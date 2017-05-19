DryShips: The Final Warning

I continue to detail how investors who can short shares of shipping company DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) should continue to do so. The stock, which has a 52-week high of more than $32,000 per share, closed Friday at just $4.00 a share. Unfortunately, the decline is likely to accelerate, given news just detailed by the company.

When the company executed its latest reverse split earlier this month, there were about 9.4 million shares outstanding after the transaction. However, there was still the massive overhang of the Kalani deal, estimated at that point to be around $150 million or so. Some investors may have been duped by the following information the company announced after that reverse split as well as earnings:

Cash and cash equivalents: Approximately $268.8 million (or $27.92 per share)

Book value of vessels, net: Approximately $356.8 million (or $37.06 per share)

Sifnos Loan Facility balance: Approximately $200.0 million

Number of shares outstanding: 9,628,852

While those numbers make the stock look significantly undervalued, anyone that has followed DryShips in the past year knows that the situation wasn't as it appeared. More dilution was coming, not only sending the outstanding share count soaring but also sending the book values detailed above plunging. After the bell on Friday, we received another 6-K filing from DryShips, detailing the following:

As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold (i) 262,487 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $2.5 million, following a Pricing Period from May 1, 2017 to May 2, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $1.90 million at a price per share of approximately $7.26 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $1.89 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses, and (ii) 2,435,255 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $10.0 million, following a Pricing Period from May 12, 2017 to May 19, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $10.0 million at a price per share of approximately $4.11 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $9.90 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and May 19, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 6,592,149 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $12.00 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $79.1 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $78.3 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 12,064,107 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $147.3 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

So in just over a week, the outstanding share count has surged more than 25%! Unfortunately, that's basically just a drop in the bucket, given there is still $147 million plus on the latest Kalani deal. As of Friday's close, DryShips had a market cap of just over $48 million, meaning at current share prices, the rest of this Kalani deal is three times that amount!

Of course, with this amount of share sales left to potentially occur, DryShips shares are likely to continue plunging. If the average sales price for the remainder of the deal is $2.50, for example, that's nearly 59 million shares more of dilution, sending the outstanding share count up over 70 million! That $2.50 price is just an example, and it actually could be even lower than that.

The latest DryShips update is regarding the Kalani sale, and there is still a massive amount remaining. Assuming all the shares are sold, the outstanding share count will likely triple at least, if not rise several times more than that. As the chart below shows, DryShips continues to go lower and lower, a situation not expected to change anytime soon. Continue shorting if you can, with the likelihood of another reverse split rising further by the week.

(Source: Seeking Alpha DryShips page)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.