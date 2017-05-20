Iconix And DHX Media Do The Snoopy Dance

We recently saw Iconix's (NASDAQ:ICON) sale of the Strawberry Shortcake ("Strawberry") and Peanuts franchise to DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) ("DHX") and started wondering, how much did these guys pay for that asset? Iconix, in the midst of deleveraging, sold its 100% interest in Strawberry and its 80% interest in Peanuts (20% of which is owned by Charles Schulz's family).

Fortunately, with the divestiture, Iconix has classified its entertainment segment (which included only both of these franchises) as discontinued operations, making our analysis simpler. For the past four years this was the revenue and operating income breakout for the segment.

Entertainment 2016 2015 2014 2013 Revenues $113,318 $107,606 $103,070 $74,949 Operating Income $29,152 $35,583 $31,524 $21,291 Operating Margin 25.7% 33.1% 30.6% 28.4%

Since both intellectual properties are included within the entertainment category, it's difficult to break out either with any accuracy. It's estimated, however, that revenue related to the Peanuts franchise has rarely peaked above $80M, thus an 80/20 split is likely an accurate estimate as any.

DHX acquired both rights for $345M. Over the past three years, the average operating income for the two franchises was $32M, so give or take a 10-11x multiple. One of the main issues for the Peanuts franchise, however, is the recent announcement by MetLife that it will cease using the Peanuts brand. This license is scheduled to end in 2019 and with it about $12M in annual royalties. Therefore, we assume that DHX placed little value on this contract outside of its cash value (i.e., say 2.5 years of royalties, or $30M * 80% (Schulz family's portion), or $24M). For simplicity let's just assume the NPV of the remaining MetLife contract is $24M, then we can roughly estimate that DHX paid $320M for the franchises, one that's set to earn $22M going forward, or a 15x multiple.

The Schulz Family

From Iconix's standpoint this would seem like a decent sale, particularly since the Peanuts franchise is somewhat handcuffed. Recall that the Schulz family owns a 20% minority interest in the franchise, and as active stewards, their input means that there are severe constraints on how a buyer can monetize the Peanuts' assets.

Jean Schulz, widow of Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz, explained, "Our little twenty per cent interest I think helps us in that battle, because who's going to want to buy? Is Disney going to want to buy the property when we own twenty per cent and they have to deal with us? [Laughs] No! They don't want to. So I think that has hope for staving off the big, corporate things for a long time."

The Schulz family also has contractual protections in place for any new movies as the creative team for the first movie included the son and grandson of Charles Schulz, and they are the only team that's allowed to pen a sequel to the next Peanuts movie, and this is only if the Schulz family agrees to one. Case in point, in an interview about the 2015 Peanuts movie, Ms. Schulz stated "[t]his one took eight years, so maybe we'll talk again then."

DHX Media's Synergies (Cost and Revenue)

Yet, all is not lost as there are some cost synergies that DHX could immediately capture. DHX, with its own consumer global licensing group can eliminate the agency fees that Iconix has historically had to pay third-party licensing agents to promote and market the Peanuts brand internationally. DHX can save close to $4M annually in the first year, and potentially $18M by the fifth year (note DHX Media slides show $5M/$25M annual savings, but we've converted this to USD from CAD at 1.36). The largest market for Peanuts is in Japan, which generated 41% of the revenue (TTM), and Iconix recently (Q2 2016) resigned with its agent Sony Creative in July 2016 for five years. Thus, the bulk of the cost synergies will occur in 2021. Nevertheless, the savings alone could eventually make up for the lost royalty revenue from the MetLife termination, thereby "restoring" operating income from $22M going forward back to +$30M. Consequently from DHX Media's standpoint, they likely paid a 10x multiple on the high-end for this property.

DHX would likely argue that even this multiple is misstated as there are potential revenue synergies that will emerge. The company can bundle the Strawberry and Peanuts libraries into its own media distribution packages and consumer product licenses to command higher fees, release Strawberry and Peanuts shorts on its Wildbrain channel, and create specials to build the fan base. We believe this is likely, but very execution dependent.

In Iconix's hands, revenue for the entertainment group increased from $107M to $113M, an anemic growth of 5%, especially in light of the success of the Peanuts movie which grossed $250M in box office receipts worldwide (note we're assuming the growth was primarily attributed to Peanuts and not Strawberry and that Strawberry revenues were flat year-over-year). Perhaps the minimal uplift was due to restrictive/unfavorable preexisting licensing agreements for an old brand, which means royalty rates were below market, or perhaps Iconix simply executed poorly, given their challenges last year. Alternatively, perhaps the Peanuts brand is simply unexciting and tired, despite the success of the movie.

From DHX's perspective it's anything but, as Michael Donovan summarizes the potential nicely in a recent conference call. When referring to the potential revenue synergies for the Peanuts franchise, he stated, "we basically feel it will double in three years. That's our financial number." If the revenue run rate was $100M, then we're looking at $200M by 2020. Using a blended gross margin for Distribution (library/Wildbrain) and Merchandise & Licensing (owned) of 60%, gross income stemming from that growth would be close to $50M (assuming a 20% "Schulz" minority interest haircut). If this comes to fruition, then the acquisition in a few years' time will have seemed like a bargain as total operating income would range from $80-90M, or having paid a 4x multiple (we're assuming there will be no incremental operating expenses associated with the revenue synergies).

From our perspective, this is an example where beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder. For Iconix, selling the two franchises for a 15x multiple appears to be a decent/above market multiple for a stagnating franchise, yet from DHX's standpoint it's anything but. DHX, with its unique capabilities, is close to the perfect buyer for maximizing the value of these assets. On a cost synergy basis alone, the 10x multiple paid would be fair, and if any of the revenue synergies come to fruition then DHX will look back on this as a bargain. Note we haven't even modeled in any additional revenue uplifts if the Schulz family authorizes a sequel to the Peanuts movie, or if they allow renewed development of the Peanuts franchise. If any of these favorable scenarios comes to pass, DHX will truly have bought these assets for Peanuts.

As always, we welcome your comments.