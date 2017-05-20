3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 20, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep up with the world of pharmaceutical development. Today, we continue on our ASCO fest, with a brief detour into some exciting developments in the world of checkpoint inhibitor approvals.

So let's get started!

Merck has entered the bladder cancer fray, with the strongest data to date

Three PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors have been approved so far for the management of previously treated bladder cancer, starting with atezolizumab in 2016. However, some controversy has been brewing in the field, especially with the recent failure of the confirmatory IMvigor211 study to show that atezolizumab improves outcomes compared with chemotherapy.

But Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYNOTE-045 was the talk of the town earlier this year, which was the first data showing that pembrolizumab could improve survival over chemotherapy for patients with bladder cancer. It seemed odd that pembrolizumab seemed to be falling behind the other agents, given these favorable data.

But the wait is over. Pembrolizumab received approval for second-line treatment in bladder cancer. This approval does not come with the need to test PD-L1 expression, as has been seen with the approvals in lung cancer.

What's more, pembrolizumab was given approval for first-line treatment in patients who are no eligible for platinum-based chemotherapy, making it the second immune checkpoint inhibitor to receive approval in this setting.

Looking forward: Atezolizumab looked poised to take over the management of bladder cancer last year. Suddenly, MRK is looking to usurp another "best-in-class" checkpoint inhibitor, with approval in the first-line setting. The recent revelations from IMvigor211 have created a lot of uncertainty for atezolizumab, with some speculation that it may lose its FDA approved status. I'm not sure about that, since the control arm in IMvigor211 did better than expected, and that may be taken into account with the FDA. But it's clear that pembrolizumab is currently looking like the best checkpoint inhibitor in the bladder cancer space. This should be a very interesting battle to watch as it develops.

Roche's early-stage antibody grabs tumor cells with both arms

One of the many, many forms of immunotherapy being explored is the so-called "bispecific T cell engaging" therapy, which employs a single antibody to force together T cells and tumor cells, promoting an antitumor response.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) made the first splash in this therapeutic modality with its successful launch of blinatumomab, which binds CD19 on certain leukemia cells at the same time it binds to CD3 on white blood cells.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)(OTCQX:RHHBY) is employing a similar approach in different tumor areas, and we're now seeing the first efficacy and safety data emerge from ASCO 2017. CEA-TCB binds CD3 on white blood cells, similar to blinatumomab, but the principle cell surface target is carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), which is expressed by numerous solid tumors.

RHHBF will present findings from a phase 1 study at ASCO this year, highlighting this approach in previously treated colorectal cancer that overexpressed CEA. 14 of 31 patients responded to CEA-TCB monotherapy, with another 12 achieving stable disease. A strong portion of patients with microsatellite instability responded to the combination of CEA-TCB and atezolizumab. Most of the adverse events experienced were of low grade and were quite manageable.

Looking forward: I'm not going to lie, experience has taught me to be skeptical of applying techniques that have been shown to work in blood cancers (think blinatumomab) and translate that into solid tumors. It's not often a clean transition. However, this looks promising, and one other area of perhaps greater unmet need is management of pancreatic cancer, which is also associated with expression of CEA. I'm very glad that these early findings are favorable, and this approach will be one worth watching further!

CAR-T cell therapy coming through like gang busters in CLL

CAR-T cells are currently one of the hottest developmental techniques in oncology. The early success of the JUNO, KITE, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) approaches has far-ranging implications for cell therapy in general, but also in terms of applying CAR-T cell therapy.

One of the next low-hanging fruits would seem to be any hematologic malignancy that comes from B cells. Arguably, advances in CLL management has been the biggest success story in heme malignancies since the introduction of Gleevec for CML. But CLL is also a B cell malignancy, so it makes sense that CD19-directed CAR-T cells are being explored in this space.

NVS is going to be presenting findings from a pilot study of patients with CLL who have not achieved a complete remission on ibrutinib. 8 of the 10 patients who underwent CAR-T cell therapy achieved elimination of minimal residual disease, an increasingly important type of response where, with a certain level of certainty, the disease appears no longer present.

Looking forward: A few thoughts come to mind immediately. First, this is a different form of CD19 CAR-T cell, with a different activation domain than the CTL019 we've been hearing about since 2014. So the road to approval is likely longer than you might expect, since they won't be able to so easily build off the success of CTL019 and other first-generation clinical CAR-T cell techniques. Second thought: elimination of minimal residual disease is a pretty big deal in these patients. Ibrutinib is known to control the disease really well, but getting complete responses has been uncommon for all the new targeted therapies except venetoclax. Minimal residual disease elimination and complete remission are not necessarily equivalent, but it looks at first blush like the CAR-T cell therapy could represent a major improvement in this area.

Conclusions

So there is some really exciting immunotherapy stuff to talk about at ASCO; that much is clear. This isn't the last we'll be seeing of checkpoint inhibitors, either.

