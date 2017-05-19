Why Invest Globally?

When one market is overvalued there may be bargains elsewhere in the world. We constantly scour the globe to identify the best companies' stocks selling at the best prices.

It always feels safer investing in one's own country and currency. But when stocks are overvalued in the U.S. there are often better opportunities elsewhere in the world. There are also potential gains to be made from trends in currency relationships.

This article represents a beginning on the path to understanding what we need to know about currency FX (foreign exchange) and PPP (purchasing power parity) as we ready ourselves to launch a new model portfolio for subscribers of Friedrich Global Research. Why is this concept important? It is because we can not only profit from buying great companies with quality management and superior growth prospects that are priced at bargains, but we can also profit from changes in the relationships between currencies. If the stock price remains flat over the course of a year but the local currency strengthens relative to the U.S. dollar (or currency of the domicile country of the investor) by ten percent, the investor could still have gains on his/her investment of ten percent. Conversely, even when the stock price rises by ten percent, if the value of the currency of the company invested in falls relative to the investor's home currency, the investor may not have any gain at all. Believe us when we say that keeping track of currencies does matter when investing in foreign markets.

Right now the U.S. dollar is stronger than it has been in more than a decade relative to many other currencies around the world. The upward trend is still intact but since 1987 the U.S. dollar has tended to be significantly lower for all but about seven of those 30 years. When this upward cycle ends, and it will eventually, there will be excellent opportunities for those investors with the foresight to invest in the right overseas markets.

Later in this article is a table we have constructed to show subscribers whether currencies in foreign markets are trading at premiums or discounts to the U.S. dollar based upon purchasing power parity. This is the first step in evaluating whether to consider investing in foreign equities. We list the purchasing power parity for each country for which we provide research (still working on a few for which it is harder to find reliable official data) and the foreign exchange ratio for each currency as of the end of calendar year 2016. The PPP component represents the ratio of the cost of an identical basket of goods expressed in local currency relative to the U.S. dollar. The FX component is shown in local currency expressed relative the one U.S. dollar. The PPP component is only updated annually for many of the countries in which we research stocks, so the numbers on the left side of the double line divider column are as of the end of calendar year 2016. The source for the PPP component is oecd.org. The source for the FX component is Google.

The difference determines whether the local currency is trading at a premium or a discount relative to the U.S. dollar. For instance, since the difference column for Argentina is negative it would mean that, on a purchasing power parity basis, the Argentine Peso is trading at a discount to the U.S. dollar. The column labeled % Under to the left of the divider column highlights those markets where the local currency is undervalued (discounted) relative to the U.S. dollar. In theory the disparity should narrow to near zero because, assuming free trade of all goods between the U.S. and other countries (which we know is not exactly true in many cases), it would otherwise create arbitrage opportunities. There are a few problems with the theory.

First, trade is not exactly as free as economists (and PPP theory) would like us to believe despite all the free trade treaties. There are subsidies, tariffs, regulatory obstacles, trade treaties that protect certain industries or commodities, etc. that make free trade sometimes very unlike equally free. Countries like to protect their own markets, especially in those areas that represent important employment or traditions, among other things. So, we need to take these numbers with a grain of salt because in practice the results expected by theory do not always represent reality. The usefulness of this information is to simply provide a guide. It can identify countries with potential to provide appreciation in the future from currency exchange shifts when the trend turns positive.

A second caveat is that we must also pay attention to the political stability, rate of inflation, rate of GDP growth, unemployment, trade imbalances, and interest rates as well as how those conditions relate to our own national circumstances (or the circumstances of the investor's country). We are working on additional columns that we will add in future additions (for our subscribers) along with some explanations of why such conditions are important to consider including our interpretations of the data.

PPP FX end 2016 Diff. % Over % Under FX 5/17/2017 Diff. % Under % Over US 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Argentina 9.194 14.758 -5.564 -37.7% 15.58 -6.386 -41.0% Australia 1.448 1.345 0.103 7.7% 1.35 0.098 7.3% Austria 0.798 0.904 -0.106 -11.7% 0.9 -0.102 -11.3% Belgium 0.8 0.904 -0.104 -11.5% 0.9 -0.1 -11.1% Brazil 1.967 3.49 -1.523 -43.6% 3.1 -1.133 -36.5% Canada 1.243 1.325 -0.082 -6.2% 1.36 -0.117 -8.6% China 3.524 6.644 -3.12 -47.0% 6.89 -3.366 -48.9% Denmark 7.199 6.732 0.467 6.9% 6.7 0.499 7.4% Estonia 0.534 0.904 -0.37 -40.9% 0.9 -0.366 -40.7% Finland 0.904 0.904 0.0% 0.0% 0.9 0.004 0.4% France 0.796 0.904 -0.108 -11.9% 0.9 -0.104 -11.6% Germany 0.774 0.904 -0.13 -14.4% 0.9 -0.126 -14.0% Hong Kong Iceland 143.221 120.812 22.409 18.5% 101.92 41.301 40.5% India 17.24 67.195 -49.955 -74.3% 64.03 -46.79 -73.1% Indonesia 4145.98 13389.41 -9243.43 -69.0% 13308 -9162.02 -68.8% Israel 3.815 3.841 -0.026 -0.7% 3.6 0.215 6.0% Italy 0.727 0.904 -0.177 -19.6% 0.9 -0.173 -19.2% Japan 101.646 108.79 -7.144 -6.6% 112.4 -10.754 -9.6% Lithuania 0.439 0.904 -0.465 -51.4% 0.9 -0.461 -51.2% Malaysia Mexico 8.605 18.664 -10.059 -53.9% 18.65 -10.045 -53.9% Netherlands 0.8 0.904 -0.104 -11.5% 0.9 -0.1 -11.1% New Zealand 1.453 1.437 0.016 1.1% 1.45 0.003 0.2% Poland 1.748 3.943 -2.195 -55.7% 3.76 -2.012 -53.5% Portugal 0.585 0.904 -0.319 -35.3% 0.9 -0.315 -35.0% Russia 25.07 67.056 -41.986 -62.6% 56.53 -31.46 -55.7% Singapore South Africa 5.81 14.71 -8.9 -60.5% 13.06 -7.25 -55.5% Spain 0.663 0.904 -0.241 -26.7% 0.9 -0.237 -26.3% Sweden 8.916 8.562 0.354 4.1% 8.77 0.146 1.7% Switzerland 1.221 0.985 0.236 24.0% 0.98 0.241 24.6% Taiwan Turkey 1.31 3.02 -1.71 -56.6% 3.55 -2.24 -63.1% UK 0.69 0.741 -0.051 -6.9% 0.77 -0.08 -10.4%

In the column labeled % Under to the right of the solid black dividing line, we have provided a rudimentary adjustment to how much each currency is discounted relative to the U.S. dollar. We say rudimentary because it is adjusted for the change in FX only without taking into consideration the inflation or changes in interest rates that may have occurred since the beginning of the year. We use this column more as a directional assessment as to whether each currency is gaining or losing value relative to the U.S. dollar.

It should be noted that Taiwan and Hong Kong are difficult to add data on since neither is recognized (as separate from China) by the OECD or World Bank which are my primary sources of data. I will need to calculate the PPP by hand on those two, as well as Singapore and Malaysia. Those last two are just not adequately covered by either source.

Please do not run out and buy stocks based solely on the PPP/FX imbalances. We will add more information next week (for our subscribers) that will help discern which countries are most investable and update that information regularly. There are situations out there that are not yet ready to reverse in several of the countries with huge FX discounts. When those conditions improve we will provide updates accordingly. Brazil and Argentina come to mind as examples.

Investors searching for better yields need to keep in mind the impact of withholding tax policies of the countries where they intend to invest. These policies are usually guided by treaties between the two countries and we have provided subscribers with a list of those rates and policies for the 35 countries on which we provide research.

Finally, we would be remiss if we did not explain just how long these imbalances may take to revert to a more normal level. Normalization will often take four or more years in the absence of a critical geopolitical event that tips the scales. It may get worse before it gets better in some cases. But the imbalances have generally normalized for most countries relative to the U.S. in the past. This is a cyclical phenomenon and cycles can be quite long in the currency exchange rate environment. It may even take ten years or more to capture the full value of our initial thesis on any one investment. Finding the bargains and disparities is only the first step. The hardest part is having the patience to stick with an investment when you know you are right even though it is going the wrong way at times. We will do our best to keep subscribers informed of what to expect on each investment that we add to our coming international model portfolio.

We are long-term investors looking for bargains. We must understand that when we find a company selling at a bargain price that it may become more of a bargain before it becomes a winner in our portfolio. If we have done our due diligence properly at the beginning, assuming no major unforeseen events arise, all we will need to do is wait for the value we have found to be discovered by the rest of the world. When that happens we should find the outperformance we seek.

For those who would like to learn more about my investment philosophy please consider reading " How I Created My Own Portfolio Over a Lifetime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

