Weekly Fund Wrap: Here There Be Witches

News

There may very well be an impeachment but not in the US (at least not yet). Damaging allegations came out against President Temer of Brazil in the long-running "carwash" political bribery scandal alleging approval of hush money to a former coalition ally. The day of the news three markets in Brazil were in circuit-break: FX, stocks and bonds. All markets recovered somewhat by Friday, however, the stock market was still down on the week by 9% with the Brazil MSCI ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) down over 13% (in USD terms).

Saudi Arabia and Russia announced an extension of oil output cuts through March 2018. This increases the chance of all participants agreeing to an extension at the next OPEC meeting.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller III as the special counsel to lead the Russia investigation to which President Trump reacted angrily, calling it a witch-hunt.

US political volatility is creating a challenge to tax reform plan. There is very little chance of it passing in 2017 as healthcare reform has to come first under the reconciliation process which prevents a Senate filibuster by Democrats. However, it is not clear whether the Senate will pass the new healthcare bill and even if it does whether the House will approve the Senate's version.

Macro

Inflation continued its downward trend, though this time driven by transitory factors particularly wireless phone plan pricing. The probability of Fed hike in June has come down to around 50% from the previous 80% peak.

Hard data releases were very strong. Industrial production rose stronger than expected and S&P 500 earnings are on pace for 16.5% growth versus initial expectation of 9.1% with all major regions posting higher growth.

The 800 pound gorilla in the room is the expected Fed balance sheet unwind which we think will get underway in 2018. Unless very well telegraphed we may see a sharp move higher in US yields particularly Treasuries in the belly of the curve as well as MBS. However, the spillover may move to equities as well as this chart suggests.

Markets

Treasuries and particularly commodities had a strong week. 10-year Treasury yields finished 10bp lower while WTI was up over 5%. US equities and EM assets were generally lower and US High Yield was slightly down.

The VIX jumped from 10 to over 16 in two days on White House news but settled around 12 at the end of the week. S&P 500 fell 1.82% - the biggest one day fall since September of last year. The Banks index was the worst performer, falling 4%.

A key theme for us in this market is the failure to reprice the likelihood of tax reform which we think has moved significantly lower.

CEF Performance

Worst-performing sectors were Finance (on partial reversal of the reform agenda) and EM Equities (largely on the Brazil move). Best-performing sectors were Commodities and Munis. Average CEF discount was marginally lower (less negative).

We continue to like the MLP sector as we think Chinese tightening fears are overdone and Oil should be supported by continued inventory rebalancing.

We also like the EM income sector which is benefiting from a recovery in global trade growth and where valuations are not as stretched as in the rest of the Fixed-Income space. Sector yield is 8.2% which is at the 40th percentile.

We turn less bullish on Munis due to a rally in US yields over the last few weeks as well as rich municipal ratios. Longer term tax reform will drive lower corporate income tax rates which will decrease demand from banks and insurance companies for long end bonds.

This week we include below a bird's eye view of distribution rates in the CEF space.

Funds

The following activist actions happened this week:

Saba Capital sold DHG and ERC

Bulldog Investors bought JFC and PHF

City of London Investment Group bought MSF

In other news

LBF announced it will liquidate by September 15th of this year

Conclusion

This week showed that volatility is not dead and the market (or the White House) can still surprise us. The pause in the broad rally, however, was relatively short-lived so investors had to act quickly to scoop up funds at lower prices. Overall we remain constructive on the market given the strong hard data though we recognize that politics have the power to cast a bearish spell and bewitch the strongest of macro environments.

Please let us know in the comments what else you would like to see in our Weekly Fund Wrap.

Good Luck!

If you would like to receive this and other analysis, please follow us above by clicking on the Follow label next to our name.