others.

Following the merger between Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific in 2006, which created a $10 billion giant in terms of sales, revenues have doubled ever since. TMO has effectively managed to grow sales by combining organic growth and savvy dealmaking. The quality of this growth has been decent as well, as margins have only trended up over time.

The $7.2 billion increase in net debt will put another strain on the balance sheet which already revealed a net debt load of more than $16 billion at the end of the first quarter. Current net debt is seen at roughly $23.5 billion. Fortunately this is supported by real operational momentum.

Alongside the release of the first-quarter results, the company hiked the full-year guidance. Revenues are seen at $19.6 billion this year, which means that this pro-forma number will jump towards >$21.5 billion with the addition of Patheon. This follows a solid start to 2017, with organic growth coming in at 4% in Q1.

The company guided for 2017 adjusted earnings of $9.20 per share at the midpoint of the range. That translates into expected adjusted earnings of $3.6 billion. Note that GAAP earnings amounted to just 67% of reported adjusted earnings in Q1 with the difference being largely driven by non-cash impairment charges.

The company posted adjusted operating earnings of $1.08 billion in Q1, a number which excluded $367 million in amortization charges. Given that D&A ran at $464 million, the regular depreciation charges came in at $97 million. Annualizing the first-quarter earnings and applying a 10% premium, as the full-year adjusted earnings guidance represented 440% of Q1 adjusted earnings, shows that adjusted EBITDA for the year might come in at $5.2 billion.

Patheon posted $395 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016 for a pro-forma EBITDA number of $5.6 billion. With TMO's net debt standing at $23.5 billion, leverage ratios come in at 4.2 times.

Based on the numbers, adjusted operating earnings come in at $4.5 billion for the core business alone, and close to $3.1 billion if we account for impairment charges. Adding $220 million in adjusted operating earnings from Patheon, I fail to see real accretion in the near term. TMO currently pays just half a billion in interest on its debt for a roughly 3% cost of financing. If we assume that the company can continue to borrow at these rates, incremental financing charges of roughly $210 million will largely offset the added adjusted earnings.

As TMO guides for $0.30 per share accretion, with nearly 400 million shares outstanding, the after-tax earnings contribution is seen at $120 million. This probably means that TMO expects to see some real synergies in year one, as Patheon guided for a strong 2017 already.

If we factor in this guided accretion and further synergies down the road, the company might be able to deliver on adjusted earnings of $10 per share in 2018. That suggests that shares trade at 17 times adjusted earnings, as GAAP multiples are much higher as a result of structural and high amortization charges.

Final Thoughts

It has been a year ago since I last looked as the prospects for the company following the acquisition of FEI. Shares traded around $150 at the time, which valued the company at 27 times GAAP earnings, while TMO operated with four times leverage. Even as non-cash amortization charges allow for a quick pace of deleveraging and the outlook for the business was rosy, I called the valuation steep.

The overall run higher in the market, further growth of TMO, steady path of deleveraging and solid long-term prospects made that shares have been trading higher to current levels of $170 per share. On the back of solid 4% organic growth, a strong track record of the management team, as well as sound future prospects, investors remain upbeat.

The company guides for $120 million in synergies on a pre-tax basis from the Patheon deal. The aggressive accounting makes that TMO's effective tax rate is very close to zero, which makes that pre-tax synergies really make a bit dent on the bottom line. Those synergies, if capitalized at a 20 times multiple, represent value of roughly $2 billion. This supports the steep premium which TMO paid for Patheon, amounting to roughly $1.3 billion in real dollar terms.

I really like the underlying business, its strong management team and rosy prospects. I do not like the aggressive usage of leverage as well as accounting/tax rules, but as long as it can be maintained, it provides some sort of competitive advantage, certainly the lower tax rate. TMO remains a play on growth, and the size and diversity of the business really create diversification within the company.

With cash flow generation (ex-dealmaking) closely mimicking non-GAAP earnings, the company has the potential to deleverage rather quickly amidst realization of further synergies and continued organic growth. If shares revisit the January lows of $140, I am willing to reconsider my neutral stance in what continues to be an excellent long-term play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.