Insiders Just Bought $2.1M Worth Of Anadarko Petroleum Shares

Mr. Market has punished Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) after local authorities in Colorado linked a fatal home explosion to a nearby well that was operated by the Woodlands, Texas-based oil and gas producer. The company also released its quarterly results which disappointed investors. But recently, CEO Al Walker and board director Peter Fluor have each purchased more than $1 million worth of Anadarko stock.

Earlier this week, Fluor, who also runs a private oil and gas exploration company and sits on the boards of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) and Cameron International, spent $1.04 million on buying 20,000 shares of Anadarko, as per data from InsiderInsights. Meanwhile, Walker purchased 19,300 shares for $1 million. A day later, Anthony Chase, another board director, bought 1,905 shares for a little less than $100,000.

The iconic hedge fund manager Peter Lynch once famously wrote that insiders "might sell their shares for a number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise." Insiders usually have better information about the future prospects of their company than analysts, fund managers, sophisticated retail investors, not to mention the ordinary shareholders. It is, therefore, always a good idea to keep track of significant insider buying activity. However, investment decisions shouldn't be made solely on insider buying. Rather, this should be taken as a good starting point to conduct additional research.

In Anadarko's case, the insiders have purchased shares on weakness. Since late-April, Anadarko stock has fallen by over 13%. By comparison, the broader exploration and production space, as measured by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP), has declined 4% in the same period. The underperformance was triggered by a home blast in Weld County, Colorado, which killed two men and injured others, and was linked to a vertical oil well which was originally drilled by in 1993 by an oil producer which was later acquired by Anadarko.

Since that incident, Anadarko has temporarily shut some 3,000 wells in northeastern Colorado, representing production of around 13,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day, and is conducting inspection work. The company has further said that it will permanently disconnect all underground gas lines associated with those wells.

A few days later, Anadarko posted disappointing quarterly results. The company produced 795,000 boe per day in the first three months of 2017, down from 827,000 boe per day a year earlier. But thanks to 70% increase in average sales price for oil and gas in the same period, the company's revenues more than doubled to $3.77 billion.

However, Anadarko failed to fully capitalize on higher energy prices as its total costs and expenses rose to $3.88 billion from $2.54 billion a year earlier. Although the company's adjusted net loss narrowed to $0.60 per share from $1.12 per share in the year-ago period, the loss was still significantly higher than the analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.24 per share, as per data from Thomson Reuters.

That being said, the company's recent performance could be the case of just one bad quarter. The higher than expected loss was driven partly by significantly higher dry hole expenses and impairment of unproved properties ($1bn vs. $35mn a year earlier).

Moreover, there were several bright spots as well. One of Anadarko's biggest problems has been a weak balance sheet, but the company has made notable progress on this front. It has sold roughly $3 billion of assets in order to shore up its finances. Excluding debt associated with its MLP Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP), Anadarko's net debt has fallen from $12.87 billion to $6.5 billion. This has improved the company's leverage. Its net debt ratio has fallen from 52% - which was one of the highest in the industry - to around 35% - which is closer to the large-cap peer average of around 30%.

Meanwhile, Anadarko continues to grow its adjusted oil production at strong double-digit rates. In the latest quarter, oil volumes surged 26% from last year to an all-time high level of 353,000 barrels per day. Due to increasing focus on higher-margin oil production as opposed to lower-value natural gas, the company's production mix has become oilier while its margins have improved by 125%. The company aims to continue growing its oil production at an average of 15% per year through 2021 by focusing on its three liquid-rich assets - the Delaware Basin, DJ Basin and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. That should have a positive impact on the company's revenues and earnings.

Anadarko's future outlook is looking positive. It is, however, still unclear how the tragic Colorado incident might impact the company, but the financial risk is likely already priced in Anadarko stock. Due to the recent weakness, Anadarko shares are trading just 5.46-times EV/EBITDA (2018e.) multiple, which makes it the cheapest stock among large cap independent oil producers. I believe this could be a compelling risk/reward investment. I suggest investors take a closer look at this company and consider following in the footsteps of the company's executives who have recently bought this stock.

