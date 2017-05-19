Endologix Needs Confirmatory Study For Nellix EVAS System

As a result of the 30% stock drop, the company may become a takeover target for a medical device maker who wants a big presence in the AAA market.

I agree with management's decisions to move forward with the Gen2 device and deal with the delay, resulting in a better device and potentially larger market applications.

The delay will be roughly 2 to 3 years before it can start selling the device in the U.S., though it already does so in the EU.

Aortic repair company Endologix received bad news from the FDA, requiring it to perform a confirmatory study for its promising Nellix EVAS system.

Quick Take

Medical device maker Endologix (ELGX) announced that it would need to perform another study for its Nellix endovascular aneurysm sealing system.

The company has had positive Phase III trial results but had updated its IFU (Instructions For Use) to include its Gen2 device version.

The resulting US confirmatory study will delay approval until at least 2020, which sent the stock down more than 30% in response.

I believe management did the right thing which will result in a higher quality product getting to market and potentially larger market size application.

Company Background

Irvine-based Endologix was founded in 1992 to develop a range of minimally invasive treatments for aortic disorders.

Management is headed by CEO John McDermott, who has been with the firm since 2008, was previously president of Bard Peripheral Vascular, a division of C.R. Bard (BCR).

Below is a brief demo animation showing an aortic aneurysm repair:

(Source: Scientific Animations)

The company sells three lines of aortic repair products:

AFX – selling worldwide

Ovation – selling worldwide

Nellix – Selling in the EU, investigational in the USA

Background And Commentary

Endologix acquired Nellix in December 2010 for $15 million in stock plus additional, milestone-based stock of up to $39 million, some of which has already been paid.

Nellix has developed a minimally invasive, polymer-based system that completely seals and fills an aortic aneurysm sac while at the same time minimizing device migration.

The Gen1 device has already been approved for sale in the EU since January 2013.

After that approval, the company continued to develop the Nellix EVAS system to include a broader range of potential anatomies that it could be used for.

As a result of management’s optimism regarding those additional treatment categories, it revised its US PMA application.

However, the FDA’s response was ultimately more cautious, and after Phase III trials, the FDA decision-making panel held off approving the PMA and requested that Nellix perform a last confirmatory trial.

Immediately after this setback was announced by the company, the stock fell in excess of 30% in response, as the FDA decision will result in a roughly 30 – 40 month delay in receiving approval to sell the device in the US.

Furthermore, the company was gearing up its US sales operation based on its belief in imminent approval, so any hiring associated with that effort will have to be unwound.

In a recent conference call, CEO John McDermott stated,

Although the timing for potential approval is later than our original plans, we feel the probability of success is higher. Essentially, while the FDA agreed that the two-year results with the refined IFU are encouraging, they still want prospective evidence in the preferred Gen2 device. We certainly could have pushed for an advisory panel meeting with the Gen1 device, but the continued risk and uncertainty is not worth in our view. Instead, we believe the confirmatory study with the Gen2 device has a higher likelihood of success and will provide further evidence that EVAS with Nellix provides excellent patient outcomes.

So, in essence, management has decided to push the Gen2 device, which has a potentially larger market size and better outcome profile, through the longer regulatory approval process, and the FDA panel agreed and supported that decision.

With regard to financial guidance, the CEO said there is ‘no change to our 2017 financial guidance’ and ‘believe we can balance the additional clinical investment within our current operating expense guidance of $170 million to $175 million. Our previous projection for cash flow position in the second half of 2018 now shifts back to the second half of 2019.’

Additionally, in April the company finalized a $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management, some of which will be used to pay off other debt coming due.

So, ELGX has ample resources to weather this delay in approval for a critical product.

I believe management is doing the right thing, although difficult in the short term, by moving forward with the Gen2 device and planning to add the ChEVAS indication to its IDE by the end of 2017 in order to expand its available market and provide better solutions to patients with complex anatomies.

With the stock selloff, though, ELGX could become a takeover target by a larger medical device firm who wants a portfolio of aortic aneurysm treatments on the cheap.

Stay tuned with ELGX, it could be a wild ride if someone else gets interested.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.