The Hard Euro Is An Assault On Democracy

However, this comes at a price; politically it's a lot weaker. In the next downturn when countries are once again called upon for that economic discipline, something is likely to give.

This means that economically, the euro is a lot stronger than many probably think.

And countries have shown willingness to undergo that discipline, and others to function as the disciplinarian.

The euro is basically unbreakable as the cost of leaving has increased. The amount of discipline necessary to keep the euro together is unprecedented.

There used to be a time when the European Monetary Union (EMU) that gave birth to the European Central Bank (ECB) and the euro was just a plan. But in the late 1980s, when this plan was developed by a committee led by the then Commissioner Jacques Delors, it was met with some curious criticism.

The Trade Secretary under Margaret Thatcher, Nicholas Ridley, argued that the euro was a German means to dominate the rest of Europe. He also made a comparison with the Second World War, and after initial resistance from Thatcher, he had to go.

At the time, many, including us, argued that the EMU was exactly the opposite; in our view, it was a ploy from countries like France and Italy to get a measure of control on the German Bundesbank.

To understand this point of view, you have to realize that the Bundesbank reigned supreme in the 1980s; it was the central bank of the anchor currency, the Deutsche Mark (DM), of the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM), which was basically a DM zone.

That meant that all other member state currencies were tied to the DM, and the Bundesbank set the monetary pace for the rest of the ERM. Basically, the Bundesbank had a degree of freedom to set monetary policy that no other member state central bank enjoyed.

The latter faced the dilemma, follow the Bundesbank policy steps or risk putting the exchange rate with the DM in danger.

These exchange rates were fixed in parities with fluctuation bands (2.25% on each side); hitting the fluctuation band carried the obligation for both central banks to intervene.

When this no longer was sufficient, the parities were readjusted during a weekend in which the ministers of finance and central bankers secluded themselves in some French chateaux to discuss whether they were going to let the lira devalue or the DM revalue, and by how much.

In the Netherlands, people joked that our central bank had monetary independence for half an hour in which we had to follow the policy actions of the Bundesbank or risk putting the guilder-DM in danger and be punished by higher interest rate spreads in the bond markets.

This happened once (in the early 1980s), and in circles of monetary policy experts, they still spoke about this with outrage and shame two decades later.

For a small country like the Netherlands, it was actually convenient to tie the guilder to the currency of our biggest trading partner, which also happened to be the currency issued by the central bank with the most credibility and based on the best track-record against inflation. The DM had never been devalued against any other European currency since the war.

But for bigger countries like France and Italy, it was a blight on their reputation to have their monetary and exchange rate policies dominated by the Bundesbank. Hence, EMU was devised as a ploy to shift this monetary policy setting for the whole area to the newly created ECB.

At least within the ECB, the French and the Italian votes would count equally compared to the German vote. There was a bit of a struggle how 'German' the design of the ECB would be (quite German, as it turned out, with a single mandate to keep inflation in check).

But the ECB would set monetary policy for the whole of the EMU area, not just Germany, at least that was the idea. So rather than a stealth power grab by the Germans, it was a ploy by the French and the Italians to break the dominance of the Bundesbank.

Of course, things would take a different turn. The removal of the exchange rate risk collapsed interest rates in the EMU periphery, and capital poured in from the North, creating a boom that many took as 'convergence', but in reality, it accumulated unsustainable inflation differentials that led to a serious loss of competitiveness.

When the capital dried up as a result of the financial crisis, the peripheral countries found out that they could no longer restore the lost competitiveness (often in the order of 20%-30% versus Germany) by simply devaluing their currency, they had given that up.

They could also no longer set their own monetary conditions and were forced a nasty choice. Either reflate to keep growth going but lose more competitiveness, or deflate and sacrifice growth but restore competitiveness through 'internal devaluation.'

The latter turned out to be such an arduous and painful task that these economies fell into a serious slump, as the task to gain competitiveness against Germany, which itself was experiencing little or no inflation, convicted these countries to deflation.

This send their economies to such a serious and lengthy slump that the idea of some of them leaving the eurozone, devalue and reflate (basically what Argentina did after the 2001 slump) seemed no longer theoretical.

The long slump in a large part of the eurozone and the prospect of countries leaving weighed on the euro, and it became a soft currency, losing 35% against the dollar in a couple of years.

The ECB

The attitude of the ECB, at least under Mario Draghi, can be summed up by his famous 2012 "whatever it takes" which saved the euro from disintegrating (as bond yields of southern members spiraled dangerously out of control).

The ECB finally assumed its 'lender of last resort' function of other central banks and formalized this in the 'Outright Monetary Transactions' (OMT), a scheme to buy debt from distressed countries in exchange for a strict reform program. The OMT never had to be invoked, the ECB's credibility was restored and calm returned on the bond markets.

At first sight, all this is very much against the Bundesbank philosophy, as is the later asset buying (QE) program from the ECB, which is heavily criticized in Germany.

All this suggests that the ECB isn't quite the Bundesbank; it isn't as monomatic in its singular pursuit of stable prices at the cost of everything else, but this conclusion is simply wrong.

These steps were simply necessary for the survival of the euro, nothing more, nothing less. The most one could say is that the ECB is a bit more pragmatic compared to the Bundesbank, but this is the result of it being responsible for the whole eurozone, not just Germany.

Germany decides

We know, however, that when push comes to the shove, it's Germany that decides. We know this from at least two episodes, the coup against Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi and the endless Greek debt saga.

Two memories show this quite conclusively. The first is the memory ('Stress Test, Reflections on Financial Crisis') of Timothy Geithner, the US Treasury Secretary under Obama. Berlusconi backtracked on reforms he had proposed in a bid to gain ECB support to stem the rising bond yields on Italian debt. From The Telegraph:

Geithner: To be sympathetic to them, the Germans' experience has been every time they buy a little bit of calm and the Italian spreads start to come down, Berlusconi reneges on anything he committed to do. So they were just paranoid that every act of generosity was met by sort of a 'f**k you' from the establishment of the weaker countries in Europe, political establishment of those weaker countries in Europe, and so the Germans were just apoplectic.

Even the Americans were brought into the game when they were asked to withhold IMF support for Italy as long as Berlusconi stayed in place.

There are several episodes where incredible pressure is brought upon the Greeks as well. One of the things that former Greek Finance Minister Varoufakis reveals is that Berlin went behind the back of everybody to torpedo a deal between the Greeks and China, the latter (from MarketWatch):

were willing to buy short-term Greek paper to keep the country afloat. The Chinese were awash with surplus euros and dollars that needed a home, and Greece's entire budget shortfall was chicken feed to them anyway. But days after agreeing to the deal, they suddenly, and mysteriously, pulled back. Varoufakis was shocked when they virtually sat out two auctions of short-term Greek government debt. He then discovered that the Chinese ambassador was also surprised, and this was a decision taken secretly at the highest levels in Beijing. Varoufakis recalls: "I told Alexis [Tsipras, the prime minister] what had happened and suggested strongly that he contact the Chinese prime minister. "The next day Alexis relayed the news from Beijing. Someone had apparently called Beijing from Berlin with a blunt message: Stay out of any deals with the Greeks until we are finished with them."

We also know that the EU and ECB have brought enormous pressures on the Greeks, whose newly elected left-wing government, of which Varoufakis was a part, was playing brinkmanship but blinked first. Controversially, the ECB (which Varoufakis argued acted like a part of the ECB, rather than as a Greek central bank) withheld emergency liquidity for Greek banks which were bleeding reserves as a result of capital flight brought on by the prospect of Greece leaving the euro.

Despite winning an anti-austerity referendum, the Greek government soon caved and subscribed to an even harsher imposed version of austerity, leading Evans-Pritchard to the following observation:

The former student radicals of Syriza are in the odd position of celebrating a primary budget surplus of 3.8pc of GDP to pay off foreign creditors in perpetuity.

We have already argued that the euro is basically unbreakable. The country which would arguably most benefit from leaving, Italy, faces increasing costs if it would embark on this route due to an increasing amount of its bonds probably not convertible to new lira bonds and the large amount of Target 2 debt that will have to be settled.

Which leads us to the conclusion that with the euro's staying power now fairly unquestioned and mostly German inspired ploys to keep countries in check despite grossly overriding democratic procedures and economic sanity, the euro is much more a German designed product, however reluctantly they embarked upon this misadventure.

Which is also to say that the euro is probably inherently stronger than a lot of people might realize. However, when things go south again economically in the next downturn, these bonds will once again be tested. And if the euro itself won't break, what else might function as a shock absorber? We fear it might be democracy itself.

The simple truth is, the economic requirements for running the euro successfully in good and (much more especially) bad times are not compatible with the basic tenets of democracy as they limit the exercise of economic sovereignty to such an extent that the whole thing becomes terribly exposed.

Of course, the institutional makeup of the euro can be improved by stuff like debt mutualization and/or a big common budget, which would automatically redistribute from booming countries to those experiencing problems like the federal budget does in the US.

But it's these institutional reforms, necessary from an economic point of view to make the euro more recession proof, that are unpalatable on a political level.

Conclusion

Recent history has shown the extraordinary lengths with which the euro is held together, with Germany standing as the biggest, albeit a reluctant disciplinary force. There are two conclusions that we draw from this:

Economically, the euro is much stronger than previously thought as the amount of discipline and sacrifice that countries are willing to endure to keep it together is much higher.

In essence, within the present institutional framework, keeping the euro together can entail such an assault on the exercise of democracy that it turns referendum winners into instant losers and former left-wing student radicals into rejoicing primary budget surpluses in order to pay off foreign debt into perpetuity.

These fundamental forces are only masked during the good times, but we should really fear what happens when these come to a halt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.