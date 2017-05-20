Williams-Sonoma: Should You Invest Before The Q1 Earnings?

A few days before Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) announces its first quarter results, let's picture what the quarter looked like.

Industry fundamentals and current retail environment

The home furnishing industry is highly correlated to housing metrics as well as employee numbers. Another aspect is that sales promptly react to news events as we have seen during the US elections. During Q1 2017, U.S. unemployment rate reached a decade low level at 4.4% in April and U.S. new home sales rose +5.8% in March to reach an eight-month-high.

These positive numbers bode well for the home furnishing sector, particularly given the U.S. existing home sales in March reaching highs not seen since 2007 coupled with supply shortages which resulted in home selling significantly faster. Strong housing fundamentals are supportive of the home furnishing industry, and there is generally a boost observed in customer spending on home products after these improved statistics. Finally, there was nothing big in the media during the quarter that could have affected short-term sales. We think overall customer sentiment is getting healthier with strong fundamentals that should support the home industry growth.

Discussing management's Q1 expectations

Management guidance for the first quarter comparable brand revenue is in the range of $1.85 to $1.12 billion, thus a -1% to -2% decrease on the back of +4.5% growth in Q1 2016. Having a closer look at brands, we expect Pottery Barn (57% of 2016 net revenues) top line softness to continue; however, we believe that West Elm (19%), Williams-Sonoma (20%) and emerging brands (4%) to offset the lackluster growth of the largest revenue generator. In fact, we think that the small spaces collection launched in February at Pottery Barn will help improve negative revenue growth. Williams-Sonoma home collection should further drive sales higher to confirm low-single digit growth and fast-growing West Elm revenues will get an additional boost from experiential retail to report high-single digit growth.

Source: Company, Genthod Global Wealth Management estimates

As regards to operating margins, management expects lower levels compared to last year and we also believe that margins are under pressure due to lower selling margins in the retail channels which is partially offset by higher selling margins in the e-commerce channel but also higher investment in digital advertising expenses.

Concerning fiscal year 2017, we are confident that WSM will grow comparable brand revenue in the range of +1 to +3%. As mentioned above, the actions taken by management will gradually start to bear fruit throughout the year which will also help the company to improve operating margins by +100 to +300 basis points for 2017.

Does it make sense to invest before Q1 earnings report?

After a difficult year in 2016 and the departure of Pottery Barn's president at the end of Q4 2016, WSM has identified the measures to be taken in its operations, supply chain and retail stores to remedy the situation. Based on our assumptions, we think management is being conservative amid a difficult retail environment in the U.S., and we remain confident that in the long-term the company will reach its previously announced mid to high single digit revenue growth and low double-digit to mid teens earnings growth. Indeed, we believe that initiatives in hospitality with Marriott (NYSE:MAR) and the development of West Elm hotels as well as West Elm workspace will significantly boost the rapid growth rate for the brand to reach $2 billion in revenues.

Source: Skift website - West Elm and Marriott hotels

Among sector peers such as Ethan Allen (NASDAQ:EA) and Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH), WSM has the highest return ratios to assets, equity, capital employed and invested capital. The company's ability to generate 22% free cash flow yield is also the best compared to competitors which enables the company to pay about 3% dividend yield (quarterly dividends increased 11 times since 2006). At current share price levels, we can consider the company to be value if we look at market capitalization compared to sales which are below 1.0 times. Looking at the last 3 years' average earnings, today's share price is only 16 times, which is below the sector average.

In conclusion, we trust that you should invest in the company as current valuations are attractive and expected growth is understated.

If you have enjoyed this article, feel free to hit the "Follow" button for more articles with a long-term investment horizon.