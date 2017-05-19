The Dollar Index Has Sold The Past Few Weeks And That Will Continue For Some Time

The US Dollar Index is a trade-weighted basket that measures movements of several currencies versus the USD. The past couple of weeks has seen that basket get tipped over. Caution dictates that you look at the Index from the other viewpoint, from the terms currencies first, versus the base. Given that, I think the USD Index has run its course for this latest short term move lower. I will explain why with most of the respective currencies. I would not go long the USD Index from this point. I think it is going to go higher. When it finally gets to that higher point, that would be a better time to go short USD.



A few words on the index itself. First, I rarely, if ever, trade the index. Sometimes it makes sense and sometimes it does not. It is far easier to just trade an individual currency than the index. Second, I completely disagree with the index's composition. According to Wikipedia, this is the current make-up of the index:

• Euro (EUR), 57.6% weight

• Japanese yen (JPY) 13.6% weight

• Pound sterling (GBP), 11.9% weight

• Canadian dollar (NYSEARCA:CAD), 9.1% weight

• Swedish krona (SEK), 4.2% weight

• Swiss franc (CHF) 3.6% weight

I believe that China absolutely needs to be in this index. I also believe that Australia should have some representation, but that is based upon personal taste and ease of trading the currency more than statistical foundation. And, then there is Sweden. Outside of Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY), IKEA, meatballs served in a lovely cream & mushroom sauce and bikini-clad women, I can't think of one thing here in the United States that comes from Sweden.

Here is my overall take on the USD from these 6 major economies. Note, I used USD as the base in all of these examples for visual ease:

EURUSD

I am currently bullish on the EUR simply because now that the French election is out of the way the ECB is likely to taper off on their Quantitative Easing (QE). They have been purchasing bonds at a rate of €80 billion per month but dropped that down to €60 billion a month. I think the next meeting they will likely announce places to further reduce their purchases and also talk about ending the QE programs. EUR will likely go higher from this versus USD. But, it is CHF and GBP that I see the real gains in EUR coming. The USD Index will see a drop from this because of the strength in EUR. However, every other currency could could go lower and the USD Index would fall simply because EUR has such a large representation. This is why I mostly look at the index for no other reason than to get a general gauge instead of a trading opportunity.

But, I caution those that think the EUR will go upward in a straight line. This move will mostly occur because of the interest rate differential narrowing. The EU is in much better shape economically than when the ECB started their QE program. But, just because the ECB stops - or, lowers - their bond purchases does not necessarily mean the currency goes straight up in a straight line. This move will take time. The money supply does not instantaneously stop growing simply because the ECB stops bond purchases. Nor would all the assets that left the main EU for Switzerland's safe-haven all of a sudden show up. However, I can see the differential narrowing over time. EUR will go higher slowly. Germany's government bonds are yielding 0.39% versus the United States' 2.34%.

GBPUSD

The next event-du-jour is the British election. This will have a positive effect on the pound sterling but I am mostly waiting to go short EURGBP after the ECB announcement and before the election itself. The net result will actually be to push the USD Index higher despite the pound's move higher versus the USD. First, the pound's representation is small. Second, EUR

is likely to soften versus the pound because of the election.

Then, I see interest rates in Great Britain outpacing the EU area. This will favor the pound. Eventually, I can also see the British interest rates outpacing those of the United States. That will push GBPUSD upward over a longer period of time.

CHFUSD

Swiss franc is a currency I am heavily bearish on over the long term. But, the breakdown of the franc's representation inside the Index is in the low single digits. While this will have a nominal effect on the index itself, the fact that the CHF is going to move lower versus EUR and GBP are reasons why the dollar index will erode as much as it will over time. Someone who would purchase EURCHF is actually finally using their algebra from 9th grade that they were told would come in handy one day in their future. If you are a currency trader trading on the FX interbank markets you are not actually buying EURCHF. You are buying EURUSD and then selling CHFUSD (inverted). This helps the banks with volume by doing the transaction in USD as the base instead of having to deal in all of the crosses individually. This is also why there are such large jumps in prices for crosses such as GBPNZD.

The eventual move of capital out of Switzerland and back the main EU will erode CHF over a long period of time. I will likely stay bearish on CHF for a few years to come. This will not be a sharp move upward but a very long,s low grind as money flows over time. As interest rates continue to favor the European countries over Switzerland it will draw in more and more funds back to the main EU.

As for the interest rates, Germany's interest rates already favor the EUR over CHF. I was long EURCHF but exited from all the market jitters this week. For now, the Swiss interest rate yields have not moved lower as much as the United States the past week. That is the reason why USD sold off so much over CHF:

AUDUSD

Australia is a different beast. First, it is not a part of the index. But, it is representative of how the USD moves based n other currencies.

I want to be bullish on AUD but the economy is sitting in a weird spot. They have a real estate bubble but the Reserve Bank of Australia thinks this problem is solved and it is a matter of time until they start raising interest rates again. I am on a fence post with that issue and think the possibility of interest rate increases are likely because of the real estate bubble. In the meantime I see no clear direction with AUD. But, as I mentioned, AUD is like a lot of other currencies and they are moving higher versus USD. This may actually turn out to be an indicator of sentiment should AUD move higher, that the USD is just getting sold across the board.

Thinking in terms of the USD being offered across the board is not too far off. The USD became a safe-haven because of the financial crisis despite being the originator. As other countries turn the economic corner their interest rates will increase. This will draw funds back to these nations. Australia should eventually get a bid tone from this. For now the interest rates favor AUD, albeit, a slight advantage. It is a neck-to-neck pony race. Australia is "winning" with a 10-year government bond yield at 2.50% versus the Untied States' 2.30% for its in-kind bond. Interest rates are very likely to go up in the United States. Eventually, I can see the same happening in Australia, but that might be a minute.

CADUSD

The Canadian dollar has gone up slightly the past two weeks. I wanted more from this move. I did not get more. I am getting out of that trade, albeit, with a small profit. I do not see the Canadian dollar going higher. I see the USD going lower. That means CADUSD (Inverted Chart) will go higher. The fundamentals of Canada's economy are about as strong as the United States. They are very closely tied together. Their interest rates are mirror images of each other. But, the currency, the CAD, mirrors the other currencies in the world hence my viewpoint that USD is going down, and therefore the CAD is going up:

I can see the CAD eventually overtaking the recent highs from the chart above and getting to the middle area of this chart. Oil is a pretty good indicator of CAD's movements. 13% of Canada's exports are oil and the charts look very much alike.

Government bond Interest rate yields still favor the United States over Canada. I do not necessarily see that changing any time soon. The interest rates will continue to move in tandem.

It is the guilt-by-association that will push the USD Index lower based upon Canada's participation in the index. It will largely be EUR that pushes the index lower. Canada will just move along for the ride, along with the other currencies sitting in the car.

JPYUSD

The carry trade is on again. Then, it is off again. Then, it is on again. For today, it is off. The turmoil in the political scene is getting tiring. The only thing that is constant is the absurdity that there is a scandal every single day. So, bonds sell and then the next day they rally. JPY is being affected by this.

The carry trade is fixated on interest rates. The Japanese are notorious savers and the agin population is savvy at finding better ways to invest their retirement funds around the world. They have to be. Interest rates in Japan are nearly zero.

JPY will edge lower over time against the USD. Honestly, I see no reason why the JPY is not trading above ¥120 right now... Except for the fact that every time it starts to sell off something happens in the news that turns it right back around.

On this chart (Inverted to show USD as the base), JPY would be down around the bottom area. With the eventual increase in EUR and GBP against USD then EURJPY and GBPJPY will go higher which will push JPYUSD lower - remember your algebra.

As for interest rates, I think it is almost future to think Japanese interest rates are ever going to outpace any major economy in the world ever again. I do not believe that at any time there will be some kind of normalization in Japan. They have a negative population growth with an increasing debt burden leading to stagnant economic growth. Money will continue to pour out of Japan looking for a higher interest rate to invest, continuing to degrade Japan's economic outlook.

I do not see the USD Index moving higher from here on a long term basis. It might be that there are short spurts of the index going higher as positions readjust. For now, that is what I see in the latest move. The USD Index has fallen and will likely move back up only because of price fluctuations but not because of an economy, nor interest rate, improvements. I would not be a confident buyer of USD Index. However, if it drifts higher, I would be a confident seller given the future economic landscape of the other side of the equation, the terms currencies. EUR, GBP will go higher. AUD and CAD are likely to go higher at a slower pace. JPY will go lower, however.

Eventually, the USD Index will go to the lower levels of the above chart as the world's other economies turn the corner and remove their QE programs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.