S&P 500 Weekly Update: A New High For The S&P And The Media Circus Arrives On The Scene

The political side show rolls on and it's a shame that investors have to be subjected to the antics. In reality this type of backdrop has been going on for quite a long time. Over the years and decades the stock market while at times stopping and observing the antics just keeps rolling on. Anyone that has years of experience to draw from by now should realize that equity prices march to fundamentals, not Washington, D.C.

Yet, the imminent thoughts of what will derail the markets have been the primary reason for investors to remain skittish over the course of the last 5 years or so. I keep a host of notes and articles from the past that I revisit from time to time. In the case of my own ramblings it is about checking to see where I was right and where I was wrong - a self-assessment of sorts.

In doing so I ran across a note from Richard Bernstein and Associates that was published in 2014. At first I was taken back after I reread the commentary, realizing that date could easily be changed to May 15, 2017 and no one would know the difference. However, it reaffirms what many of us have been saying. Far too many get wrapped up in the noise and forget to watch what is going on under the surface of the stock market.

The equity market is writing a story. For those that have paid attention, each chapter has brought challenges but has told investors during the journey what is important and what isn't. A journey that many mistakenly have found fault with every step of the way.

The concerns that were cited as reasons to fear the stock market back in 2014:

Corporate profits growth isn't sustainable.

Profit margins will fall.

The stock market is extremely overvalued.

Buybacks are the only factor supporting the stock market.

Small businesses can't grow.

There's too much regulation.

Corporations are too uncertain to hire and invest.

The US has too much debt.

The US budget deficit is too large.

The strong dollar will hurt earnings.

The Fed's policies will cause inflation

There's too much uncertainty to take risk.

Investors are taking too much risk.

Housing is in another bubble.

Bond spreads are too wide.

Credit downgrades will be numerous.

Hedging downside risk is critical.

It must be noted that Mr. Bernstein has been correct on this bull market from the beginning. He reminds us today that paying attention to the political drama doesn't help an investor's bottom line. An example. One would think with all of the saber rattling from North Korea that the South Korean market would be in shambles given their proximity to the dangers being presented. Not so; it's up 18% year to date primarily due to the improving fundamental picture being presented there.

Profit growth has rebounded nicely here in the U.S., and as long as that continues it is wise not to let the side shows derail an investment strategy. Keep in mind that current estimates do NOT include any tax reform efforts. It is easy to lose touch with what is going on fundamentally when distractions are everywhere.

Those distractions started the business week with a narrative we haven't heard in quite some time. Constitutional crisis and Watergate were the buzzwords I heard while sipping coffee on Monday morning. I decided there was no need for me to go off on a rant here, and decided to take a different approach. If you haven't read Jeff Miller's update for May 14th, please take a look. As is his forte, he was one step ahead of the story and gives a rational view on comparing the firing of an FBI director to Watergate.

Coffee on Tuesday morning was shared with more headlines that appears to be no news at all, never mind a headline. On Wednesday it was he said, she said, or should I say he said, he said and the impeachment word was added to the conversation. No need to go to the circus for entertainment, the media fills that gap for us now.

Given all of the buzzwords contained in the headlines, the S&P sits less than 2% from the new all time high put in on Tuesday. The index is up 15% in the last 12 months. Perhaps a market that grudgingly put in a new high, then paused was in the cards anyway. We will never know for sure since the news created the catalyst to send stocks lower.

And that is all I need to know for now. I will leave the alarmist media to do what they do best, as there is another story being told as well.

Economy

Inventories appear ready to add to GDP. Led by durable goods, wholesale inventories unexpectedly rose while the inventory to sales (I/S) ratio was unchanged at its lowest level since December 2014. Business inventories also rose slightly above expectations as the I/S ratio held steady. Both reports suggest demand/supply conditions continue to normalize, which would be positive for growth.

GDPNow raised the Q2 GDP estimate to 4.1% from 3.6% during this past week.

In this month's Empire Manufacturing survey, the index of current general business conditions dropped for the third straight month. While economists were expecting the headline index to come in at a level of +7.5, the actual reading came in at -1, which was the lowest level since last October. While General Business conditions declined, manufacturers are still optimistic as expectations were pretty much unchanged at 39.3.

Philly Fed Manufacturing went the opposite direction of the New York data with a solid beat of expectations. This month's release of the Philly Fed General Business Conditions Index showed an increase from 22 in April up to 38.8. That's the second highest level of the recovery behind only March's reading of 43.3.

U.S. Industrial production surprised analysts by rising 1% versus the expected 0.4% estimate. That is the fastest pace of growth in three years and signaled a sharp rebound from the disappointing March report.

NAHB homebuilder sentiment increased to 70 from the prior read of 68. That result marks the second highest monthly reading of the recovery.

Housing starts were lower than expectations for the second straight month, and this was the weakest report since last November. Going back to 1959, the average monthly level of starts has been 1.43 million on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, which is more than 22% above the current level for April. What makes current levels even more extreme is that they don't even take population growth into account. Bottom line, there is plenty of room for Housing Starts to run higher.

Global Economy

The Euro rallied to the highest level since last November. Relatively, European economic data has been coming in much stronger than here in the U.S. Citi's Economic Surprise Index for the Eurozone is higher than 96% of readings over the last 5 years.

France reported the third largest decline in unemployment on record. At 9.6% it is the lowest unemployment rate since 2012.

After a series of disappointing reports lately, Chinese Loan Growth for April surprised to the upside. Retail sales remained above 10% after dipping below that level in January and February.

Industrial Production ticked down for the exceptionally strong March reading of 7.6%. This month's report while below analysts' estimates, stayed above all of the readings from May 2016 to February 2017 at 6.5%.

An astute reader noted that I missed an important development in last week's update. The Chinese yield curve inverted last week for the first time on record, with the 5-year yield rising to 3.71%.

Japan's year over year growth of corporate lending was stable in April as it remains near its strongest levels of the past generation. Their economy expanded at an annualized rate of 2.2% in the first quarter marking the longest period of expansion in over 10 years.

U.K. retail sales smashed expectations, with volumes up 2.3% month over month after excluding auto fuel sales. That's the best month since January 2016.

Earnings Observations

Earnings season officially ended this past week when Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) reported its Q1 2017 numbers. It was an earnings beat and more importantly for stockholders online sales grew at 63%. It is one of the few brick and mortar stores posting gains in that area.

Investors should be very impressed with the top-line revenue beat rate. As shown in the chart below, the revenue beat rate stands at 63.1% this season, higher than the earnings beat rate, and higher than any other quarter since Q4 '13. Since there have been headlines about declining revenues for a while, the bulls will take a strong revenue beat rate over a strong earnings beat rate any day of the week.

Factset Research weekly update dated May 19th;

75% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean EPS estimate.

64% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean sales estimate.

The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 13.9%. (On March 31, the estimated earnings growth rate for Q1 2017 was 9.0%.)

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.3.

The Political Scene

A well respected CNBC contributor, Ron Insana put forth his warning that the firing of FBI director Comey could lead to chaos and crush the stock market. These stories make for enticing headlines and at the end of the day it may be possible that Mr. Insana has the events pegged correctly.

I'm not changing strategy based on that piece of information just yet.

What has everyone wondering now is whether the circus will be distracting enough to put some of the more important issues, like tax reform, on hold. Before jumping to conclusions on that issue, remember the earnings estimates for 2017 we have seen from Factset and Thomson Reuters do NOT include any boost from tax reform.

My commentary should not be construed as downplaying the news that has been released, I tend to put events in context. Each of us can compartmentalize and draw opinions on this issue based on what they believe or don't believe about each source from both sides.

The wrap up to the story of the week comes from the New York Times;

"The Justice Department appointed Robert S. Mueller III, a former F.B.I. director, as special counsel on Wednesday to oversee the investigation into ties between President Trump's campaign and Russian officials, dramatically raising the legal and political stakes in an affair that has threatened to engulf Mr. Trump's four-month-old presidency."

Headline risk will now be part of an investor's playbook.

The Fed

Headline and core PPI bounced in April, with the former matching its biggest gain in nearly 5 years on both a monthly and year over year basis and the latter rising at its fastest pace since January 2016 and, year over year, the most in 3 years. Combined with April's 4.1% year over year jump in import prices and this morning's report showing headline and core CPI up off March's surprise declines, the Fed has a number of reasons to stay on its path to higher rates.

On the other hand, Liz Ann Sonders offered this graphic to show how the probability of more rate hikes has dropped to below 50%.

Either way I remain with the idea of a slow and measured pace that is currently in place.

Sentiment

The week of May 13th saw $2.1b outflow from domestic equity Mutual Funds and ETFs. Last 22 weeks saw increases to the tune of $32.7b, +$2.2b inflow to taxable bond funds and over the last 22 weeks an increase of $51.5b.

Individual investor sentiment dropped this week as media headlines gave investors another reason to shun the equity market. According to the weekly AAII survey, bullish sentiment dropped from 32.7% down to 23.8%. That drop is the largest one week decline since July 2015 and takes bullish sentiment down to its lowest level since last November's election. Bullish sentiment has now been below 50% for a record 124 straight weeks.

Liz Ann Sonders pays attention to sentiment and says so in a recent note.

Regular readers know that I am in that camp as well, and her article speaks to what has been said here for years now.

Crude Oil and the U.S. Dollar

The price of WTI sprinted out of the gate early in the week as OPEC and Russia agreed to keeping production cuts in place until March 2018.

The bottom end of the $45-$55 range was tested last week and back up we go to probably retest the top end.

Breaking the price action down a bit further shows that after a test of the trendline at B, the subsequent retest at D was unsuccessful and that drop had many calling for new lows. This week's price action takes the price right back to the trendline and the overhead resistance from both the 50 and 200 day moving averages. For those that are bullish on energy stocks, patience is the word. Nothing has been resolved yet.

The price of WTI closed the week at $50.39, up $2.55 for the week.

The USD has now given up all of its gain since last November.

Those concerned about the impact of a rising dollar impacting earnings should be resting a bit easier.

The Technical Picture

Another marginal all time high for the S&P this week, while the Nasdaq kept its streak of record highs intact. The headlines then became the catalyst for an across the board pullback as the index uptrends paused. One has to wonder if there were no headlines this week would the S&P experience a pullback anyway after the run from last November.

At the recent high this week the S&P was up 15% in the last 12 months. Quite a nifty return for even the most passive of investors. The Nasdaq and the tech trade is up 30+%. Individual stocks are up much more. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is up 63% in that timeframe, I could go on and on. You get the idea.

All of this market action has to be put into perspective. I'm not interested in what the media says the catalyst is, the market was due for a pause. The problem that most investors experience now is they listen to the media, read the headlines, then extrapolate the widespread selling on Wednesday to the start of a bear market. It is a normal reaction for the unsuccessful investors out there. The same mistake being made again. The initial thoughts, and at times reaction, always leap ahead to the worst case scenario.

During the week my mind turned to support levels and I mentioned that S&P 2361 would be the line in the sand and give us a clue to the direction of the next move. That level was breached on Wednesday but was quickly recaptured the very next day. Followed by further strength on Friday. That left some question marks on which way equities will go next. More downside probing may be in the cards, and not unexpected. The fact that there was no immediate follow through to the selling pressure was a positive for the bulls, but in reality not much of anything was resolved. Often a decline of the magnitude that occurred on Wednesday could be a signal for a short term change in trend.

A very good source of technical analysis for me recently shared his updated work. The results confirmed what I have been saying for a while. He believes we could see a test of the 2275-2285 area, and assigns a low probability of the S&P dropping below 2260. Bottom line, the downside appears limited.

LPL Research gives their view for a possible large move for the Russell 2000 small cap index. The question is which way it will go. Despite the weakness this week, my research suggests the index is close to a short term bottom and could easily rebound back to the old highs from here. The question is will the indexes put in new highs as well.

Market Skeptics

Regular readers are aware that I have referred to Dow Theory from time to time to makes my case for the secular bull market. Ralph Acampora, suggests that a recent divergence could be another warning sign for investors to be concerned about.

I was torn as to where to insert this commentary in the update. Mr. Acampora has been anything but a market skeptic. He has made some great calls during the bull market, so I do take notice when he speaks. The gist of his warning comes from the fact that the Dow Transports have not performed as well as the Dow Industrials lately.

Chats courtesy of Andrew Nyquist

Let me remind all that a Dow Theory BUY signal was confirmed on March 1st when both the Dow 30 and the Dow Transports did make new highs. That was highlighted in the March 4th weekly update. At the time it was another factor confirming my bullish outlook for 2017.

The argument being made in the article presumes the Dow will make a new high while the Dow Transports are lagging. Sorry, I can't change my investment strategy based on wild speculation on what "might" happen, and tossing aside the Buy confirmation just given to us in March.

For the moment I will play along, and agree that IF the Transports do not confirm it spells trouble, BUT we already have had at least two instances of what Ralph speaks about during the upside run. In the prior cases it took a while for the Transports to finally catch up to match a high in the Dow 30. So anyone acting prematurely back then made a mistake if they dramatically changed strategy. This could be the same case today.

The scene should be monitored, but it is not one that causes concern for me just yet. At the moment the Transports are oversold and a run to those old highs may be in the cards. What happens at that point may tell the story.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Technology and Consumer Discretionary stocks are beating earnings estimates at the highest rate. Tech is the only sector that is at 70% or higher, while Consumer Discretionary is just under 70% at 69%

And while Consumer Discretionary has a high beat rate, the other Consumer sector, Consumer Staples, has the lowest beat rate at just 46%.

The Semiconductor sector has been one of the areas in technology that has been very strong, The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (NASDAQ:SOXX) is near an all time high. Those that follow the sector closely state that they often show us where the economy is headed. You need chips to build anything technology related. Clearly the demand for tech and then the chips that go into tech devices has been robust.

The retail sector continues to be a drag for the markets. I am sure there will be winners as t there probably have been babies tossed out with the bathwater in the indiscriminate selling. Personally I can't wrap my arms around any individual names in the sector and feel really comfortable.

The retail brick and mortar stocks that I have missed during this bull market are the home improvement companies. They clearly have been the bright spot in retail.

An interesting data point. Amazon, an unprofitable bookstore in its early days, is now worth the same as TWO Wal Marts. According to the US Census, e-commerce retail sales is now 8.5% of all total sales. It hasn't dropped a quarter since data started in 1999. Since at least 1990, no sector has ever seen the type of consistency in sales growth that online is seeing now. My retail exposure is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), as I see no reason for these trends to be interrupted.

"Q4 revenue $5.6B up 60% Y/Y; core commerce revenue of $4.587B up 47%; cloud computing revenue of $314M up 103%; digital media and entertainment revenue of $571M up 234%; innovation initiatives and other revenue of $133M up 88%. Non-GAAP free cash flow of $1.159B."

Those are the highlights of results posted by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) this week. The report was reported as an earnings miss. Shares sold off initially after the announcement, in my view giving investors a golden opportunity to get involved in this long term growth story. The shares rebounded quickly and set another new high on Friday, but the run isn't over.

For the contrarians out there, a stock that has been in freefall lately General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced had an interesting headline. Jeff Immelt, CEO of the company, purchased 100,000 shares this past week.

The highest dividend paying stocks have been by far the worst performers since the election last November. We may see investors shift more into dividend payers again if interest rates continue lower in the near term.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), AT&T (NYSE:T), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are companies that won't hurt an individual's portfolio selling at their present levels. For those afraid of investing at market highs, these are above average dividend income stocks that aren't at all time highs.

I witnessed an interesting and entertaining interview with Steve Eisman this past week. For those that are not familiar, he is the hedge fund manager and investor who garnered prominence on Wall Street for his bets against some of the world's largest banks before and during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. His story was told in the book and subsequent movie aptly named the "The Big Short".

These days when a financial guru is interviewed the narrative revolves around what the individual doesn't like about the equity market now. Their thoughts on valuation. Where are the bubbles, etc. This interview was actually comical at times, given Mr. Eisman's claim to fame back in 2007, as he was pressed repeatedly to entertain the negative view.

He pointed out in very simplistic terms that it took a period of 10 years, from 1997 to 2007 for leverage to multiply four fold. Fast forward to today and we are just at the end of the deleverage cycle. He scoffed at the idea that subprime auto loans will be an issue, and repeated that opinion regarding the student debt debacle. On that score he believes it is not a market issue, but more of a taxpayer problem since they are backed by the U.S. Government.

He wrapped up the interview disclosing his largest "long " position is the financials. Interestingly he is not basing that call on any of the deregulation rhetoric. He flatly stated that Dodd Frank, et al, won't be eliminated, perhaps at best, re-interpreted. When pressed for his view on a short position numerous times during the interview, the reply was the same. There simply isn't enough leverage in the system to entertain being short the market. Some individual names, of course, but not the overall market.

As in the past, new highs bring about more caution, warnings and the like. There is never any argument here that a correction can come about at any point in time. However, one will get a debate if they proceed with the it's time to change course commentary. Based on the evidence before me now, it simply is not in the cards, despite the conclusions already being drawn due to this week's selloff.

The Bears seem to be presenting the case that we have entered the euphoric end stages of the bull market where greed is the primary factor behind the continued rise in stock prices. New highs this past week added to that commentary. However, I don't see ANY evidence of that believing we are nowhere near the greed stage that has historically coincided with major tops. I interact with investors, and it still seems that NOT MANY really feel good about buying or owning stocks. That is not the kind of sentiment I tend to associate with greed. The mid week market plunge added to that sentiment as evidenced by the recent AAII report.

Market discussions always revolve around the major averages when grading the equity market, and whether the market will be higher or lower than it is today. It simply has to be that way as it is a measure that we all can relate to. The underlying trend of the market is easily identified and tracked by doing so.

Looking around now I believe it is much more than that. It is about searching for situations that lie underneath offering value now, and they are there. In other words the same message that has been delivered here. This is a market of stocks for those that wish to be more active in their portfolio management. Now is the time to observe the support levels on individual companies to see how they are reacting to the near term action in the major indices.

It's the same story and the same reaction to every bout of market weakness during the bull market. Equities run strong for months and when the first sign of weakness comes along it's time to hedge, raise cash, and run for the hills. Investors are now left to choose if they wish to make the same mistake that has been made repeatedly in the last 5 years, or learn from what has transpired.

Therefore, until I see further evidence to sway my opinion, I will also stay with the same story. Stay the course and look for opportunities to add to positions that have solid growth fundamentals.

Best of Luck to All!