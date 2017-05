Turkey has implemented strict laws governing its payment processing industry with severe penalties, including up to three to five years of imprisonment, for non-compliance.

Turkey is serious about enforcing strict online gambling laws. Authorities are seeking extradition of leaders of a billion-dollar gambling ring with operations in UK that are targeting Turkish customers.

Paysafe Group Plc (“Paysafe”) states in its regulatory filings that it only operates minimally in Turkey, focusing on servicing video games companies with its Paysafecard product via a “Limited Network Exemption”.

We found 38 unique Turkey focused online gambling websites advertising payment methods from Paysafe, which include Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, and Ukash.

Paysafe claims to have shut down the “Ukash” brand in 2015, but we found evidence that suggests "Ukash" brand continues to operate and focus on Turkish online gambling customers.