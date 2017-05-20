Tesla: UBS Thinks A Well Equipped Model 3 Can Break Even

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 19, 2017.

UBS tears down a Chevy Bolt for insight into EV costs, estimates Model 3 cost

UBS has issued an interesting report on electric vehicles, which features market projections and cost estimates of the GM (NYSE:GM) Chevrolet Bolt and the forthcoming Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3.

UBS felt that the Bolt, as the first mass market EV with over 200 miles range, would be a good point of departure for a cost estimation exercise for the Model 3.

Going beyond the costing exercises, UBS projects global EV demand based on future expectations of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) becoming comparable between BEVs and ICE cars.

UBS actually revised its cost estimate for the Bolt downward, to $28700 for cost to manufacture, with a positive gross margin or contribution margin of $3200. At the EBIT level, UBS estimates a loss of $7400 for an initial annual production of 30,000 Bolts in 2018.

UBS estimates the cost to manufacture a base Model 3 to be $29878 for a gross or contribution margin of $5122. UBS assumes conservatively that the battery pack cost will only be reduced on a $/kWh basis by 20% compared to the Bolt. UBS assumes the 60 kWh Bolt battery pack costs $205/kWh. UBS assumes that Tesla will be able to bring that down to $165/kWh.

With Tesla's high overhead, UBS thinks Tesla will lose $2830 on every base Model 3. However, with options pushing the sticker price to $42000, Model 3 can break even on an EBIT basis.

UBS makes some optimistic assumptions

In the report, UBS states that the "biggest uncertainty" is in estimating the Model 3 pack cost. That's probably not the case. Probably the greatest uncertainty is buried in the report's assumption of Model 3 production volume. Although not explicitly stated, UBS appears to accept Tesla's guidance of 500,000 vehicle per year run rate by 2018 and 1 million by 2020.

In a section summarizing differences between the Bolt and Model 3, UBS states the following:

Higher premium appeal of the brand (more pricing power and longer list of profitable options), different battery chemistry and more scale in battery manufacturing (Gigafactory), rear-wheel drive instead of front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive version at a later stage), more connectivity functionality (eg, over-the-air-upgrades) and autonomy-relevant hardware as standard (cameras, sensors), and better likely fixed cost absorption thanks to more ambitious production targets (>10x vs. the Bolt).

As much as I admire Tesla's engineering prowess, I don't think they're quite the miracle workers they aspire to be. I would be impressed if Tesla got up to 250,000 vehicles per year (5000 vehicles per week) by the end of 2018, which is Tesla's goal for the end of this year.

At that rate, D&A, R&D and SG&A effectively double per car. UBS calculates that this equals about $8000 per car at the optimistic run rate. At half the assumed rate, these costs would put profitability effectively out of reach.

This is the huge risk that Tesla bulls may not realize Tesla is taking with the Model 3. If it can even be considered a risk. Tesla has a very poor track record delivering on its production and schedule targets.

But in this we see the motivation for the accelerated schedule. If Tesla doesn't meet its ambitious production goals, Model 3, rather than being a savior, becomes a huge cash drain. At $8000 loss per car (roughly the increase in operating costs and D&A per car) for 250,000 cars per year, Tesla loses $20 billion on the Model 3. Even if you ignore D&A, Tesla still loses $12.5 billion on the Model 3. And there is no borrowing or capital raise that could cover this.

UBS consumer survey reveals that the main thing holding back consumers is price

The good news for electric vehicle makers, including Tesla, is that UBS sees BEVs reaching TCO parity with ICEs quite soon. In Europe, where gasoline is quite expensive, TCO parity is achieved in 2018. By 2025, it's achieved in the US.

UBS believes that TCO parity produces an inflection point in EV demand, and projects EV sales growth of 46% CAGR past 2020:

A UBS survey of 10,000 consumers found that it was the high purchase price of BEVs that discouraged consumers, not the technology itself. This price concern was followed closely by concerns about charging and access to chargers.

The survey results speak to the issue often raised by Tesla bears of competition from planned BEVs in the near future. There seems to be an assumption among the bears that the BEV market is limited and it's a zero sum game.

I think what the survey, as well as the projections for unit sales beyond 2020, demonstrates is that there really isn't a separate BEV market. There's just a personal transportation market, which is being disrupted by the BEV. Tesla doesn't need to worry about competition from other BEV makers. It's the ICE auto makers that need to worry. Tesla doesn't need to worry about limited demand. It does need to worry about meeting that demand.