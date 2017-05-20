Are High Frequency Traders Good Or Bad For The Markets?

On old CNBC clip popped up in my YouTube feed recently. It piqued my interest because the video rehashed the (now) old debate of whether High Frequency Traders (HFTs) are good for the markets.

The CNBC Panel

Briefly, this old segment of CNBC's Power Lunch dealt in particular with Michael Lewis' book Flash Boys. The crux of Lewis' argument is that the faster trades of HFTs allow them to front-run and scalp retail trader's orders, which are executed at a much slower speed. Critics of HFTs and the major exchanges claimed that the markets aren't meeting their responsibility to fairly price trades between fast and slow orders. According to these critics, the exchanges aren't updating their prices quickly enough to keep up with the activity of the HFTs. Brad Katsuyama, founder of the IEX exchange, also chimed in that HFTs have an unfair advantage. He claimed that his IEX exchange "slowed down HFT's ability to react on our exchange" to take away that advantage. There was even a discussion about having the SEC investigate HFT activity possibly outlawing HFTs. Former BATS Global Markets President William O'Brien, however, disputed that HFTs have an unfair price advantage. He claimed that HFTs provide a valuable service by providing liquidity to the markets. He also said that BATS' Direct Edge exchanges use high-speed data feeds to price trades, a claim that was later contradicted in a BATS statement.

The Arguments Against HFTs

HFT trading generates strong emotions for many investors. So let's look at the claims on both sides of the argument. We'll start with the critics, which say that HFTs don't play fair. That's because HFTs can now execute orders on the millisecond scale, allowing them to place 60-90 thousand orders in a minute. Most retail traders are lucky to have their orders executed in a few minutes. This fast order execution gives HFTs the ability to front-run other orders, allowing them to scalp a penny or part of a penny. They can still make a profit even on such small margins since they execute so many orders at a time. HFT that go haywire can also have a devastating impact on the market. In fact, it was an HFT that caused the infamous flash-crash in 2010.

The Arguments For HFTs

Supporters, however, claim that HFTs play a vital role in the stock market. For instance, supporters say that HFTs provide much-needed liquidity in today's computerized markets. Thanks to the proliferation of computerized orders the change to decimal pricing, the role of market makers has greatly diminished in recent years. Intra-day liquidity has also dropped dramatically. In fact, there's often very little volume in the middle of the day for most stocks, as demonstrated in the intra-day chart in Figure 1. So, according to proponents, HFT orders provide the liquidity that the markets need in order to function. In fact, some exchanges provide the HFTs rebates for their role as a market maker-taker.

Figure 1: Ten-minute chart for IBM. Note the spikes of volume at the start and end of the day, and the low volume the rest of the day. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

So are HFTs Good or Bad?

So are HFTs good or bad for the markets? The answer is: it doesn't matter. That's because HFTs have already been around for 10 years, and aren't going anywhere anytime soon. The exchanges believe that they provide liquidity, so they're unlikely to ban them. It's also unlikely that our dysfunctional Congress will outlaw this practice. Luckily for us HFTs aren't humans; they're just computers that have been programmed to trade in a certain fashion. We can use that fact to stay out of their order flow as much as possible.

How to Avoid High Frequency Traders

But here are some steps we can take to protect ourselves from the HFTs. First, avoid day trading unless you're an expert with years of practice. HFTs mostly operate in the first few minutes or last few minutes of the trading day, so it's easy for day traders to get whipsawed out of a trade. The HFTs' activity won't impact long-term or even swing traders as much though.

Second, avoid using Volume Weighted At Price (VWAP) orders at all costs. This order type calculates the ratio of the dollars traded for every transaction divided by the total shares for the day. According to theory, if the VWAP is lower than the price of the stock it's a good trade. But HFTs can use their orders to inflate the volume and artificially lower the VWAP value, causing VWAP orders to trigger when it otherwise wouldn't. HFTs take advantage of this to cause several VWAP orders to fire off in the direction they want. The investor or fund manager may find themselves getting into a position at a price they didn't want, or worse yet selling down into a giant fund's buy zone.

Figure 2: The VWAP formula. Image provided by Investopedia.

Lastly, don't enter orders based on information in the social media feeds. Remember when HFTs were using news feeds to trigger their algorithms? Well, now there's some indications that they're using stock discussions in social media to trigger their orders. So it's best to avoid entering stocks based on Twitter or Facebook posts in order to steer clear of HFT activity.

Conclusion

For better or worse HFTs are likely here to stay. The impact on the markets is undeniable, but not unavoidable. Following the steps above can help to mitigate their impact on your trades.