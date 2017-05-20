GW Pharmaceuticals - Cannabis Cannabinoid

Source: herb.co

Recommendation: Take a long position in GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH).

Thesis

I'm excited about GW Pharmaceuticals and its new and exciting medical breakthrough - Epidiolex. GWPH is not a plant growing, blunt rolling, bong hitting company.

It might be worth taking a longer look at investing in GWPH. GWPH's lead cannabinoid pharmaceutical product is Epidiolex. It is described as "a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol", CBD, which is in development for the treatment of a number of rare childhood-onset epilepsy disorders.

My main concern are the continued losses; however, it is not atypical for companies in their research, development, testing, and approval phases to throw off losses. The upside is, with FDA approval and successful marketing, past losses will not be a concern to shareholders in the long term.

Of course, I would follow the typical rule of thumb and not put more than you are willing to lose in this stock. It is more speculative - higher risk, potential higher returns.

For a closer look at the company, their drug pipeline, what their drugs treat and a closer look at cannabidiol, please see the end of this paper.

Stock Analysis

In my opinion, GWPH is a buy at this level. However, if Epidiolex is not approved by the FDA, the stock will surely go down considerably while additional testing and the reapproval process plays out.

GWPH is currently trading at just over 107 which is off its 52 week high of 137.88. It continues to struggle on the market while their Epidiolex drug plans appear to be moving along as planned. While relative strength is low, it is rapidly rising signaling a possible bullish move. Support is 94.32 while resistance is 118.19.

GWPH's revenues continue to lag other pharmaceuticals and, unfortunately for GWPH, they are benchmarked against companies like Novartis (NYSE: NVS) as a 'peer' (see insert below). Novartis is a completely different type of drug company - very large and many products - none of which appear to be in the cannabidiol space.

In my opinion, a better comparison would be against Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INSY). Insys also has a pharmaceutical cannabinoid product which is in phase two development for pediatric epilepsy.

A closer look at INSY and GWPH chart comparison (see below) reveals that GWPH was actually providing a higher return with less volatility. Recently however, INSY has performed much better compared to GWPH. Much of that increase appears to be from a short squeeze as 10.4 million shares of INSY (44% of its float) were sold short. In addition, they had to restate their financials for miscalculations on various types of contracts. One additional plus for INSY is their revenue stream from cancer drug Syndros.

While INSY and GWPH are in a race to get their respective pharmaceutical cannabinoid products to market, it does appear that GWPH is more focused on the finish line as it beefs up its sales force and is less encumbered with financial restatements and federal and state probes into INSY's sales and marketing practices.

For these reasons, I continue to think that GWPH is a better bet in the long run especially if they can get Epidiolex to the market quickly. From the comparison of GWPH and INSY, the market appears to continue to like GWPH over INSY.

Financial Highlights

GWPH recently released their quarterly earnings and press release. Some of the key points follow - each of which point to a strong and methodical approach of getting their product through testing as well as being able to market and sell the product after its been approved.

Over 1,500 patients have now been exposed to Epidiolex treatment; 97 percent of patients who complete Phase 3 trials have entered long term extension

Epidiolex® NDA submission expected mid-year.

The U.S. commercial team build well underway and pre-launch preparations advancing well; EU commercial team now being established

Thirteen distinct patent families in prosecution relating to the use of CBD in the treatment of epilepsy; decisions expected for several patents towards end 2017 and H1 2018

Gover said their primary focus is 'on the submission of the Epidiolex NDA, which is expected in the middle of this year. Based on the efficacy and safety profile, we are confident in the prospects for an Epidiolex approval and continue to expand the commercial organization in preparation for a highly successful launch. Beyond Epidiolex, we continue to advance a number of additional exciting clinical programs.'

GWPH presented their financial results on May 9; key highlights are shown below. One significant observation is that they have plenty of cash to keep their drug pipeline funded as well as ramp up their Epidiolex plans. As mentioned, I'm not concerned at this point with the company throwing off losses in the short term.

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2017 of £306.3 million ($383.9 million) compared to £374.4 million as at 30 September 2016

Revenue for the six months ended 31 March 2017 of £3.7 million ($4.6 million) compared to £6.3 million for the six months ended 31 March 2016

Loss for the six months ended 31 March 2017 of £50.0 million ($62.6 million) compared to £34.5 million for the six months ended 31 March 2016

Analyst Ratings

Current analyst ratings range from $40 to $208 with average consensus at $147.22 (an over 40% upside). A price in the 140-150 would appear reasonable especially if Epidiolex gets approved. This would be just slightly higher than their 52 week high.

Elemer Piros of Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an Overweight rating and $208 price target. It was noted that a subsidiary of GW Pharmaceutical called Greenwich Biosciences is already working on a pre-commercial strategy to expand its sales force of up to 60 representatives, which can reach up to 5,000 targeted U.S. physicians in advance of the launch of Epidiolex.

Earnings History and Projections

The following chart from marketbeat.com provides an overview of GWPH's earnings over the past several quarters and earnings estimates through 3Q17. As expected before their product launch, their Income Statement will get uglier before it shines.

Company Background

GWPH focuses on the 'development of plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics'. Their leading product candidate is Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) for certain 'rare and severe early-onset, drug-resistant epilepsy syndromes'. GWPH states that they 'developed the world's first prescription medicine derived from the cannabis plant for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis, Sativex, now approved in over 29 countries outside of the United States for the treatment of spasticity due to Multiple Sclerosis.' It is also mentioned that 'over 1,500 patients have been exposed to Epidiolex treatment and that 97% of patients who complete Phase 3 trials have entered long term extension. The Epidiolex NDA submission is expected mid-year. They are also building a strong sales force in the US and UK.

Developmental Pipeline

Their developmental pipeline has a number of significant treatments in development for epilepsy, glioma and schizophrenia.

To give you an idea of the healthcare issues they are targeting:

Dravet syndrome, also known as severe myoclonic epilepsy of infancy (SMEI), is a type of epilepsy with seizures that are often triggered by hot temperatures or fever. It often begins around six months of age. It is a rare genetic disorder that affects an estimated 1 in every 20,000-40,000 births.

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) is a difficult-to-treat form of childhood-onset epilepsy that most often appears between the second and sixth year of life. The mortality rate ranges from 3-7% in a mean follow up period of 8.5 to 9.7 years. Death is often related to accidents.

Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a rare multisystem genetic disease that causes benign tumors to grow in the brain and on other vital organs such as the kidneys, heart, liver, eyes, lungs, and skin. A combination of symptoms may include seizures, intellectual disability, developmental delay, behavioral problems, skin abnormalities, and lung and kidney disease. The following table shows the prevalence of some of the clinical signs in individuals diagnosed with TSC.

TSC is a genetic disorder with an autosomal dominant pattern of inheritance. Autosomal dominant is one of several ways that a trait or disorder can be passed down (inherited) through families. In an autosomal dominant disease, if you inherit the abnormal gene from only one parent, you can get the disease. Often, one of the parents may also have the disease.

Two-thirds of TSC cases result from sporadic genetic mutations, not inheritance, but their offspring may inherit it from them. Current genetic tests have difficulty locating the mutation in roughly 20% of individuals diagnosed with the disease.

A Closer Look at Cannabidiol

Cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol - THC - are the two main ingredients in the marijuana plant. Both CBD and THC belong to a unique class of compounds known as cannabinoids. A smoker whose intent is to get high generally prefers (depending on the type of high desired) high levels of THC. However, CBD is used primarily in the medical field. The key differences between CBD and THC are discussed below.

THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana; CBD does not get you high. Stoners exit now….

THC can cause anxiousness or paranoia - especially in some of the more unique strains from South Africa. CBD apparently has the opposite effect. Studies show that CBD works to counteract the anxiety caused by ingesting THC. If one gets 'too high' trying out a new strain of weed, CBD might have antipsychotic properties.

THC is believed to be responsible for most of marijuana's sleep-inducing effects. On the other hand, studies suggest CBD acts to promote wakefulness, making CBD a poor choice as a sleep medicine. The opposite effects of CBD and THC on sleep may explain why some strains of cannabis cause users to feel drowsy while others are known to boost energy. Finally, laws surrounding marijuana and THC are fairly clear (but not consistent), the legal status of CBD is less clear. In the United States, CBD is technically illegal since it is classified as a Schedule I drug under U.S. federal law.

Summary

Having GWPH in your long-term portfolio might be profitable especially if Epidiolex obtains government approval. The stock is over 20% off its high and now might be a good entry point. While Insys Therapeutics might also be a good trade, they appear to have regulatory and financial issues to resolve which might take their eye off getting their similar product to market faster than GWPH.

